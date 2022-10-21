 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Beware female bovines of Scotland, Lover Boy is on the loose and looking to score   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
21 Comments     (+0 »)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like someone's working for the weak-end.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just looking for some hot cows in love and get lucky.  If successful, they'll be lovin' every minute of it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope someone will steer him in the right direction soon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's hot blooded.  Check it and see.

Yes, I know that's Foreigner.  Loverboy is the Canadian knockoff version of Foreigner.
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Starts to sing Turn Me Loose -
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The rogue avian made its way along the eastbound carriageway as a line of motors gathered behind it."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Huh. I guess Red Bull does give you wings.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for love in all the wrong pastures...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got the bull of the wood
You've got the beaver from Missouri
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Despite calling its name on its tag it didn't seem to acknowledge us"

I gotta do it my way, or no way at all.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Herschel Walker?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Second Withnail and I image of the day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scrumpox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Run!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He doesn't have any horns so I'm guessing he's not going to be a hit with the ladies. Kinda like a guy trying to pick up girls at a bar without arm tattoos.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to do what he says, just b/c he sang it in a song!

Loverboy - Turn Me Loose (Video)
Youtube TnHm4ro_l8s
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Billy Ocean is eyeing that rump to roast.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Mike Reno has been too drunk to get it up for at least 25 years.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ignignokt's opinion of Loverboy
Youtube Retd_zI4T4k
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because it's in The Sun, I expect they've got big udders.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll be glad when It's Over.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's lovin' every minute of it.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

