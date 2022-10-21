 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This North Carolina town has lots of bad duck tales. Woo-oo   (local21news.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 11:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NSFW

SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE™: DUCKTALES (REUPLOAD)
Youtube Z-lDJgNLDl4
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't like waterfowl, don't live near the farking water.  The ducks were there first.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

koder: If you don't like waterfowl, don't live near the farking water.  The ducks were there first.


Also, those folks in NC must have nothing better to do. There are plenty of those ducks where I live and they are no more of a problem than regular wildlife.

But those NC folks probably hate everything so it makes no difference.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tasty tasty ducks
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: If you don't like waterfowl, don't live near the farking water.  The ducks were there first.


"He said the Muscovy Ducks were dropped off by a previous neighbor.:

One if the cases where it may not be true
 
willsomebody
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Poor ducks.

My sis lived in New Bern for a couple of years.  One of the most boring places on the planet.
 
monty666
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

willsomebody: Poor ducks.

My sis lived in New Bern for a couple of years.  One of the most boring places on the planet.


They need a duck casino, with hookers and blackjack.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.