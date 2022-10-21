 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Deepfake porn videos are coming and not in a good way   (bbc.com) divider line
wouldestous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
lazy totalfarkers/mods putting out linx with no comments to comment on!

not going to rtfa no matter how much you shills for the clickbait industrial complex want me to!!

/!!!
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"They put my face on a porn video" - Elizabeth II.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think she did it herself.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can they deepfake a large penis, onto a home video porn?

Asking for a friend.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Scrubs - Perry's Perspective
Youtube JY4FpTyhIIo
 
Hinged
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd love it... unless it was gay.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I played around with deepfake generators when they first started getting publicity. Frankly, it's not worth the effort trying to match the source and target images.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Deepfakes are something I'll never understand.  Even taking the morality out of it, how farking desperate are you to see a certain person having sex that you fake it to accomplish?  IT'S NOT HER.  It's not farking real.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On one hand it would be disturbing to have a deep fake porn on yourself.

On the other hand, only people who watch porn are going to see it, and your already aligned against them so... isn't it to be expected?

and on the other other hand, if you don't watch porn, how would you know that was porn of you?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hinged: I'd love it... unless it was gay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I think she did it herself.


Why?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wouldestous: lazy totalfarkers/mods putting out linx with no comments to comment on!

not going to rtfa no matter how much you shills for the clickbait industrial complex want me to!!

/!!!


Time to switch to decaff there buddy
 
Greil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Creoena: Deepfakes are something I'll never understand.  Even taking the morality out of it, how farking desperate are you to see a certain person having sex that you fake it to accomplish?  IT'S NOT HER.  It's not farking real.


In this case at least, it's more about destroying the target, not tantalizing the user.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: brainlordmesomorph: I think she did it herself.

Why?


She's a militant anti-porn crusader.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 495x475]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wouldestous: lazy totalfarkers/mods putting out linx with no comments to comment on!

not going to rtfa no matter how much you shills for the clickbait industrial complex want me to!!

/!!!


Are you okay?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "How would they feel if they saw this content?"

If the porn industry doesn't step up their game my parents are going to be disappointed in me. AGAIN.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: steklo: [Fark user image 495x475]

[Fark user image 400x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Imagine if your face had been digitally edited into a porn video without your consent and then shared on the internet. "

well, given how much better endowed than me the average porn star is,  I think I would enjoy the sidelong glances and envious stares, but that's just me
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: KingBiefWhistle: steklo: [Fark user image 495x475]

[Fark user image 400x225]

[Fark user image image 400x472]


So, looks like I have a GIS to do after work...for educational purposes.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: brainlordmesomorph: I think she did it herself.

Why?


He read like 30% of this article and knows all he needs to know, which is that she's a woman who is outspoken about something so she needs to be subjected to abuse and ridicule
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I assume this is MTG making out with AOC?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gleeman: So, looks like I have a GIS to do after work


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
celebjihad.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Greil: Creoena: Deepfakes are something I'll never understand.  Even taking the morality out of it, how farking desperate are you to see a certain person having sex that you fake it to accomplish?  IT'S NOT HER.  It's not farking real.

In this case at least, it's more about destroying the target, not tantalizing the user.


Maybe, but while I'm neither the victim of this, nor a woman who has had to put up with men all their life, if I was shown this, I wouldn't see it as destroying the target.  I'd see it as weak little men putting together a deepfake video because they're such weak people they have to resort to this immature shiat in an attempt to destroy a strong woman.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Several years ago my cousin called me in a panic because someone had edited her daughter's dance recital video. Someone had put swinging dicks on all the girls. Swinging like twirling pasties in an old western dance hall and timed to the music.  My cousin was trying to create a login for a chan board and couldn't figure it out but she was intending to yell at the boys.  I had to explain to her exactly what would happen if she tried that.

With the software getting better, more and more if it will be out there until no one cares.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Creoena: Deepfakes are something I'll never understand.  Even taking the morality out of it, how farking desperate are you to see a certain person having sex that you fake it to accomplish?  IT'S NOT HER.  It's not farking real.


Did you read the quotes from the guy who makes them? It pretty much lines up with the stupid online borderline autistic 'libertarian' BS you see at places like 4chan:

He accepts "some women" could be psychologically harmed by being deepfaked, but seems indifferent about the potential impact of the way he is objectifying them. "They can just say, 'It's not me - this has been faked.' They should just recognise that and get on with their day. "From a moral standpoint I don't think there's anything that would stop me," he says. "If I'm going to make money from a commission I would do it, it's a no brainer."

So, basically, just "I don't know what you're being so sensitive about.  I just made you a target of sexual aggression for an unknown number of strangers on the internet without your consent.  Jesus, get over it already.  The guy was talking about how he made them of his co-workers he wanted to jerk off to.  If he's doing that he's getting his source data (probably) from things like instagram and tiktok.  It's like jerking off to your co-worker's vacation bikini pics taken to the next level.  They don't care that it's not real.

This guy is saying it's harmless and lets him "control his nerves" around his hot coworkers.  I'd say it's the opposite...he's taking this fantasy to an even higher level, which means the potential fall is that much worse when whichever coworker he's been cranking it to does something that shatters that illusion in his mind.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hi, guys! What's going on..

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: Hi, guys! What's going on..

[upload.wikimedia.org image 256x388]


Those episodes were cringy AF
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not that I approve, but isn't this why deepfakes were invented?  Pretty sure putting Natalie Portman in a Brazzers video was like the #1 thing anyone ever deepfaked.

/I'm making that up, but if rule 34 applies, please let me know.
 
