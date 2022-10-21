 Skip to content
(CNBC) NewsFlash Four months
104
    More: NewsFlash, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not six, but it's not a walk either. fark you, Bannon.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the max he could have gotten?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: What was the max he could have gotten?


Based on the post before yours I'd say six.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 months on each count, to run concurrently, plus a $6,500 fine (which is pocket change to Bannon)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy the toilet wine.

If he doesn't get toilet wine, the detox will make this a death sentence.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: raerae1980: What was the max he could have gotten?

Based on the post before yours I'd say six.


He could have gotten up to 6 months on each count, so 1 year if they ran them consecutively (they did not)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was stayed pending appeal which is BS. So nothing good or useful happened
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that enough time to make pruno?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stayed pending appeal, of course. He won't serve a day. But, still, it ain't "time served" either.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: What was the max he could have gotten?


Six months I think, plus a fine.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Public Call Box: raerae1980: What was the max he could have gotten?

Based on the post before yours I'd say six.

He could have gotten up to 6 months on each count, so 1 year if they ran them consecutively (they did not)


FTA: "It is possible that Bannon will not serve a day of his sentence, as Nichols allowed him to remain a free man until his appeals have resolved."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he's still free and will likely stay so.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he'll die
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: OldRod: Public Call Box: raerae1980: What was the max he could have gotten?

Based on the post before yours I'd say six.

He could have gotten up to 6 months on each count, so 1 year if they ran them consecutively (they did not)

FTA: "It is possible that Bannon will not serve a day of his sentence, as Nichols allowed him to remain a free man until his appeals have resolved."

[Fark user image 312x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Why do you people have to read the actual facts and details and ruin my rare erection.

THANKS FOR NOTHING!!!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Maybe he'll die


He will, but not soon enough.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he gets farking shanked, or alcohol withdrawal kills him.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA guards will hook him up.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember folks, this is JUST THE BEGINNING of his legal woes.

He's still charged with fraud related to his Build the Wall bullshiat, which could carry a much longer sentence.

His 1/6 involvement will also have potential seditious conspiracy charges hiatting him, which could put him away for 4-5 years.

His time as a free person is very limited at this point.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't have happened to a nicer asshole.

With any luck he gets Dahmered.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: OldRod: Public Call Box: raerae1980: What was the max he could have gotten?

Based on the post before yours I'd say six.

He could have gotten up to 6 months on each count, so 1 year if they ran them consecutively (they did not)

FTA: "It is possible that Bannon will not serve a day of his sentence, as Nichols allowed him to remain a free man until his appeals have resolved."

[Fark user image 312x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

Why do you people have to read the actual facts and details and ruin my rare erection.

THANKS FOR NOTHING!!!


Dude.....how do you think I FEEL???
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x179]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldRod: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x179]

[Fark user image image 369x136]


Freeperville is going nuts over Bannon sentence.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's it?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: raerae1980: What was the max he could have gotten?

Six months I think, plus a fine.


Per charge.
They decided to let them run at the same time; they could have been one after the other.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: OldRod: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x179]

[Fark user image image 369x136]

Freeperville is going nuts over Bannon sentence.


I guess technically he's correct.  If he was black and sucker punched a honky, he probably would have been killed by police... so no jail time
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He should have received a full consecutive sentence. It would be outside the recommended guidelines, but the complete lack of remorse and the fact he has not yet complied with the subpoena, would mean, to me, that he serve them maximum allowable time under the law.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NOT

LONG

ENOUGH

/just like all his partners throughout his life have said
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x179]


dammit janet
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bbutterf: He should have received a full consecutive sentence. It would be outside the recommended guidelines, but the complete lack of remorse and the fact he has not yet complied with the subpoena, would mean, to me, that he serve them maximum allowable time under the law.


It does seem off that he didn't get the maximum. How much more thoroughlycan you commit this crime? I genuinely couldn't imagine maximizing your public display of deliberately and cravenly criming more effectively.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If he's convicted on this one he'll sent up for far longer.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


FOUR MONTHS?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Maybe he'll die

He will, but not soon enough.


Then again, he does look and act like a Lovecraftian horror...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Stayed pending appeal, of course. He won't serve a day. But, still, it ain't "time served" either.


What do you base that on?

An appeal isn't a get out of jail free card. He has to show a defect in the process of what was essentially a boilerplate, slam dunk case.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He'll have a book ghostwritten of his 'experience' and make even more money off the shiatshow.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He will get time off for nazi behavior, won't he?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bannon gets sentenced to jail and this is really the best we can do for a headline?  Seriously?  Not saying mine was any good, but there's so much potential for better.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Enjoy the detox asshole!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It was stayed pending appeal which is BS. So nothing good or useful happened


This.

Bunch of crap. He should have been sent in immediately for one month which is the standard, to be released briefly to continue the appeal.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man, really wanted to see him doing the herp walk
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have they confiscated his passport?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a guy who absolutely should've already been hanged for treason.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sucker Punched A Honky is the name of my Earth Wind & Fire tribute band
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: raerae1980: What was the max he could have gotten?

Six months I think, plus a fine.


And he'd have to pick up the garbage
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tired of these farkers being treated with kid gloves while any regular person would be behind bars.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He should have gotten 40 months. That's as many as four tens.

Four months is terrible.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Remember folks, this is JUST THE BEGINNING of his legal woes.

He's still charged with fraud related to his Build the Wall bullshiat, which could carry a much longer sentence.

His 1/6 involvement will also have potential seditious conspiracy charges hiatting him, which could put him away for 4-5 years.

His time as a free person is very limited at this point.


Unless of course he appeals everything and runs out the clock until a republican gets in the White House and gives him another pardon.
 
