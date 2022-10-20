 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Winter is coming--for your wallet   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: PSA, Mississippi River, Upper Mississippi River, La Nia climate pattern, Climate change, Weather, polar vortex, normal temperatures, Tropical cyclone  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 9:04 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It takes energy to heat your house," Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences...

I'm so glad we have professors to explain this complicated stuff to us. What would we do without them?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*looks at wife*
me: we'll have to cuddle to stay warm.
*wife cuddles with dogs*
 
Bukharin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The warmest blanket is an empty bottle.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think like everything is coming for our wallets or something
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ffs CNN pull it together

Look out for the July article about how high heat also costs money.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More bad news for the average American facing the impact of the increase in energy costs over the last 18 months or so.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bring it on! Temperatures have been great (it was 19F yesterday morning, whoohoo!), but snow is more than a month late, compared to last year. It's supposed to happen this weekend, though.

Cheers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "It takes energy to heat your house," Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences...

I'm so glad we have professors to explain this complicated stuff to us. What would we do without them?


He's actually wrong. If you have good insulation then you don't need energy. Unless he means the energy produced by our bodies, but I don't think he's a physicist as well as an economist.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Madman drummers bummers: "It takes energy to heat your house," Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences...

I'm so glad we have professors to explain this complicated stuff to us. What would we do without them?

He's actually wrong. If you have good insulation then you don't need energy. Unless he means the energy produced by our bodies, but I don't think he's a physicist as well as an economist.


I mean atmospheric scientist.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I installed solar panels last year.

BRING IT.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.