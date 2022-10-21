 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Meet "General Armageddon," the new man in charge of Russia's strategy in Ukraine. Yes, he's the asshat who's been bombing all of the civilian targets lately. Real nice guy   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, Soviet Union, GeneralSergei Surovikin, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Red Army, Boris Yeltsin, charge of Russian forces  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's the under/over on the number of days Uncle Festerov has before being "permanently retired?"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uh huh.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I look forward to hearing about his funeral.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't he supposed to have a hairless cat in his lap?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His head is just as susceptible to high-velocity objects as the rest of the generals.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And he honed his skills by killing civilians in Syria.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I look forward to hearing about his funeral.


Russia should really do something about all those faulty windows and elevator doors.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Given the size of that guy his eventual death from gravity poisoning should be a rather swift one.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Weaver95: I look forward to hearing about his funeral.

Russia should really do something about all those faulty windows and elevator doors.


They keep trying to break the falls by putting bullets on the ground to cushion the landing, but it just isn't working.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: And he honed his skills by killing civilians in Syria.

"He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991"


He honed his skills by killing civilians in Russia.
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
€100 for Surovikin's head on a pike.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You have to be really desperate to convince yourself bombing civilian targets is going to be too painful for Ukraine to endure and make them agree to peace. It just makes no sense whatsoever as a military strategy in this context
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They had another total badass put in charge a few months ago.  When was his funeral?
 
padraig
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He looks like the kind of prick that chose his own nickname.
 
Kiz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The real problem I see is that Russia can actually squeeze in a few intelligent military moves in between each general.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: You have to be really desperate to convince yourself bombing civilian targets is going to be too painful for Ukraine to endure and make them agree to peace. It just makes no sense whatsoever as a military strategy in this context


Possibly it's a message. "These missiles can have other things besides high explosive, you know."
Blowing up the Kerch bridge seems to have really set him off.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gopher321: Uh huh.

[Fark user image image 746x428]

Sure.


That dude looks like such a turd I'm not even willing to sacrifice myself to take him out.

Instead, I challenge him to a super Spartan.  Winner takes Ukraine.

I have no intention of showing up, but if he does I bet he doesn't get to the Finnish line.  I've heard about those Fins.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: [i.imgflip.com image 557x448]


So, like ... USD$3.50 ?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They went so full-blown gopnik that even the generals wear track suit jackets as uniforms.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: You have to be really desperate to convince yourself bombing civilian targets is going to be too painful for Ukraine to endure and make them agree to peace. It just makes no sense whatsoever as a military strategy in this context


I don't think it's intended to be persuasive. I think it's just punitive. They won't roll over and stop winning the war, and Russia wants to punish them for that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He has a lot of incentive to win the war.  If (when) Ruzzia loses, he goes on trial for war crimes.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

beezeltown: What's the under/over on the number of days Uncle Festerov has before being "permanently retired?"


That's a funny way of spelling "fell out of a window".

Russia's schtick is getting boring. You'd think a general would accidentally shoot themselves with a missile once in a while.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RobotSpider: Meatsim1: You have to be really desperate to convince yourself bombing civilian targets is going to be too painful for Ukraine to endure and make them agree to peace. It just makes no sense whatsoever as a military strategy in this context

I don't think it's intended to be persuasive. I think it's just punitive. They won't roll over and stop winning the war, and Russia wants to punish them for that.


Degrading civilian infrastructure can also impede military logistics, which is the way people attempt to justify it. Under the Bush Administration, the US did the same thing to Iraq several times.
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He looks like a legitimate military target.
 
