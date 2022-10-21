 Skip to content
(CNN)   Maybe because they "leaked" it themselves?   (cnn.com)
19
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe the right-wingers leaked it as a way to end internal debate the might have watered down their absolutely insane decision.
Also, I'll just leave this here:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/They're not done with their ultra right-wing wishlist, they're just getting started.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Roberts leaked it to prepare the battlefield. He knew it was passing. And he knew that if it just suddenly came out, shiat would erupt and it would make him look bad.

This gave everyone time to process it before it became official, dull some of the anger, and erect barricades to keep the filthy peasants away from the building.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is that they already know Clarence shared it with Ginni, who then leaked it. If that's the case, there will never be an official announcement. Okay, maybe decades from now after all the involved parties are dead.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Turns out someone just left the original in the photocopier...
 
Dafatone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I still don't get the "they leaked it to make sure no one bailed on the majority" theory. It's not like this would have been anonymous. If, say, Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the three liberals, everyone would know Kavanaugh was the guy who didn't kill Roe.

It's catastrophizing. It's "if only the conservatives didn't do One Weird Trick to win, we would've been okay!" We were never okay. Five justices wanted to kill Roe and they did. That's all.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I said it when the investigation started, it will never be completed and eventually people will stop asking. It was leaked by conservatives to box anyone on the fence in.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The lack of transparency comes as the leak of the draft of opinion in Dobbs that reversed Roe v. Wade spurred protests across the country as well as the arrest of a man charged with attempted murder after he was picked up near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Is it wrong that I want that guy to plead not guilty by reason of the 2nd Amendment just to try to force SCOTUS to say they meant people could use it on the other branches of government?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well.  They're winning, in spite of it.  Everyone should keep that in mind before allowing their fingers to shiat all over that keyboard.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I still don't get the "they leaked it to make sure no one bailed on the majority" theory. It's not like this would have been anonymous. If, say, Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the three liberals, everyone would know Kavanaugh was the guy who didn't kill Roe.

It's catastrophizing. It's "if only the conservatives didn't do One Weird Trick to win, we would've been okay!" We were never okay. Five justices wanted to kill Roe and they did. That's all.


They had to plant the seeds in the publics mind, any reversal after that would have lead to violence.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I said it when the investigation started, it will never be completed and eventually people will stop asking. It was leaked by conservatives to box anyone on the fence in.


Yup. We will never hear about this again.

The press should never let up on asking about the results of the investigation until Roberts answers that the culprit is, "shut up, that's who."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The lack of transparency comes as the leak of the draft of opinion in Dobbs that reversed Roe v. Wade spurred protests across the country as well as the arrest of a man charged with attempted murder after he was picked up near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Is it wrong that I want that guy to plead not guilty by reason of the 2nd Amendment just to try to force SCOTUS to say they meant people could use it on the other branches of government?


Yes.  Because that's the dumbest plan I've ever heard.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not all that surprising for the Secret Court of the United States.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
float a trial balloon
To propose something in order to get feedback on it. The phrase alludes to the former use of balloons to get information about the weather.When everyone objected to my idea, I reassured them that I was just floating a trial balloon and had not made any sort of decision on the matter.
See also: balloon, float, trial
Farlex Dictionary of Idioms. © 2022 Farlex, Inc, all rights reserved.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Dafatone: I still don't get the "they leaked it to make sure no one bailed on the majority" theory. It's not like this would have been anonymous. If, say, Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the three liberals, everyone would know Kavanaugh was the guy who didn't kill Roe.

It's catastrophizing. It's "if only the conservatives didn't do One Weird Trick to win, we would've been okay!" We were never okay. Five justices wanted to kill Roe and they did. That's all.

They had to plant the seeds in the publics mind, any reversal after that would have lead to violence.


That's possible. Leaking it to soften the blow makes at least a little sense.

