(NBC Washington)   Of all the times I overdosed on marijuana as a teen it was never this bad   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lincoln died from a gummy also.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.


From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."

Nothing mentioned about choking.

I support legalization. I don't support altering facts in order to accommodate a desired narrative. Legalization would allow FDA regulation, so things like accurately reported THC levels, child safety caps, etc. could become standard.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."


And no autopsy has ever come out exactly the way the police want it to, in the face of scientific evidence...

/ "excited delirium"
// https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/20/us/medical-examiners-autopsy-racism.html
/// https://www.npr.org/2013/11/03/242416701/run-for-coroner-no-medical-training-necessary
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: beezeltown: From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."

And no autopsy has ever come out exactly the way the police want it to, in the face of scientific evidence...

/ "excited delirium"
// https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/20/us/medical-examiners-autopsy-racism.html
/// https://www.npr.org/2013/11/03/242416701/run-for-coroner-no-medical-training-necessary


Didn't we have a thread on this just yesterday about the guy in Maryland.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: beezeltown: From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."

And no autopsy has ever come out exactly the way the police want it to, in the face of scientific evidence...

/ "excited delirium"
// https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/20/us/medical-examiners-autopsy-racism.html
/// https://www.npr.org/2013/11/03/242416701/run-for-coroner-no-medical-training-necessary


Facts are what they are. Ignoring the possibility that an overdose of THC could be extremely harmful or deadly for small children doesn't help the case for legalization. Descheduling cannabis will allow controlled studies that help define the dangers and the benefits.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complete bullshiat: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=eat+5000mg+thc+edibles
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complete bullshiat: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=eat+5000mg+thc+edibles

Oh I might also note to reach the LD/50 of THC you have to consume about 2,240,000mg of THC.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or about 5 pounds of concentrate or 15 pounds of flower/bud.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ. We really need more science instead of conjecture in here.

So I'm gonna feed my kid thc gummies, and I'll report back how many it takes to fark him up.

/doesn't have a kid
//or thc gummies on hand, for that matter :(
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.


Children are not just little adults. They have different metabolic stuff going on. For example, did you know that giving benadryl to a child makes them more active, not less?

I'd hold off on claiming "THC definitely did/didn't cause a child's death", especially considering that there is no real actual medical research on the matter.

"The long-term effect of acute marijuana exposures on children is unknown, as it has not been systematically studied"

https://www.childrenscolorado.org/conditions-and-advice/conditions-and-symptoms/conditions/acute-marijuana-intoxication/
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: Lincoln died from a gummy also.


Anything is a gummy if you're high enough.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good. All of the fark researchers are here to call this BS and prove it  by posting youtube videos and other anecdotal stories.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've rarely had a bad experience smoking but certainly a couple gummy experiences got sketchy.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
life-lessons.inView Full Size

I understand now dad. So the idea works for smoking the Devil's Lettuce too?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: I'd hold off on claiming "THC definitely did/didn't cause a child's death", especially considering that there is no real actual medical research on the matter.


You don't think kids taking marijuana products doesn't regularly happen? Don't you think by now we would have had more than this ONE death?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: cretinbob: Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.

From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."

Nothing mentioned about choking.


The THC in the gummy was lodged in his throat, cutting off his airway. Therefore the report is correct. The THC killed him.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: You don't think kids taking marijuana products doesn't regularly happen? Don't you think by now we would have had more than this ONE death?


It's about scope, and dosing.

To respond to your whataboutism, yes, undoubtedly ingestion of cannabis products by children happens. Has there been a rigorous scientific study? Please link it.

We're discussing massive dosing and exposure here. Do try to stay focused. Perhaps you should cut down on the gummies?

/you contrarian farkwad
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the child had an underlying medical issue that the doctors failed to address because gummies.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: cretinbob: Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.

From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."

Nothing mentioned about choking.

I support legalization. I don't support altering facts in order to accommodate a desired narrative. Legalization would allow FDA regulation, so things like accurately reported THC levels, child safety caps, etc. could become standard.


Shouldn't it be "autopsy found that the boy suffocated to death" (the article says it causes trouble breathing in kids) or something else like "liver failure due to toxicity" or something more specific? "THC caused death" is meaningless.

