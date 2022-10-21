 Skip to content
US Navy to Russia: "Oh, hai"
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I hope we nuke the shiat out of those damn Russkies."
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One ping only.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In response, Russia killed 3 boomer crews by sending them to sea.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Soon....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As the tweet notes, this was a message to Iran, not Russia.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
USS West Virginia (SSBN-736): 20 D-5 Trident II missiles equipped with 12 MIRVs each.
(capable of 24 Tridents, but treaties limit it to 20, for now)
That's a Holy Shiatt!-factor of 99 on the overall YOWZA scale.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: As the tweet notes, this was a message to Iran, not Russia.


???

So a not so subtle "don't even think about it"?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: As the tweet notes, this was a message to Iran, not Russia.


whynotboth.jpg

Russia flew bombers close to the US in a show of force, but they are easily intercepted and sent to the bottom of the Bering Sea or Arctic Ocean (as they 100% would be).

Popping a sub up off shore that no one knew was there, that can launch missiles to take out pretty much anything, is a WAY bigger deal.

So yeah I think this was both.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lurkey: USS West Virginia (SSBN-736): 20 D-5 Trident II missiles equipped with 12 MIRVs each.
(capable of 24 Tridents, but treaties limit it to 20, for now)
That's a Holy Shiatt!-factor of 99 on the overall YOWZA scale.


20 missiles, each capable of hitting 12 targets at once. That's a 240 on the Holy-Shiat scale
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lurkey: USS West Virginia (SSBN-736): 20 D-5 Trident II missiles equipped with 12 MIRVs each.
(capable of 24 Tridents, but treaties limit it to 20, for now)
That's a Holy Shiatt!-factor of 99 on the overall YOWZA scale.


Just letting everybody who needs to know know that the US Navy's like Santa, "We know when you're sleeping, we know when you're awake and we know when you've been bad or good."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sources say the russians were initially confused by the lack of diesel smoke...
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: As the tweet notes, this was a message to Iran, not Russia.


A little of both, I think.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Periscope poking out.

/instead of turtle
//it's early
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Makes one wonder about how many others are there not on display.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That thing is also perfectly capable of launching conventional warheads attached to cruise missiles.

This is a "If we have to kill you, here's the noose" message.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know much about subs, but it looks like a big fella.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: lurkey: USS West Virginia (SSBN-736): 20 D-5 Trident II missiles equipped with 12 MIRVs each.
(capable of 24 Tridents, but treaties limit it to 20, for now)
That's a Holy Shiatt!-factor of 99 on the overall YOWZA scale.

Just letting everybody who needs to know know that the US Navy's like Santa, "We know when you're sleeping, we know when you're awake and we know when you've been bad or good."


Iran's definition of good differs a lot from the rest of the world.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
forums.parallax.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

raerae1980: GardenWeasel: As the tweet notes, this was a message to Iran, not Russia.

???

So a not so subtle "don't even think about it"?


Yes. It's no accident they popped up in the Arabian Sea, and not the Mediterranean.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Rwa2play: lurkey: USS West Virginia (SSBN-736): 20 D-5 Trident II missiles equipped with 12 MIRVs each.
(capable of 24 Tridents, but treaties limit it to 20, for now)
That's a Holy Shiatt!-factor of 99 on the overall YOWZA scale.

Just letting everybody who needs to know know that the US Navy's like Santa, "We know when you're sleeping, we know when you're awake and we know when you've been bad or good."

Iran's definition of good differs a lot from the rest of the world.


Considering their internal issues at the moment, a US sub peeking out and saying "Hi" might become the least of their worries.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I just looooove 80's nostalgia!!!1!!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Sources say the russians were initially confused by the lack of diesel smoke...


And that the sub can actually surface.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's gonna pucker some sphincters.
 
