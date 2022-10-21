 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The Mississippi River is so low that people can walk across to an island that is usually only accessible through boat   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lord, that area needs a lot of rain and it needs it now!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Have they tried praying for rain? How's that working for them?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Im surprised only one shipwreck has revealed itself.  I would have thought that the Mississippi had more.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great, now the nutters in Arizona will demand we build them a pipeline to the Ohio River.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's all part of God's plan.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How's Huck gonna 'scape Pap Finn now?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Im surprised only one shipwreck has revealed itself.  I would have thought that the Mississippi had more.


They salvaged a lot of riverboats when they could. It wasn't uncommon for boilers to go through three or four ships.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You normally have to go through a boat to get to the island?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: It's all part of God's plan.


amen fellow farker. it's going to get worse. people need to get right with god.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: It's all part of God's plan. flood plain.


FTFY
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is fine
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see the secret water pipeline from Minnesota to the fountain at the Bellagio is working exactly as planned.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hoax
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Big wheel keep on... Never mind.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they tried praying for rain? How's that working for them?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Our old Governor Goober did that here in Georgia.  It worked!  It also coincided with late November/early December in which Georgia transitions into a rainy season in which it drizzles every other day until April.  Praise Jesus!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You have to shoot holes in the clouds to let the rain out. Idiots.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Missouri is pretty low here in Best Dakota too, so don't expect that relief is coming. There's the skeleton of a riverboat just a little downstream of our place that's exposed now, and lots of people coming to see it.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: raerae1980: Im surprised only one shipwreck has revealed itself.  I would have thought that the Mississippi had more.

They salvaged a lot of riverboats when they could. It wasn't uncommon for boilers to go through three or four ships.


And when they exploded, it wasn't uncommon for boilers to go through three or four ships.

/wut?
//it's Friday
///grim humor is all I'm capable of
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What people did for entertainment before television.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: raerae1980: Im surprised only one shipwreck has revealed itself.  I would have thought that the Mississippi had more.

They salvaged a lot of riverboats when they could. It wasn't uncommon for boilers to go through three or four ships.


Oooooh, I didn't know that.
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Im surprised only one shipwreck has revealed itself.  I would have thought that the Mississippi had more.


The river isn't so deep in most places that a wreck couldn't be easily salvaged. In fact, leaving one in place could often present a significant hazard to navigation, so it would be removed ASAP.

I wouldn't be surprised if they're finding lots of small boats, though.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they tried praying for rain? How's that working for them?


They killed all the people who knew how to pray the right way.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/yes, I know that's probably the wrong tribe for the wrong area
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wxboy: raerae1980: Im surprised only one shipwreck has revealed itself.  I would have thought that the Mississippi had more.

The river isn't so deep in most places that a wreck couldn't be easily salvaged. In fact, leaving one in place could often present a significant hazard to navigation, so it would be removed ASAP.

I wouldn't be surprised if they're finding lots of small boats, though.


Huh...I guess I just assumed it had all these old shipwrecks from times past......I'm kinda bummed out now.  What they're discovering in Europe's rivers has been fascinating, tho.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Wisconsin river, which feeds the Mississippi, is looking normal for this time of year, so we are doing our part. It is low, but typical early Fall flow.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they tried praying for rain? How's that working for them?


Maybe they should have been nicer to Native Americans.
 