What organ failed?

What stopped functioning in this body?

This needs a better report.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: I'd hold off on claiming "THC definitely did/didn't cause a child's death", especially considering that there is no real actual medical research on the matter.


If this is, in fact, a VALID medical diagnosis of death by THC overdose, it is the first one in medical history - and it's a little suspicious that it come to us from some jerkwater shiathole where the coroner is probably also the dogcatcher.
There is no known lethal dosage of THC for any human - child, infant, adult or otherwise.
It has never, in and of itself, killed anyone in medical history, after 5000 years of human use.
The fact that a drug is found in a dead person's system does not constitute proof that it killed them, and this story is not well reported or documented.
So I am not going to accept this automatically as newly established medical history.
Sorry - and anyone who buys this pig in a poke is dumb.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jso2897: So I am not going to accept this automatically as newly established medical history.


I think I missed the part where anyone asked you to do that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: beezeltown: cretinbob: Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.

From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."

Nothing mentioned about choking.

I support legalization. I don't support altering facts in order to accommodate a desired narrative. Legalization would allow FDA regulation, so things like accurately reported THC levels, child safety caps, etc. could become standard.

Shouldn't it be "autopsy found that the boy suffocated to death" (the article says it causes trouble breathing in kids) or something else like "liver failure due to toxicity" or something more specific? "THC caused death" is meaningless.

What organ failed?

What stopped functioning in this body?

This needs a better report.


Yes, definitely needs a better report. I'm all for facts.

Declaring the kid choked, based on zero evidence, is pure conjecture and unhelpful.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: cretinbob: Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.

Children are not just little adults. They have different metabolic stuff going on. For example, did you know that giving benadryl to a child makes them more active, not less?

I'd hold off on claiming "THC definitely did/didn't cause a child's death", especially considering that there is no real actual medical research on the matter.

"The long-term effect of acute marijuana exposures on children is unknown, as it has not been systematically studied"

https://www.childrenscolorado.org/conditions-and-advice/conditions-and-symptoms/conditions/acute-marijuana-intoxication/


So, this is a stretch, but heres my thought. The danger for dogs and other small mammals in consumption of a lot THC is that it lowers their core body temperature and can impair kidney function, and cause other organs to fail.

Maybe that happened here. I'm going to go out on a limb and assume this 4 year old was maybe not receiving the best nutrition. He could have had a weaker system, been underweight, or even have something as simple as a vitamin deficiency. Or he could have been a perfectly health 4 year old. They're not that tough.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Shouldn't it be "autopsy found that the boy suffocated to death" (the article says it causes trouble breathing in kids) or something else like "liver failure due to toxicity" or something more specific? "THC caused death" is meaningless.


That's because the article is a total bullshiat joke.
There is no real coroner's report here, and the "reporter" never saw one.
Seriously - are people trolling, or does anyone REALLY think the joke-assed "article" is a real story?
Nobody can be that f**king stupid, he says, hopefully,. knowing he is wrong, in his heart of hearts.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Facts are what they are. Ignoring the possibility that an overdose of THC could be extremely harmful or deadly for small children doesn't help the case for legalization. Descheduling cannabis will allow controlled studies that help define the dangers and the benefits.


Some facts:

https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/medical-examiner/become-a-local-medical-examiner/

"The minimum requirements to be a local medical examiner in Virginia include:
- A valid Virginia license as a doctor of medicine or osteopathy, Nurse Practitioner, or Physician Assistant
- An appointment by Virginia's chief medical examiner
- A valid United States driver's license"

Also, the LD50 of all studies to date - across multiple species - have been far in excess of what a child could get from any quantity of gummies a child could fit in their stomach.

Also, there have been a fair number of accidental child dosings and this is the very first death attributed to THC.

Is it conceivable that human children's metabolism has or can have an idiosyncratic reaction to THC? Yes.

Is it also conceivable that an underqualified PA made an unjustified and baseless determination in the exact way that would please prosecutors? Not only "conceivable", but we have lots and lots of documented examples.

I know which way I'd bet.

