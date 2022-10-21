 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Good news doomsdayers, a 'time traveller' is warning that the popular tourist destination of Amsterdam will be 'destroyed by a meteor' in 2023. Book your vacation now (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
35
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.net
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just need to find an IBM 5100 and this problem would be solved
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its actually Amsterdam, Missouri .
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Art Bell.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sort of idiot would pick 2022 as their destination when time travelling?
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Its actually Amsterdam, Missouri .


How would one be able to tell if Missouri has undergone an apocalypse?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: goodncold: Its actually Amsterdam, Missouri .

How would one be able to tell if Missouri has undergone an apocalypse?


The property values would go up?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: What sort of idiot would pick 2022 as their destination when time travelling?


It's interesting times.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without fail, "time travellers" and end of days cult leaders always choose a relatively close time for their things to happen. And there's always suckers willing to believe them. It's like "sure, everyone that said this same stuff before was wrong, but I got a good feeling about this one."
 
hoover1066
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd be worried about a comet, asteroid or even meteorite, but a meteor? Just no.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I t will take you that long just to get through security at Schiphol.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I t will take you that long just to get through security at Schiphol.


Bro you're supposed to leave the drugs in the box at the door.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Rent Party: I t will take you that long just to get through security at Schiphol.

Bro you're supposed to leave the drugs in the box at the door.


I don't need Amsterdam drugs, man.  I live in a socialist hellhole with legal pot.  I can just walk down the road a bit and put it on my credit card.

/ Security lines there have been farked for months.
// Six hour waits
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why do these guys never come back with winning lotto numbers.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
explainxkcd.com
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rent Party: thealgorerhythm: Rent Party: I t will take you that long just to get through security at Schiphol.

Bro you're supposed to leave the drugs in the box at the door.

I don't need Amsterdam drugs, man.  I live in a socialist hellhole with legal pot.  I can just walk down the road a bit and put it on my credit card.

/ Security lines there have been farked for months.
// Six hour waits


Maybe your first mistake is leaving Amsterdam. I have always loved it and would move there in a heartbeat.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.com
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Always liked the idea of a computer simulation....put all the history since 0000AD into it, then
do the butterfly effect and take out one "important" person from world history and run it and
see how things would turn out.

Fark user image
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who cares weed is legal here.
 
p89tech
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hoover1066: I'd be worried about a comet, asteroid or even meteorite, but a meteor? Just no.


I'm glad I'm not the only one.
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good. Amsterdam sucks.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's possible to relocate Davos next year...
 
jonas opines
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To be fair, I bet that an asteroid impact would look really cool high out of your mind for that 3 seconds to do you could enjoy it.
 
Eravior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Without fail, "time travellers" and end of days cult leaders always choose a relatively close time for their things to happen. And there's always suckers willing to believe them. It's like "sure, everyone that said this same stuff before was wrong, but I got a good feeling about this one."


But just think of what would happen if they got it right. People's minds would be blown.

"Dude, some guy predicted this."
"Wow."
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I celebrated my bachelor party there.

/Left a few craters.
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like meteors don't like the Dutch  either.
Fark user image
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where is the best place to watch from going to be?
 
