For those wondering how bringing a syringe to a gunfight would work out, look no further than 'Charm City', Baltimore
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on what's in the syringe

Bear Patrol
Youtube OkV_ztynYDM
 
wozzeck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Fells Point, right off the Inner Harbor at a CVS between Marriot and Hilton hotels.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is ever a time when shooting someone is justified, it's when they're coming at you with a syringe. It's instant maximum escalation.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Baltimore.

/Believe, hon
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it Johnny
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Record and Tape Traders is still the best record store that ever was.

RIP

/manager, Charles Village store, 2002-2005
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: "We go to this CVS all the time for medicine, and I never really had any issues with it. Never even seen a shoplifter," said Sara Jean Thursey, of Harbor East.

"I feel safe. I live in Canton. I come down here a lot. That's really unfortunate, but I don't know, bad times? Economy? People are desperate," said Leslie Knox, of Canton.

What Baltimore do these people live in?  Yeah, Canton and Harbor East are nice.  They are also four blocks away from the not nice areas, just like everything else in Baltimore.  There is not some invisible forcefield that keeps the poorsies out.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The best the city ever looked was in The Wire... that's saying a lot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: I love Baltimore.

/Believe, hon


One of the silly Geico commercials shows the lizard in a boat in the Baltimore harbor. I can tell cause I recognized the "trade center" building in the background...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Record and Tape Traders is still the best record store that ever was.


was there one in Towson in the early 80's?

If so, I bought a Bob Dylan Cassette there in 81 or so. I still have it.

Empire Burlesque
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: FTA: "We go to this CVS all the time for medicine, and I never really had any issues with it. Never even seen a shoplifter," said Sara Jean Thursey, of Harbor East.

"I feel safe. I live in Canton. I come down here a lot. That's really unfortunate, but I don't know, bad times? Economy? People are desperate," said Leslie Knox, of Canton.

What Baltimore do these people live in?  Yeah, Canton and Harbor East are nice.  They are also four blocks away from the not nice areas, just like everything else in Baltimore.  There is not some invisible forcefield that keeps the poorsies out.


I went to U of M but I knew a lot of people who went to JHU. One of my favorite things to do was walk them toward Greenmount Avenue seeing how long it took them to notice and become visibly nervous.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Record and Tape Traders is still the best record store that ever was.

was there one in Towson in the early 80's?

If so, I bought a Bob Dylan Cassette there in 81 or so. I still have it.

Empire Burlesque


Towson was the flagship store, and the last to close.

My location is a 7/11 now. :(
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My ex mother in law owned this place on North Charles Street. Voted best crab cake for a year and kept winning best burger and best jazz in Baltimore for a few years in a row.

Fark user imageView Full Size


that photo was taken in or around 2000

now, it looks like this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh. It works for this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ never gets shot in the face
// it's a documentary series, right?
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Opacity: The best the city ever looked was in The Wire... that's saying a lot.


It's a nice place with some ugly spots, like most big cities. They have a great music and art scene.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, good thing he wasn't holding a bottle of pills or he'd have been hamburger.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: FTA: "We go to this CVS all the time for medicine, and I never really had any issues with it. Never even seen a shoplifter," said Sara Jean Thursey, of Harbor East.

"I feel safe. I live in Canton. I come down here a lot. That's really unfortunate, but I don't know, bad times? Economy? People are desperate," said Leslie Knox, of Canton.

What Baltimore do these people live in?  Yeah, Canton and Harbor East are nice.  They are also four blocks away from the not nice areas, just like everything else in Baltimore.  There is not some invisible forcefield that keeps the poorsies out.


Lot of people that haven't figured that out, in all kinds of places.  Sure, stuff is more common in areas where you got a lot of people in shiatty situations, they don't have a Borderlands style crim deterrence field at the semi-official 'wrong side of the tracks' border.  Not yet

/pay attention wherever you are - read the room
//and for once I gotta say I totally understand the face-shooting
///you produce a random syringe and try to get me with it, hell yes I will shoot you if the option is available - could be anything at all
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Dr. Nick Riviera: FTA: "We go to this CVS all the time for medicine, and I never really had any issues with it. Never even seen a shoplifter," said Sara Jean Thursey, of Harbor East.

"I feel safe. I live in Canton. I come down here a lot. That's really unfortunate, but I don't know, bad times? Economy? People are desperate," said Leslie Knox, of Canton.

What Baltimore do these people live in?  Yeah, Canton and Harbor East are nice.  They are also four blocks away from the not nice areas, just like everything else in Baltimore.  There is not some invisible forcefield that keeps the poorsies out.

I went to U of M but I knew a lot of people who went to JHU. One of my favorite things to do was walk them toward Greenmount Avenue seeing how long it took them to notice and become visibly nervous.


