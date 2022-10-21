 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Meanwhile, at the US border, some kid is jabbing his finger into his dad's eye   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA, Canada - United States border, United States, Venezuelan father's eyes, US-Mexico border, New York City, numbers of migrants, Ciudad Jurez, Biden administration  
•       •       •

1421 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Oct 2022 at 12:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it was a he, not a her, but carry on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Well it was a he, not a her, but carry on.


Headline fixed now I see....but the dad doesn't.

/ow my eye! that's not how you wipe tears!
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline fail. No goats mentioned anywhere in the article.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Abbott and DeSatan's shenanigans were effective in changing policy.  Way to go, Biden administration.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immigrants biatching that they were sent back to Mexico and left on the street. Were they expecting hotel accommodations? These people need to rise up and make changes in their own country instead of running here and expecting the U.S. to see them.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: Immigrants biatching that they were sent back to Mexico and left on the street. Were they expecting hotel accommodations? These people need to rise up and make changes in their own country instead of running here and expecting the U.S. to see them.


Delete your account.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: Immigrants biatching that they were sent back to Mexico and left on the street. Were they expecting hotel accommodations? These people need to rise up and make changes in their own country instead of running here and expecting the U.S. to see them.


Username checks out.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy can't eat my eyes if I put his out first.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the people I'd like to see expelled from the US, this guy is so way down on the list half everyone on the Politics tab in the last 20 years takes precedence.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: So Abbott and DeSatan's shenanigans were effective in changing policy.  Way to go, Biden administration.


The prospect of losing an election frequently results in a shift in policy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Read this thread and see if you can spot who self-identifies as a "Christian", and who's the atheists.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why doesn't Mexico take them in? Why is it always on US?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is a huge portion of the country that COULD welcome these people in. But when they are actually given the opportunity, they refuse.

I don't want to see any left-wing heart-string hyperbole. Biden policies are what have encouraged this migration, and Biden policies are what are causing it to be so painful.

Libs need to grow up and own the problem they caused.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kids are always touching their butts now that guy has two problems :(
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.