Personally. I think it leaked because it leaked. Someone showed it to someone, who showed it to someone, who etc etc. I don't think there was much of a purpose.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The lack of transparency comes as the leak of the draft of opinion in Dobbs that reversed Roe v. Wade spurred protests across the country as well as the arrest of a man charged with attempted murder after he was picked up near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Is it wrong that I want that guy to plead not guilty by reason of the 2nd Amendment just to try to force SCOTUS to say they meant people could use it on the other branches of government?

Yes.  Because that's the dumbest plan I've ever heard.


That really means a lot coming from you. Thank you 💖
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I still don't get the "they leaked it to make sure no one bailed on the majority" theory. It's not like this would have been anonymous. If, say, Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the three liberals, everyone would know Kavanaugh was the guy who didn't kill Roe.

It's catastrophizing. It's "if only the conservatives didn't do One Weird Trick to win, we would've been okay!" We were never okay. Five justices wanted to kill Roe and they did. That's all.


When they do the vote, they also pick who to write the decision.  And that person has a lot of leeway in how they write it.  The theory for a Gileadian leak is that it wasn't done to draw them all together per se, but to "guilt-trip" any wafflers as to how it would be written.  So "We released it and the fundiban are ecstatic.  If you try and water it down in any way, we will tell them the code to your house alarm system".  Because Roberts as Chief Justice in the majority could have appointed himself to write the decision and he's less doctrinairely Gileadian than the others (note, that's he's still a shiatweasel, but not in the Praise-Jeebus-and-rape-your-daughter way the others are).  He could have toned the decision down to de facto end RvW without repealing it wholesale.  And Goresuch or Beer Bro might have went the same route.  But the prospect of watching Ginni Thomas gleefully lead the SCOTUS police to cap them in their homes made sure they went with maximum Gilead.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phalamir: Dafatone: I still don't get the "they leaked it to make sure no one bailed on the majority" theory. It's not like this would have been anonymous. If, say, Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the three liberals, everyone would know Kavanaugh was the guy who didn't kill Roe.

It's catastrophizing. It's "if only the conservatives didn't do One Weird Trick to win, we would've been okay!" We were never okay. Five justices wanted to kill Roe and they did. That's all.

When they do the vote, they also pick who to write the decision.  And that person has a lot of leeway in how they write it.  The theory for a Gileadian leak is that it wasn't done to draw them all together per se, but to "guilt-trip" any wafflers as to how it would be written.  So "We released it and the fundiban are ecstatic.  If you try and water it down in any way, we will tell them the code to your house alarm system".  Because Roberts as Chief Justice in the majority could have appointed himself to write the decision and he's less doctrinairely Gileadian than the others (note, that's he's still a shiatweasel, but not in the Praise-Jeebus-and-rape-your-daughter way the others are).  He could have toned the decision down to de facto end RvW without repealing it wholesale.  And Goresuch or Beer Bro might have went the same route.  But the prospect of watching Ginni Thomas gleefully lead the SCOTUS police to cap them in their homes made sure they went with maximum Gilead.


Roberts wasn't in the majority, though. So he couldn't have written it. He could have tried to join the majority and push for a more mild ruling, but if the other five held out for the full killing of Roe, that's that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This may be the Streisand effect.

"Boy are most people going to hit the roof when we announce this decision.  We'd better really keep this one underwraps and time this thing out perfectly for greatest effect."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dafatone: HotWingConspiracy: Dafatone: I still don't get the "they leaked it to make sure no one bailed on the majority" theory. It's not like this would have been anonymous. If, say, Kavanaugh joined Roberts and the three liberals, everyone would know Kavanaugh was the guy who didn't kill Roe.

It's catastrophizing. It's "if only the conservatives didn't do One Weird Trick to win, we would've been okay!" We were never okay. Five justices wanted to kill Roe and they did. That's all.

They had to plant the seeds in the publics mind, any reversal after that would have lead to violence.

That's possible. Leaking it to soften the blow makes at least a little sense.

Personally. I think it leaked because it leaked. Someone showed it to someone, who showed it to someone, who etc etc. I don't think there was much of a purpose.


Entirely possible, but any real investigation would have sussed all of that out already.
 
