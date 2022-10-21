 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Iranian troops are on the ground in Crimea, helping the Russians with Iranian-made drones. America's collective Vietnam-era PTSD asplodes   (axios.com) divider line
17
    More: News  
•       •       •

125 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 10:35 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why does Iran want a bite of this shiat sandwich? And from the losing side?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Why does Iran want a bite of this shiat sandwich? And from the losing side?


Sanctions. Iran needs someone to purchase their fossil fuels. Russia will gladly turn around, mark everything as Russian, and then re-sell it to Europe.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: SpectroBoy: Why does Iran want a bite of this shiat sandwich? And from the losing side?

Sanctions. Iran needs someone to purchase their fossil fuels. Russia will gladly turn around, mark everything as Russian, and then re-sell it to Europe.


Along with enriched uranium and/or plutonium
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: SpectroBoy: Why does Iran want a bite of this shiat sandwich? And from the losing side?

Sanctions. Iran needs someone to purchase their fossil fuels. Russia will gladly turn around, mark everything as Russian, and then re-sell it to Europe.


Makes sense.
Thanks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good. Let them die there.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dear America. Resist the urge to invade.

I know, I know. It's been ages since you started a war that you can't win. But just let it go this time.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Outshined_One: SpectroBoy: Why does Iran want a bite of this shiat sandwich? And from the losing side?

Sanctions. Iran needs someone to purchase their fossil fuels. Russia will gladly turn around, mark everything as Russian, and then re-sell it to Europe.

Along with enriched uranium and/or plutonium


Oh, they'll get their plutonium alright.
An Ohio-class delivery truck is in their area right now.
Just ask for Mirv, he'll make sure your package is delivered.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Dear America. Resist the urge to invade.

I know, I know. It's been ages since you started a war that you can't win. But just let it go this time.


Invade where, Iran?

We don't have to. All we have to do is support the Iranians who want to kill those crazy fundamentalist assholes.

No invasion required.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Gubbo: Dear America. Resist the urge to invade.

I know, I know. It's been ages since you started a war that you can't win. But just let it go this time.

Invade where, Iran?

We don't have to. All we have to do is support the Iranians who want to kill those crazy fundamentalist assholes.

No invasion required.


We also need to block the transfer of drones and missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.
 
goodncold
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Dear America. Resist the urge to invade.

I know, I know. It's been ages since you started a war that you can't win. But just let it go this time.


make no mistake.
The US would win that war.

They would lose the peace afterwards however.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Gubbo: Dear America. Resist the urge to invade.

I know, I know. It's been ages since you started a war that you can't win. But just let it go this time.

Invade where, Iran?

We don't have to. All we have to do is support the Iranians who want to kill those crazy fundamentalist assholes.

No invasion required.

We also need to block the transfer of drones and missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.


That's doable... but we'd have to cut off most of their exports. I wonder how much goes overland? Should be looking at those and targeting them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

goodncold: Gubbo: Dear America. Resist the urge to invade.

I know, I know. It's been ages since you started a war that you can't win. But just let it go this time.

make no mistake.
The US would win that war.

They would lose the peace afterwards however.


No. Just no. Say no to jingoistic thinking.

While you would beat Iran force-on-force, ain't nobody dumb enough to fight you that way.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stuxnet for Iranian drones?
 
NoRedShadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Iranian forces in Ukraine without a declaration of war sounds like the kind of thing that would end diplomatic immunity for their ambassador. Would it be grounds for Ukraine to storm their embassy in Kiev?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So according to Russian propaganda, the Iranians are now fighting against Jew hating Nazis.
 
nickolas66
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trump ended U.S. participation in the Iran nuclear deal designed to keep Iran in check.
Trump has numerous ties to Russia. He denies it, but maintains that have a good relationship with Russia isn't bad.
Shock of all shocks, Iran and Russia are working together.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

goodncold: Gubbo: Dear America. Resist the urge to invade.

I know, I know. It's been ages since you started a war that you can't win. But just let it go this time.

make no mistake.
The US would win that war.

They would lose the peace afterwards however.


Lol, the US hasn't won any war they ever started....
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.