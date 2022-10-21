 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Good news for Aussies who love death, the country's waters have become an ideal hunting ground for great white sharks   (9news.com.au) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Taronga Conservation Society, small watercraft, determined attempt, person, time of the incident, shark, incident, water  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 9:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that every Friday?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, when I was in Australia TWO mates of mine left Sydney to drive to Perth.  About a week later a swimmer was killed by a Great White on Cable Beach, and ONE of my mates was being interviewed by TV news as a witness and it took hours to find out if he was the only one interviewed was because it was the other one who'd been killed.  It wasn't thankfully.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll make you crook in the head.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just like Cape Cod?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfool: It'll make you crook in the head.


Fair dinks!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oddly enough the sharks tend to only eat Aussies and generally leave the tourist alone. Statistically the numbers are very odd.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My, my, my.....
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"have become"
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That one dude earlier this year who got absolutely wrecked by that white was a little terrifying. Really showed how 90% of "attacks" (by whites) are just a test bite. I've never lived around Tigers, but they look shifty to me in comparison. And fark Bulls. Pricks.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.