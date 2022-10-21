 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Haunted attractions in New Jersey are scaring the bejesus out of visitors. These hilarious candid photos capture the moments   (nj.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The flash would add an extra level of disorientation, enhancing the fright.

That's pretty brilliant.

I mean

Ha ha picture funny
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Was working a haunted house for the JayCees. It was a 'toxic waste room' - UV light on fluorescent paint, some half-melted styrofoam dummies in torn clothes, a few stuffed clothes stapled to the wall... and me, in a fluorescent rubber mask and rubber gloves, posed against the wall like another prop. When they got close, I'd move. Worked pretty well.

This group of teenagers came in; I was waiting for them all to get more to the center of the room before springing into action. One came close... and decided to show off for his buddies. He punched me right in the stomach.

Pissed me off, but he shrieked and bolted away to the next room while I was catching my breath. His friends were apologetic to me, and laughed at him through the rest of the haunted house, by reports.

/ some football player freaked out and knocked a wall over when a loud alarm bell rang near him...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  Just like any day ending in a y in New Jersey.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In '93, I went to Spooky World with my then girlfriend, her college roommate and her roommate's meathead boyfriend.  We were nipping off of a bottle of Jägermeister on the bus and had the giggles during the haunted hayride except for meathead who polished off the last third of the bottle to prove he was a tough guy.  He threw up on the guy with the phony chainsaw and had to be escorted outside the park to wait until the bus was ready to go back to the college.

Elvira was there the year before, but we got Bobby "Boris" Pickett as celebrity guest and got to hear The Monster Mash twice while waiting in line for the hayride.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither my wife nor I are adrenaline junkies, so full pass.

But, better a haunted house than people getting their jollies pushing their sporty car past its performance envelope.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look terrified:
nj.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nj.comView Full Size


This looks like the kind of thing I saw when I was last nightclubbing tbh.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could you possibly do to terrorize someone at a jersey haunted house? I mean, they're already in New Jersey.
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Any questionnnnns?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS00xWnqwvI
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: What could you possibly do to terrorize someone at a jersey haunted house? I mean, they're already in New Jersey.


Open the pizza box to reveal....pineapple!!!
 
cartersdad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Me and a buddy were not impressed with a haunted house many years ago.  so the following year we built one in his back yard and enlisted family and friends.  about 200 people showed up in the three days we did it.  the following year, we took a week off to build everything.  people were driving up to see if we were doing it again.  that year we had people lined up around the block and a local news channel did a spot on it.  since we did it for fun, we only took donations at the end.  made enough to buy pizza for everyone those two days.

CSB
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Haunted Elevator (ft. David S. Pumpkins) - SNL
Youtube rS00xWnqwvI
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.