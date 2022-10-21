 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   The firemen having a sudden craving for Doritos was a big clue   (local10.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Broward County, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, North Andrews Gardens, Florida, national news events of the morning, New York City, Oakland Park, Florida, News Team  
•       •       •

646 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 12:57 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Firefighters said electrical lines were found running across the home...
There has been no word on whether any charges will be filed.

In a shocking development, the owners tried to resist arrest and are currently away from ohm.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That enough devil's lettuce to kill every American man, woman, and child twice before they hit the ground
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They do know that in civilized states, pot is legal?
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: They do know that in civilized states, pot is legal?


Some uncivilized ones too - like Arizona
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In a few generations grandma will tell the tale about how she used to have to hide growing the sticky icky before everyone on the block had their own weed tree. Those were the before the mellow times.
 
drongozone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Firefighters said electrical lines were found running across the home...
There has been no word on whether any charges will be filed.

In a shocking development, the owners tried to resist arrest and are currently away from ohm.


Socket to 'em
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My dad told me that when he was young, police raided a grow house, seized all the weed and burned it in a big pile. He said "They had their picture in the paper, and they were all standing in the smoke and smiling.  Bastards." I think that grow house was where he got his weed from. He seemed pretty bitter about it still like 20 years later.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.