Yeah, that's where I went, same years you were manager.  I don't really remember the Record and Tape Trader in Charles Village even though looking at the map I must have walked by it all the time.  Wasn't there a Blimpie's around there?  And a barbershop called Tenpachi.  I do remember the Record and Tape Trader in Towson, I went there a few times.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Towson was the flagship store, and the last to close.


I dated a girl from Towson and she always spoke about this store. She was a big music fan and so was I. So I asked her to take me...only went once. I remember she got a few good albums there. The Who Sell Out, and Split Enz True Colors with the etching on the vinyl. Good times...

Of course, coming from NY myself, some of the record stores in NYC were quite the masturbatoriums.

Not just records, but off the cuff bootlegs, hard to find stuff, etc.

I could spend hours in a record store.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh, the Baltimore city limits are shaped like Nevada? You learn something every day.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Dr. Nick Riviera: FTA: "We go to this CVS all the time for medicine, and I never really had any issues with it. Never even seen a shoplifter," said Sara Jean Thursey, of Harbor East.

"I feel safe. I live in Canton. I come down here a lot. That's really unfortunate, but I don't know, bad times? Economy? People are desperate," said Leslie Knox, of Canton.

What Baltimore do these people live in?  Yeah, Canton and Harbor East are nice.  They are also four blocks away from the not nice areas, just like everything else in Baltimore.  There is not some invisible forcefield that keeps the poorsies out.

I went to U of M but I knew a lot of people who went to JHU. One of my favorite things to do was walk them toward Greenmount Avenue seeing how long it took them to notice and become visibly nervous.

Yeah, that's where I went, same years you were manager.  I don't really remember the Record and Tape Trader in Charles Village even though looking at the map I must have walked by it all the time.  Wasn't there a Blimpie's around there?  And a barbershop called Tenpachi.  I do remember the Record and Tape Trader in Towson, I went there a few times.


Blimpie and Tenpachi were in the basement of the record store. :)
 
zerkalo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Freelance security guard or is CVS throwing them under the bus?
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Towson was the flagship store, and the last to close.

I dated a girl from Towson and she always spoke about this store. She was a big music fan and so was I. So I asked her to take me...only went once. I remember she got a few good albums there. The Who Sell Out, and Split Enz True Colors with the etching on the vinyl. Good times...

Of course, coming from NY myself, some of the record stores in NYC were quite the masturbatoriums.

Not just records, but off the cuff bootlegs, hard to find stuff, etc.

I could spend hours in a record store.


My favorite NYC record store has been gone since 2008. Wonder if you know it. Subterranean. It was down these steep basement steps off Washington Square Park and sold nothing but bootlegs. Mostly Dylan bootlegs.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: steklo: a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Record and Tape Traders is still the best record store that ever was.

was there one in Towson in the early 80's?

If so, I bought a Bob Dylan Cassette there in 81 or so. I still have it.

Empire Burlesque

Towson was the flagship store, and the last to close.

My location is a 7/11 now. :(


My store was in Westminster. My first job was at Burger King and I'd go and buy tapes on my breaks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I do remember the Record and Tape Trader in Towson, I went there a few times.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Best damn Sandwich in town. Near the diner where they filmed "Diner"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: My favorite NYC record store has been gone since 2008. Wonder if you know it. Subterranean


My friends would tell me stories of that place. My uncle 6 years older than me was a photographer for Shimmy Disc and he would come home from the city with all sorts of fun stuff one couldn't get at the suburban mall places like Sam Goody or Record World.

I was lucky in my town Lake Ronkonkoma we had Record Stop that would sell bootlegs of shows from MSG and Nassau Coliseum. Taken from the mixing boards.

Matter or fact the first real concert I saw was Buster Pointdexter, The Class and The Who at Shea Stadium and I waited a week and sure enough, they had the show all on cassette tape behind the counter.

God bless!
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: My favorite NYC record store has been gone since 2008. Wonder if you know it. Subterranean

My friends would tell me stories of that place. My uncle 6 years older than me was a photographer for Shimmy Disc and he would come home from the city with all sorts of fun stuff one couldn't get at the suburban mall places like Sam Goody or Record World.

I was lucky in my town Lake Ronkonkoma we had Record Stop that would sell bootlegs of shows from MSG and Nassau Coliseum. Taken from the mixing boards.

Matter or fact the first real concert I saw was Buster Pointdexter, The Class and The Who at Shea Stadium and I waited a week and sure enough, they had the show all on cassette tape behind the counter.

God bless!


Shimmy Disc is back, ya know. Kramer brought it back a few years ago.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: Shimmy Disc is back, ya know. Kramer brought it back a few years ago.


Wow...Had no clue. My uncle did all or most of the early photos for Kramer. They lived around the corner from each other growing up. I lived on the other side of town. Those two were un-separatable back when I was a kid. I was the snot nosed little nephew that kept tagging behind them until they told me "go away"  LOL

Maybe I can convince Kramer to take me on as an artist?

wow...
 
