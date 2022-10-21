 Skip to content
(The Root)   Kyrie Irving thinks the Earth is flat, vaccines don't work and Joe Biden is President of Russia   (theroot.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Used to be, they'd hold person like this back and make them retake second grade.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Congrats to Brittney on eight months clean and sober.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One out of three is consistent for a professional basketball player.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who?.gif
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it stupid to lock people up for cannabis possession? Yes.

Should Griner have known better than to travel around Russia with cannabis? Yes.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Who?.gif


I don't even watch basketball, but I know who Kyrie Irving is. Also, it takes just a few seconds to type someone's name into Google.

But at least you got to feel cool for signaling that you're out of the loop on something that doesn't matter to you, so, round of applause for skiinstructor, I guess.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shut the f**k up, ky-REEEEE.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A laser is a great tool to test the flat earth theory, especially when you're away from home. That's why I always Kyrie a laser down the road that I must travel.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just because you can throw a ball in a net, doesn't mean you know dick about geopolitics.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's rich enough to launch himself into space and see for himself that the planet is round. This is just more willful ignorance.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
and that even one second of time and effort was given to hearing what an adult that plays ball for a living has to say about international politics.
Is some of the best evidence i can present hat there is little  hope for the future.
 
LL316
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Who?.gif


A flat earther who went to Duke.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: That's why I always Kyrie a laser down the road that I must travel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noxious1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heamer: Is it stupid to lock people up for cannabis possession? Yes.

Should Griner have known better than to travel around Russia with cannabis? Yes.


Griner did know better. She's traveled internationally enough to understand the rules.
The "evidence" was planted.
 
LL316
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PvtStash: and that even one second of time and effort was given to hearing what an adult that plays ball for a living has to say about international politics.
Is some of the best evidence i can present hat there is little  hope for the future.


Oh, fark off. He has every bit of right to voice stupidity as Tucker. The only difference is we're getting his stupidity for free.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Min5trel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: A laser is a great tool to test the flat earth theory, especially when you're away from home. That's why I always Kyrie a laser down the road that I must travel.


All this time, waiting for the perfect thread to post that joke in...

Is it worth it?

Do you feel good about this?

;-)
 
raz4446
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
he's a moron.  and so is she.  got weed earl in a country we're lend-leasing weapons to fight.  how f'n stupid can you be.  not stupid to play there.  evidently they don't pay women ball players bad
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
confused by the headline

(I'm new)

All he did was ask for her release and make a small direct appeal to Biden?

Maybe he's got a history of views I don't know about.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You guys, just remember Kyrie is a mentally unwell person and has been for a long time.  When he is "on" he is an unstoppable ball dribbling scoring hoops guy.

Outside of that, he has often asserted on Twitter that his occasional willingness to dribble makes him right about all matters on all subjects always.  So take that for what it's worth when he speaks up.  He belongs on a poster with a header "You're Not Helping"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He manipulates a ball made of rubber. The ball is round.
 
raz4446
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Noxious1: Heamer: Is it stupid to lock people up for cannabis possession? Yes.

Should Griner have known better than to travel around Russia with cannabis? Yes.

Griner did know better. She's traveled internationally enough to understand the rules.
The "evidence" was planted.


you have no idea if what you typed is true.  it means you're willfully lying.  you think it may have been planted is the best you can say.  i don't think it was planted.  i think she's stupid.  i know she's a violent domestic abuser for a fact.  look it up
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Heamer: skiinstructor: Who?.gif

I don't even watch basketball, but I know who Kyrie Irving is. Also, it takes just a few seconds to type someone's name into Google.

But at least you got to feel cool for signaling that you're out of the loop on something that doesn't matter to you, so, round of applause for skiinstructor, I guess.


welcome to fark
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: One out of three is consistent for a professional basketball player.


Why you posting on Fark instead of fighting for Putin?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
in other words don't ask them for information or they'll make you dumberer
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Heamer: Is it stupid to lock people up for cannabis possession? Yes.

Should Griner have known better than to travel around Russia with cannabis? Yes.


southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Heamer: so, round of applause for skiinstructor, I guess.


Who?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
flatearth.wsView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The guy who sat out half the games last year is telling people to do their job?

Well alrighty, then.

Anyway, thanks for tanking the Nets last year, Kyrie.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Please, POTUS, do your job. Everybody do your job. Please bring our sister home. And we wouldn't be doing our jobs to the best of our ability if we didn't stand on what we believe in."

Okay, sportsball person:
1. His job is to lead the executive branch of the United States of America. A job he's performing, your uninformed opinion notwithstanding.
2. Your "sister" we'll get home once she's done with her time for voluntarily violating the laws of a foreign country, just like every other asshole who chooses to go there and, once again VOLUNTARILY, breaks their laws.

3. Like most other athletes, your "beliefs" are dictated by whomever conveniently puts money in your pocket. That's how your "sister" got into the mess in the first place.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
also what the heck is a Kylie Erring and why should the President drop much more important issues to deal with your girly-man problems
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not clicking on a Root link. But the guy is a whacko.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, when does he begin his Senate campaign?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
guys let's hear kylie out we have to unite and listen to both sides equally
 
Gangster of Boats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: confused by the headline

(I'm new)

All he did was ask for her release and make a small direct appeal to Biden?

Maybe he's got a history of views I don't know about.


He's a flat earther and anti vaxxer and all around just a very, very stupid person.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
we'll

*will
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: One out of three is consistent for a professional basketball player.


You're a Republican/foreign shill so you could be thinking it's any one of the three.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kyrie is a f*cking moron. He's proved that time and again.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
what happened to you Heamer you used to be coo--

/iConcur [w/add'l useless commentary]
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Noxious1: Heamer: Is it stupid to lock people up for cannabis possession? Yes.

Should Griner have known better than to travel around Russia with cannabis? Yes.

Griner did know better. She's traveled internationally enough to understand the rules.
The "evidence" was planted.


I doubt it very much.

You get really used, really quickly, to international travel. At first it's a wide-eyed wonder ride. By the time you're bringing in your third bag of edibles and bribing customs geeks to look the other way where the carnet is concerned, you get jaded. You start to think that border-hopping and smuggling are rights rather than dangerous exercises to be very, very judiciously engaged in. Soon enough you're hiding from pissed-off Yemenis or swimming the Mekong with your passport in your teeth.

Or imprisoned in bloody Russia.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raz4446: Noxious1: Heamer: Is it stupid to lock people up for cannabis possession? Yes.

Should Griner have known better than to travel around Russia with cannabis? Yes.

Griner did know better. She's traveled internationally enough to understand the rules.
The "evidence" was planted.

you have no idea if what you typed is true.  it means you're willfully lying.  you think it may have been planted is the best you can say.  i don't think it was planted.  i think she's stupid.  i know she's a violent domestic abuser for a fact.  look it up


Calling someone else stupid while not being able to operate a shift key is not a good look.
 
