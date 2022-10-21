 Skip to content
67
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


/mandatory
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]

/mandatory


It was him I was looking for in this thread.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello Song - Crazy People [1990]
Youtube -7mhXduBwVw
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, by the way, Adele says hello.
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it me you're looking for?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...is there anybody in there
just nod if you can here me
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Hello" is more formal and concrete to me.  I.e, no more words necessary.

"Hi" is more friendly and conversational...seems like more interaction is about to occur.

Choose appropriately
 
SlamPuff
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just loathe how ingrained "How are you (doing)?" is the default greeting.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, this is dog.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SlamPuff: I just loathe how ingrained "How are you (doing)?" is the default greeting.


You would prefer "How about you fark off?"
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
2012 Tony Awards - Book of Mormon Musical Opening Number - Hello
Youtube OKkLV1zE8M0

Since I was beaten to my first choice I guess this will do.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
**KNOCKS ON HEAD WITH BRASS CANE**  MCFLY!!!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: [Fark user image 480x360]


Hey.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
24% of Brits use "You OK?" as a greeting?

Wow, the country must be doing worse than I thought.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Greetings fellow human." always works for me and keeps the small talk brief.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
phalamir:

I'm at the age now where I can say my ________ died this morning, I'm not doing well.
 
Creoena
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"WTF do you want" is usually my standard greeting.  Sometimes "fark off" is used.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yo.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Troy Hawke : Too busy for  Hello (tm)
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
G'day...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
glasstire.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
supdawg
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Came here for this. Ahoy hoy is the new hello - pass it on.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uranus: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


God, that music video was creepy. A high school teacher obsessing over one of his students?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sometimes the traditional Finnish greeting is best.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I usually say 'hey'.

If someone says to me "How you doin'?" I reply "I'm doin'."  And if they say "How's it goin'?" I reply "It's goin'."  It seems to be catching on.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: supdawg


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How about Heaven-O then?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

steklo: [glasstire.com image 580x492]


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JN5Mqr6tRlw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blatz514: Yes, this is dog.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How about Heaven-O then?


No.  Just, no.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Sometimes the traditional Finnish greeting is best.


PERKELE!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I TOLD YOU NEVER TO CALL ME HERE GODDAMN IT!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
New phone, who 'dis?
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Evil Midnight Bomber What Bombs At Midnight
Youtube KkzptjhCkbs


Hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhi!
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"You again?"

"Again? I haven't seen you for 15 years!"

"What is it this time?"
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've been using "Hoy-Hoy" when answering the phone for years. If I don't say it, they think they dialed someone else.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Whatchu Want" usually works for me.  They usually leave me alone soon afterwards.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yo. What up
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: steklo: [glasstire.com image 580x492]

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JN5Mqr6tRlw


Nice.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wasssssssuuuuuuup!

melmagazine.comView Full Size


Oh, the 90s....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: blatz514: Yes, this is dog.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 500x409]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"yeah, Dog, this is Dog, you got any good "kibble?"
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
learnjapaneseonline.infoView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SlamPuff: I just loathe how ingrained "How are you (doing)?" is the default greeting.


You just have to have non-generic responses, instead of "fine". My default is "Hangin' in there", which is both casual and a commentary on current affairs. If it's early in the morning, I'll go with "It's too early for anything to have gotten screwed up yet" or if I'm in a crappy mood "it's too early for me to care". Or you can try throwing them for a loop with something like "Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood", and they say "Sir, this is an Arby's. Applebees is next door."
 
