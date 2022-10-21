 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   You know it's rough in NYC when a samurai sword attack on the subway turns into a happy coincidence   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
10
    More: Giggity, New York City, Manhattan, New York City Subway, New York City subway train, 29-year-old man, witness accounts, Tram, index finger  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 6:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have an alibi
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So do I
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't look at me
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why am I suddenly humming the Samurai Jack theme?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Don't look at me


Too late, my eyes!  MY EYYYYYYYYYYYEESSSS!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
so is this with a lethal or non-lethal weapon?
 
akallen404
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is basically the weird no-context headlines you'd probably see in a Marvelverse where superheroes haven't become public knowledge.

If you look hard enough, there's probably a seemingly unrelated story in a small time crime blog about a series of explosions and a fire in an abandoned building where witnesses reported a man in black clothes fleeing the scene carrying what appeared to be a walking stick.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kkinnison: so is this with a lethal or non-lethal weapon?


Like a Herkimer Battle Jitney?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The victim here has a lot of colorful charges, any one of which could have earned him a QVC ninja attack
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, samurai good, bomber bad?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.