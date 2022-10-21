 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Time to feed your Mr. Fusion and fire up the DeLorean   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hoverboards were invented in 2014, but not for sale until the following year.

THEY'RE. NOT. HOVERBOARDS. They're Segways without handlebars. Calling them hoverboards doesn't make them that.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh God, the future was 7 years ago?  I feel so old.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marty McFly & Doc Brown Visit Jimmy Kimmel Live
Youtube Q0VGRlEJewA
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Hoverboards were invented in 2014, but not for sale until the following year.

THEY'RE. NOT. HOVERBOARDS. They're Segways without handlebars. Calling them hoverboards doesn't make them that.


If they think those are hoverboards, Steve Martin and I have a tank to sell them...
 
hammerswork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more Huey Lewis.
The Power Of Love- Huey Lewis And The News
Youtube -UQFBtHEFJ8
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will we get back in time?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In 1989, millions of fans of the movie trilogy Back to the Future seen the first signs of time travel through the windshield of the infamous DeLorean in Back to the Future 2.

Your blog sucks.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmmm. I was expecting an article about the Delorean museum in Orlando. Since that was briefly in the news this past week.
 
