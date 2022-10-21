 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Parade killer tries the "many fine people on both sides" defense   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After failing to call the "state" itself to testify, Brooks called Patterson's friend Nicholas Kirby. Sounding more like a prosecution witness - and definitely not on Brooks' side - Kirby testified that Patterson had shown him Brooks' rap sheet and picture the week before the parade attack occurred. Kirby said Patterson planned to meet Brooks on Nov. 21 but that he warned her that a meetup was a bad idea.

"Your honor, can we just find him guilty now?"  -- the jury
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been popping in to the trial video stream. He tends to make a fool of himself every few minutes.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He orphaned a toddler by gunning down their parents in front of them.

He should be removed from existence and never spoken of again.
 
Klivian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: I've been popping in to the trial video stream. He tends to make a fool of himself every few minutes.


Many of these SovCit idiots think laws and the court work on magic. Say the right incantation and *poof* you're free!

He seriously thinks he can say the right magic words to get out of this, and his backup magic word will be appealing on the basis of being denied any of his nonsense procedural objections.

/He's never going to leave prison
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Us white people just can't catch a break in this country. It's not fair."
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"A self-professed sovereign citizen"

Stopped looking for rational thought right there.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Human garbage.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Has the Wisconsin judge hugged hin yet?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If he truly believes he is free from U.S. law, then he should be free from U.S. law protections.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I hereby declare myself 'Not Guilty.' Now if you'll excuse me Your Honor, I am going to Burger King."

Judge: "Baliff, grab him."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah, a SovCit

It's hard to keep track of the different brands of idiocy these days
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: He orphaned a toddler by gunning down their parents in front of them.

He should be removed from existence and never spoken of again.


Are you thinking of the Highland Park Parade Shooter?  This killer representing himself drove over his victims while fleeing police.

I know, so much death and both killers are representing themselves, it's easy to get them confused.
 
Klivian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NutWrench: "I hereby declare myself 'Not Guilty.' Now if you'll excuse me Your Honor, I am going to Burger King."

Judge: "Baliff, grab him."


Seriously, who eats Burger King anymore? That's grounds for an insanity defense
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They may as well put a revolving door on the jury room entrance. This isn't going to take long.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: "Us white people just can't catch a break in this country. It's not fair."


Dunno his genealogy, but most people in Moorish Nation Sovcit land don't identify as white.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brooks fired his attorneys shortly before trial and decided to represent himself. A self-professed sovereign citizen, he suggested that prosecutors could bring charges against him because the State of Wisconsin is not a flesh and blood person. Judge Jennifer Dorowhas constantly rubbished such arguments in court, yet Brooks repeatedly insists on bringing them up.

OK, I'm gonna go ahead and guess that this is just more stellar modern "journalism", and they meant to say that the state could NOT bring charges against him, because they weren't a flesh and blood person. A small error that COMPLETELY changes the statement. Of course, any kind of intellectual display is frowned upon in today's American society, so we'll just pretend like that sentence was written correctly.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Has the Wisconsin judge hugged hin yet?


Judge Jennifer Dorow so far seems less than impressed with Brooks' particular style of hogwash.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Brooks fired his attorneys shortly before trial and decided to represent himself. A self-professed sovereign citizen, he suggested that prosecutors could bring charges against him because the State of Wisconsin is not a flesh and blood person. Judge Jennifer Dorowhas constantly rubbished such arguments in court, yet Brooks repeatedly insists on bringing them up.

OK, I'm gonna go ahead and guess that this is just more stellar modern "journalism", and they meant to say that the state could NOT bring charges against him, because they weren't a flesh and blood person. A small error that COMPLETELY changes the statement. Of course, any kind of intellectual display is frowned upon in today's American society, so we'll just pretend like that sentence was written correctly.


Institutional fact-checking & editing are pathetically nonexistent online, even in large journalistic concerns. Bloggers often don't even bother to go back & read what they just wrote for logic & comprehension  before publishing it. It's pathetic and makes us all dumber. I feel you.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Klivian: WelldeadLink: I've been popping in to the trial video stream. He tends to make a fool of himself every few minutes.

Many of these SovCit idiots think laws and the court work on magic. Say the right incantation and *poof* you're free!

He seriously thinks he can say the right magic words to get out of this, and his backup magic word will be appealing on the basis of being denied any of his nonsense procedural objections.

/He's never going to leave prison


His opening babble did have something in it about the jury having power. Among everything else, he's got jury nullification leaking out of his brain. But he's driving over his foot with a red SUV -- he managed to make his first witness repeat several times his descriptions of the crime, which only beats the facts further into the jury.
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nicholas Kirby's "taking off his jacket" testimony had me spellbound. Probably the most profound part of this trial.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: "Us white people just can't catch a break in this country. It's not fair."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Ah, a SovCit

It's hard to keep track of the different brands of idiocy these days


He may consider himself a sovcit, he forgets that he is in OUR country and subject to our laws.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: ImpendingCynic: "Us white people just can't catch a break in this country. It's not fair."

Dunno his genealogy, but most people in Moorish Nation Sovcit land don't identify as white.


One of his videos, without sound, was shown during the trial because the car used in the killings is in it. Here is a presentation of it outside the court version.

Darrell Brooks' Rap Video with Red SUV in the Background | Just The Receipts
Youtube v-qYmSoGF8Y
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The defendant said there were a lot of people and families healing on "both sides."

On both sides of what exactly? Sane people and donkey-brained farks?
 
Noxious1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...has a fool for a client.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can't we just hang him? I don't mean by the neck, more by the ankles. Then they can sell broom handles to beat him like a piñata until the handle breaks, giving the next person a chance to wail on him.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even if he is innocent he should still be locked up for extreme stupidity and egregious ignorance.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The defendant said there were a lot of people and families healing on "both sides."

On both sides of what exactly? Sane people and donkey-brained farks?


Both sides.
The side of people driving SUVs versus the people being killed by those same SUVs.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Difference being, Sovereign Citizens deserve to be hurt.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Mikey1969: Brooks fired his attorneys shortly before trial and decided to represent himself. A self-professed sovereign citizen, he suggested that prosecutors could bring charges against him because the State of Wisconsin is not a flesh and blood person. Judge Jennifer Dorowhas constantly rubbished such arguments in court, yet Brooks repeatedly insists on bringing them up.

OK, I'm gonna go ahead and guess that this is just more stellar modern "journalism", and they meant to say that the state could NOT bring charges against him, because they weren't a flesh and blood person. A small error that COMPLETELY changes the statement. Of course, any kind of intellectual display is frowned upon in today's American society, so we'll just pretend like that sentence was written correctly.

Institutional fact-checking & editing are pathetically nonexistent online, even in large journalistic concerns. Bloggers often don't even bother to go back & read what they just wrote for logic & comprehension  before publishing it. It's pathetic and makes us all dumber. I feel you.


I think the thing that bugs me the MOST is that I remember being back in like 6th grade and we learned about journalism. All kinds of cool stuff. But the big thing we learned was that print journalism was better, better written, better explained, all that. IIRC, my teacher pointed out that all of the words spoken on a newscast barely filled the front page of a newspaper. Print journalism was the gold standard. Now, this is what we have.

Just makes it worse...
 
vikingfan73
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: "Us white people just can't catch a break in this country. It's not fair."


Darrell Brooks is white?
 
