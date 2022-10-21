 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mynd you, bisøn bites kan be pretti nasti   (cnn.com) divider line
2
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that wasn't smart.  You give any animal that size a lot of space when you see them.  And they were clearly noticeable in her situation.

Relevant - You have to be extra aware on that kind of terrain.  Cattle, bison, etc., can easily be concealed in a mesquite thicket.  It's one thing to see them in the open but walking 10 feet from one where both you and the animal weren't expecting the encounter.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For the umpteenth time, don't pet the fluffy cows.
 