And I'd still keep all drugs of any kind away from small children, either way. But given the dismal state of forensic "science" in general, I'm not taking this case as gospel just yet.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This whole story smells.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: jso2897: So I am not going to accept this automatically as newly established medical history.

I think I missed the part where anyone asked you to do that.


Whoa. Sick burn!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: johnphantom: You don't think kids taking marijuana products doesn't regularly happen? Don't you think by now we would have had more than this ONE death?

It's about scope, and dosing.

To respond to your whataboutism, yes, undoubtedly ingestion of cannabis products by children happens. Has there been a rigorous scientific study? Please link it.

We're discussing massive dosing and exposure here. Do try to stay focused. Perhaps you should cut down on the gummies?

/you contrarian farkwad


So you don't understand what whatabout means.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: Dustin_00: Shouldn't it be "autopsy found that the boy suffocated to death" (the article says it causes trouble breathing in kids) or something else like "liver failure due to toxicity" or something more specific? "THC caused death" is meaningless.

That's because the article is a total bullshiat joke.
There is no real coroner's report here, and the "reporter" never saw one.
Seriously - are people trolling, or does anyone REALLY think the joke-assed "article" is a real story?
Nobody can be that f**king stupid, he says, hopefully,. knowing he is wrong, in his heart of hearts.


^This.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: beezeltown: cretinbob: Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.

From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."

Nothing mentioned about choking.

I support legalization. I don't support altering facts in order to accommodate a desired narrative. Legalization would allow FDA regulation, so things like accurately reported THC levels, child safety caps, etc. could become standard.

Shouldn't it be "autopsy found that the boy suffocated to death" (the article says it causes trouble breathing in kids) or something else like "liver failure due to toxicity" or something more specific? "THC caused death" is meaningless.

What organ failed?

What stopped functioning in this body?

This needs a better report.


My guess is kidneys or liver. They react the most to internal temperature changes, and thc does lower the core temperature of adults a little.

Although, I don't think that either failing kills you that quickly. But that's adults, a little kid with organ failure may die very fast.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
remember, if it was from a firearm, it would be an unpreventable accidental discharge, that could happen to anyone, is was totally not preventable.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gummies have about 30 mg of THC.  Some higher, some lower.

LD50 of THC, tested in fischer rats with sesame oil or water is between 800mg/kg and 1300mg/kg
"The intragastric LD50 with the emulsion was 800 mg/kg and with the sesame oil formulation, 1270 mg/kg."

Avg weight of a 4 year old boy is around 40 lbs or 18 kg. (Random Google 'fact')

So, a lethal does for a 4 y.o. is between 14,400 and 23,400 mg, which would be between 480 and 780 gummies.

That's a honkin' bottle of gummies .

Therefore, I think it's possible, but I doubt it seriously.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The kid would have been perfectly safe, if she'd stuck to whisky and cigarettes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Although, I don't think that either failing kills you that quickly. But that's adults, a little kid with organ failure may die very fast.


There is no reason to think anything, here. We do not have an actual coroner's report, and "THC" is not a cause of death.
You would need an actual coroner's report, with a real cause of death given to discuss it intelligently.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: cretinbob: Kid choked.
I'm sorry it happened, and I am up for getting rid of the scheduling of cannabis because it has prevented much needed research, but it wasn't the thc.

Children are not just little adults. They have different metabolic stuff going on. For example, did you know that giving benadryl to a child makes them more active, not less?

I'd hold off on claiming "THC definitely did/didn't cause a child's death", especially considering that there is no real actual medical research on the matter.

"The long-term effect of acute marijuana exposures on children is unknown, as it has not been systematically studied"

https://www.childrenscolorado.org/conditions-and-advice/conditions-and-symptoms/conditions/acute-marijuana-intoxication/


Sorry, you're just plain wrong. THC makes children into creative super-geniuses who will never get cancer or suffer from erectile dysfunction.

There are literally no downsides to marijuana and even implying there might be and "needing more study" makes you a pearl clutching, fundamentalist nazi.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: johnphantom: You don't think kids taking marijuana products doesn't regularly happen? Don't you think by now we would have had more than this ONE death?

It's about scope, and dosing.

To respond to your whataboutism, yes, undoubtedly ingestion of cannabis products by children happens. Has there been a rigorous scientific study? Please link it.

