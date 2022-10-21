 Skip to content
(MSN)   Yes, water softeners have their downsides. Then again who wants the hard stuff?
    Water, water softeners, water softener, Water purification, softer water, hard water  
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
kdawg7736
2 hours ago  
koder
1 hour ago  
My family installed one at our lakehouse a long while ago, presumably because it was the next big thing.  I never really liked it and apparently eventually nobody else did too, so they stopped using it.

Biggest annoyance was always feeling soapy in the shower.  First world problems.
 
grokca
1 hour ago  
I like my water like I like my women, heavy.
 
Mukster
1 hour ago  
Who wants the hard stuff? Farkers and your mom.
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

grokca: I like my water like I like my women, heavy.


Well too bad, b/c I like my women salty.
 
macadamnut
1 hour ago  
tricycleracer
1 hour ago  
Soft water is for soft people.  I want my water to have more calcium than milk.
 
Dustin_00
1 hour ago  
My mom?
 
wingnut396
1 hour ago  
I whole house got a saltless system with a filter as well and love it.   Not as slippery as salt system, no need to filter drinking water and my skin doesn't break out from the hard water anymore.
 
houstondragon
1 hour ago  
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 339x342]


The water in Vancouver is so soft that I have to add minerals for my aquarium. No limescale at all in kettles etc. No fluoride either, so my precious bodily fluids are intact.
 
Halfabee64
1 hour ago  
We had HARD water in the Hudson Valley.  It reeked of sulfur and our Culligan system was a godsend.  I was looking into buying a piece of land in my old stomping grounds and discovered that we were sitting on the Utica Shale Formation.  We probably could have set our taps on fire from the natural gas if we knew what was coming out of them before the water treatment system was installed.  The outside faucets bypassed the system to spare the salt and chlorine, so you never wanted to play in the sprinklers smelling like rotten eggs.
 
EBN-OZN
1 hour ago  
"This means lugging up to four 40-pound bags of salt home from the grocery store and pouring them into the softener's storage tank"

Like this is a bad thing? More people could use the exercise.
 
ChrisDe
56 minutes ago  
You'll take my water softener out of my smooth, soft hands.
 
Jormungandr
56 minutes ago  
The writer of that article is a moron. Do they consider having to buy gas to be a hidden cost of owning a car? How about going out on dates being a hidden cost of being in a relationship?

It seems more like an ad than anything else.
 
catmandu
54 minutes ago  
I keep 4 different types of water in my house:

1) Our water is 23 gpg (anything over 10.5 is considered very hard) so a water softener is almost essential.

2) I don't like the taste of it so I filter unsoftened water through my refrigerator for drinking.

3) Filling something like the coffeemaker takes forever from the filtered water so I keep a 5 gallon bottle with a pump. Costs 37¢ per gallon to refill at the grocery store

4) I usually have a gallon of distilled water for things like the iron and the aroma diffuser.
 
ltdanman44
54 minutes ago  

koder: Biggest annoyance was always feeling soapy in the shower.


This.  I can't stand soft water.  I leave the shower not feeling clean
 
cheeseaholic
53 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: We had HARD water in the Hudson Valley.  It reeked of sulfur and our Culligan system was a godsend.  I was looking into buying a piece of land in my old stomping grounds and discovered that we were sitting on the Utica Shale Formation.  We probably could have set our taps on fire from the natural gas if we knew what was coming out of them before the water treatment system was installed.  The outside faucets bypassed the system to spare the salt and chlorine, so you never wanted to play in the sprinklers smelling like rotten eggs.


So wait, you can have flaming sprinklers?

That sounds like the most metal Halloween theme you can have.

/might need to replant the grass, though
 
RolandTGunner
53 minutes ago  
Heh, I just had to repair my ~15 year old water softener about a week ago.
Some seals were leaking letting water constantly flow out the drain.
I spent about $40 for parts and 30 mins on repair.
Pretty much have to have a water softener as the water is so hard in my area.

Oh, and that "article" is an ad.
 
Rent Party
52 minutes ago  
I run a reverse osmosis unit for my aquarium, and remineralize that water.  Water softeners suck, though.
 
EBN-OZN
42 minutes ago  

catmandu: I keep 4 different types of water in my house:

1) Our water is 23 gpg (anything over 10.5 is considered very hard) so a water softener is almost essential.

2) I don't like the taste of it so I filter unsoftened water through my refrigerator for drinking.

3) Filling something like the coffeemaker takes forever from the filtered water so I keep a 5 gallon bottle with a pump. Costs 37¢ per gallon to refill at the grocery store

4) I usually have a gallon of distilled water for things like the iron and the aroma diffuser.


Filtered water for a coffeemaker is a good idea--you'll rarely, if ever, have to descale the machine.

I have an RO system, mainly for homebrewing water. I use it for coffeemakers, too.
 
Halfabee64
41 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Halfabee64: We had HARD water in the Hudson Valley.  It reeked of sulfur and our Culligan system was a godsend.  I was looking into buying a piece of land in my old stomping grounds and discovered that we were sitting on the Utica Shale Formation.  We probably could have set our taps on fire from the natural gas if we knew what was coming out of them before the water treatment system was installed.  The outside faucets bypassed the system to spare the salt and chlorine, so you never wanted to play in the sprinklers smelling like rotten eggs.

So wait, you can have flaming sprinklers?

That sounds like the most metal Halloween theme you can have.

/might need to replant the grass, though


Great minds think alike.
 
natazha
28 minutes ago  
We had hard water in Illinois and I remember "helping" my father regenerate the softener. No problem in New Jersey (shocking). There was so much calcium in my water in Las Vegas that the inside of the copper pipes had a white ceramic-like layer. Used a whole-house particle filter and RO for drinking.

Now in Oregon, I use RO water for carbonation and brewing (adjusting the mineral content to the beer). Coffee and dog water I use an activated charcoal filter. The dogs drink a lot more water without the chlorine smell.
 
Loren
22 minutes ago  
Extremely hard water here--more than 90% of the EPA limit on total minerals.  We consider it essential.  The builder took them into consideration in construction, the kitchen cold supply doesn't go through the water softener so you're not drinking salted water.  And DIY installation is not a big deal if you know how to deal with pipe.
 
scumm
4 minutes ago  
thought it would be a great idea to have a tankless water heater. turns out, in order to keep the warranty, this $800 water heater requires about $5k of reverse osmosis & water softener.  the RO system is on the output of the softener, so our water tastes very, very clean.

the idiot who installed it piped in as far away as possible from where it's used, so heatup time can be insane in the mornings.  he also plumbed in the sil-cocks, so I have a freshly salted lawn as a bonus!

never, ever hire "hero heating & plumbing" for anything. absolute shysters.
 
iron de havilland
1 minute ago  

ltdanman44: koder: Biggest annoyance was always feeling soapy in the shower.

This.  I can't stand soft water.  I leave the shower not feeling clean


Youse guys think that being able to easily form a lather is nasty? That's weird.

Got really soft water where I'm at, I think because of granite bedrock. But I always remember visiting my brother - in Kent, IIRC - and a pint of water fresh from the tap would have white floaters in it and taste nasty. Thankfully, he had plenty beer as an alternative.
 
