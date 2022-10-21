 Skip to content
(NPR)   What a $100,000 wristwatch can teach us about the global economy. Beyond the fact that it pretty much needs to be burned to the ground, I mean   (npr.org) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The rich and their toys.

Sorry.

"Tangible investment vehicles".

It doesn't keep time any better than NIST and their atomic clocks. It's a vanity piece like the "I Am Rich" app.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does it shoot lasers, sleep gas, magnetic grapple launchers with monofilament wire (that can also be use as a garrote), all while being able to summon my car to my location?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The rich and their toys.

Sorry.

"Tangible investment vehicles".

It doesn't keep time any better than NIST and their atomic clocks. It's a vanity piece like the "I Am Rich" app.


Very few machines are as compelling as a watch movement.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God is that ugly.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Does it shoot lasers, sleep gas, magnetic grapple launchers with monofilament wire (that can also be use as a garrote), all while being able to summon my car to my location?


Next year's model will, Kim Possible.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Time pieces?" How gauche, they're called chronometers.

Ed Grubermann: MythDragon: Does it shoot lasers, sleep gas, magnetic grapple launchers with monofilament wire (that can also be use as a garrote), all while being able to summon my car to my location?

Next year's model will, Kim Possible.


I don't remember the episode where Kim Possible strangled somebody to death.
 
scanman61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drewogatory: baronbloodbath: The rich and their toys.

Sorry.

"Tangible investment vehicles".

It doesn't keep time any better than NIST and their atomic clocks. It's a vanity piece like the "I Am Rich" app.

Very few machines are as compelling as a watch movement.


Curta Calculators were incredible, but you don't see them in use now that a more accurate, cheaper, digital alternative is available.

But then the Curta never had the "pretty bracelet" thing going
 
drewogatory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scanman61: Curta Calculators were incredible


Yet they still sell for thousands.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trocadero: "Time pieces?" How gauche, they're called chronometers.


"Clock" is traditionally a striking clock that indicates time with audible chimes.

"Timepiece" is a clock that does not audibly strike the hours.

This distinction is less used now.

A "watch" is a portable timepiece that either comfortably fits in a pocket, hangs from a fob, or is strapped to a wrist.

A "chronometer" is a very accurate timepiece that can be a clock, a timepiece, or a watch. The distinction of a chronometer historically came down to it being used for celestial navigation, but nowadays can be extremely accurate timekeeping for a variety of purposes other than navigation.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Get with the modern times Switzerland! The Casio calculator watch is where it's at
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Psylence
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
100K isn't even "expensive" for a watch. This is lol.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: "Time pieces?" How gauche, they're called chronometers.

Ed Grubermann: MythDragon: Does it shoot lasers, sleep gas, magnetic grapple launchers with monofilament wire (that can also be use as a garrote), all while being able to summon my car to my location?

Next year's model will, Kim Possible.

I don't remember the episode where Kim Possible strangled somebody to death.


It was that one episode where they brought Guy Ritchie as a guest director.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: It doesn't keep time any better than NIST and their atomic clocks.


I've got my cell phone, but my everyday watch is a Casio G-shock that uses radio to set itself to WWVB every night. It's probably accurate to about 0.1 second a day and then syncs itself every night.

For fashion, I have a Tommy Hilfiger fashion watch I bought for $50 on sale sometime in about 1997-1999. It's a cheap quartz movement and the luck of the draw gave me a watch that I swear is accurate to about 3-5 seconds a year. I can set the watch to NIST time when daylight saving time begins, and when it ends the second hand is only off by about 2-3 seconds.
 
trialpha
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Very few machines are as compelling as a watch movement.


While watch movements can be cool looking, a $20 watch from Walmart will keep better time. It's kind of bizarre how this obsolete technology keeps going.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: "Time pieces?" How gauche, they're called chronometers.

Ed Grubermann: MythDragon: Does it shoot lasers, sleep gas, magnetic grapple launchers with monofilament wire (that can also be use as a garrote), all while being able to summon my car to my location?

Next year's model will, Kim Possible.

I don't remember the episode where Kim Possible strangled somebody to death.


That's because it wasn't Kim herself, duh!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hell if I know
//I don't make 'em
///I just GIS 'em
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: MythDragon: Does it shoot lasers, sleep gas, magnetic grapple launchers with monofilament wire (that can also be use as a garrote), all while being able to summon my car to my location?

Next year's model will, Kim Possible.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tax the living shiat out of that crap.

/oh no, that would reduce consumption of obscenely overpriced watches? yes. boo hoo.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I used to know a guy that would wear this Devon Tread watch as his daily timepiece.
He bought one of the first ones and at the time I recall it was $25K.  He didn't collect watches.  Every other "watch collector" I met never wore what they collected.

Fark user imageView Full Size

He ran a company that designed factory automation machines.

Devon TREAD 1
Youtube hivB_tX3CkE
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fun fact: a lot of watch makers use very small jewels as rotation points instead of steel because steel isn't as durable. That's why watches with complex movements are super expensive.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Would you rather the rich just keep the money or spend it on stupid things?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In a time where we all carry a device in our pocket that automatically syncs with an atomic clock, and all the other devices we have that tell time all around us, is a wristwatch even necessary?
/Maybe an edge case or tw out there.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robodog: God is that ugly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Trocadero: "Time pieces?" How gauche, they're called chronometers.

"Clock" is traditionally a striking clock that indicates time with audible chimes.

"Timepiece" is a clock that does not audibly strike the hours.

This distinction is less used now.

A "watch" is a portable timepiece that either comfortably fits in a pocket, hangs from a fob, or is strapped to a wrist.

A "chronometer" is a very accurate timepiece that can be a clock, a timepiece, or a watch. The distinction of a chronometer historically came down to it being used for celestial navigation, but nowadays can be extremely accurate timekeeping for a variety of purposes other than navigation.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's getting bad. I asked a man if he knew what time it was. He said, "Yes" and walked away.
 