We're discussing massive dosing and exposure here. Do try to stay focused. Perhaps you should cut down on the gummies?

/you contrarian farkwad


It was demonstrated that behavioral and physiological responses to Δ9-THC occurred sooner with the oral emulsion formulation than with the vegetable oil. The intragastric LD50 with the emulsion was 800 mg/kg and with the sesame oil formulation, 1270 mg/kg

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0041008X74901264

The above is almost 1270mg per kg, or about 577mg per pound, a 150 pound man has to take 86,591mg or 86.6 grams of THC taken at once. I would suspect it would take a 50 pound child 28.2 grams of pure THC to kill him according to the government. I have never seen a bag of edible gummies be more than 5 grams, and that is a big bag with super doses of 100mg per gummy with 50 large gummies.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

beezeltown: sorceror: beezeltown: From TFA:"An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death."

And no autopsy has ever come out exactly the way the police want it to, in the face of scientific evidence...

/ "excited delirium"
// https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/20/us/medical-examiners-autopsy-racism.html
/// https://www.npr.org/2013/11/03/242416701/run-for-coroner-no-medical-training-necessary

Facts are what they are. Ignoring the possibility that an overdose of THC could be extremely harmful or deadly for small children doesn't help the case for legalization. Descheduling cannabis will allow controlled studies that help define the dangers and the benefits.


America has almost never taken a facts-based approach to regulating drugs. The one time in our history when we arguably did follow a path suggested by facts, when we prohibited alcohol for a dozen years, we did so mainly based on moralistic pleas related to personal behavior while drunk, not because they had hard data about people dying or suffering chronic injuries at huge rates related to overconsumption of alcohol. Pleading with people to care about the facts like a child has been recorded as dying of THC poisoning is folly; dozens of children die every year from alcohol poisoning, and basically nobody cares about that fact enough to argue for making alcohol illegal again.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There are literally no downsides to marijuana and even implying there might be and "needing more study" makes you a pearl clutching, fundamentalist nazi.


Oh thank goodness someone finally explained to me what I was doing wrong, maybe the arsehats on fark will finally like me!

/clutches pearls
//you seem cool
///have some TF
////moar slashies
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnphantom: { blah blah blah }


.... in rats.
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scrumpox: Gummies have about 30 mg of THC.  Some higher, some lower.

LD50 of THC, tested in fischer rats with sesame oil or water is between 800mg/kg and 1300mg/kg
"The intragastric LD50 with the emulsion was 800 mg/kg and with the sesame oil formulation, 1270 mg/kg."

Avg weight of a 4 year old boy is around 40 lbs or 18 kg. (Random Google 'fact')

So, a lethal does for a 4 y.o. is between 14,400 and 23,400 mg, which would be between 480 and 780 gummies.

That's a honkin' bottle of gummies .

Therefore, I think it's possible, but I doubt it seriously.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I eat two of these at a time. The package says 10 units at 40 mg but it's one giant gummy.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: Natalie Portmanteau: Although, I don't think that either failing kills you that quickly. But that's adults, a little kid with organ failure may die very fast.

There is no reason to think anything, here. We do not have an actual coroner's report, and "THC" is not a cause of death.
You would need an actual coroner's report, with a real cause of death given to discuss it intelligently.


Oh, for sure. And this is probably very much a "becky" situation. There are a myriad of reasons to think this story is bullshiat.

There is also a slim possibility that massive doses of THC would stress the system of a toddler. That doesn't mean weed is dangerous in general. If your toddler eats 5 aspirin that's a much bigger deal than if you do.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Christ. We really need more science instead of conjecture in here.

So I'm gonna feed my kid thc gummies, and I'll report back how many it takes to fark him up.

/doesn't have a kid
//or thc gummies on hand, for that matter :(


what you waiting for? stock in! Halloween is coming.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: johnphantom: { blah blah blah }

.... in rats.


Then show me evidence of a death with coroners details, idiot.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The only thing lazier than the police work in this article is the reporting.

FTFA

But the detective said she found an empty THC gummy jar in the house and toxicology results showed Tanner Clements had extremely high levels of THC in his system,
- what was the number? there are no standard units for "high levels" nor is that a diagnostically meaningful value.

"THC gummies definitely in any quantity pose a risk to children.
- wrong. as with all things dose matter.


There's many reasons for that. One is that the packaging does not include any kind of a child-proof mechanism,"
- almost certainly wrong.  all the edibles i see have either a self locking box, a Mylar wrapper that is hard for me to open or a child safety cap.


McCabe said. "They also look like candy and so they are something, when children come across them, most children are going to put that in their mouth and ingest it."
- this doesn't differentiate these from any number of other items, edible or not that kids run into every day.


The amount of THC in gummies is not regulated and can vary widely.
- wrong.  every state where it is regulated sets a max/package amount of THC/CBD and each production lot is tested for potency.  Typically 10mg/small gummy and 100mg for the container of gummies or for larger items like chocolate bars or brownies.  if they found the empty bottle there is a label that lists this information.  also an empty bottle doesn't mean the kid ate all of them, it means your found an empty bottle.


An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death.
- how exactly? what critical biological process did the THC stop or what damage did it do?  i don't see any mention that they screened, let alone did the confirmation testing for any other compounds.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: AbortionsForAll: johnphantom: You don't think kids taking marijuana products doesn't regularly happen? Don't you think by now we would have had more than this ONE death?

It's about scope, and dosing.

To respond to your whataboutism, yes, undoubtedly ingestion of cannabis products by children happens. Has there been a rigorous scientific study? Please link it.

We're discussing massive dosing and exposure here. Do try to stay focused. Perhaps you should cut down on the gummies?

/you contrarian farkwad

It was demonstrated that behavioral and physiological responses to Δ9-THC occurred sooner with the oral emulsion formulation than with the vegetable oil. The intragastric LD50 with the emulsion was 800 mg/kg and with the sesame oil formulation, 1270 mg/kg

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0041008X74901264

The above is almost 1270mg per kg, or about 577mg per pound, a 150 pound man has to take 86,591mg or 86.6 grams of THC taken at once. I would suspect it would take a 50 pound child 28.2 grams of pure THC to kill him according to the government. I have never seen a bag of edible gummies be more than 5 grams, and that is a big bag with super doses of 100mg per gummy with 50 large gummies.


I have a package of 500mg. But there are only 10 of them.

Theyre a bit much.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: AbortionsForAll: johnphantom: { blah blah blah }

.... in rats.

Then show me evidence of a death with coroners details, idiot.


"Evidence"?
Dude, this is Fark.
We go by our gut feelings here, like REAL men.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: The only thing lazier than the police work in this article is the reporting.

FTFA

But the detective said she found an empty THC gummy jar in the house and toxicology results showed Tanner Clements had extremely high levels of THC in his system,
- what was the number? there are no standard units for "high levels" nor is that a diagnostically meaningful value.

"THC gummies definitely in any quantity pose a risk to children.
- wrong. as with all things dose matter.


There's many reasons for that. One is that the packaging does not include any kind of a child-proof mechanism,"
- almost certainly wrong.  all the edibles i see have either a self locking box, a Mylar wrapper that is hard for me to open or a child safety cap.


McCabe said. "They also look like candy and so they are something, when children come across them, most children are going to put that in their mouth and ingest it."
- this doesn't differentiate these from any number of other items, edible or not that kids run into every day.


The amount of THC in gummies is not regulated and can vary widely.
- wrong.  every state where it is regulated sets a max/package amount of THC/CBD and each production lot is tested for potency.  Typically 10mg/small gummy and 100mg for the container of gummies or for larger items like chocolate bars or brownies.  if they found the empty bottle there is a label that lists this information.  also an empty bottle doesn't mean the kid ate all of them, it means your found an empty bottle.


An autopsy found that THC caused the boy's death.
- how exactly? what critical biological process did the THC stop or what damage did it do?  i don't see any mention that they screened, let alone did the confirmation testing for any other compounds.


Yeah, that last part is the real issue. What killed the kid? Liver failure? Kidneys? Did he have a gunshot wound to the head?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another article on this basically calling bullshiat on the cause instead of taking what the cops said at face value,
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article267654522.html
 
