 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C|Net)   FA on Twitter, FO with a shiatload of national security reviews   (cnet.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk's business ventures, US officials, Al-Waleed bin Talal, national security reviews, US government, White House, Musk's suggestion  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 9:50 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Could this be the beginning of the end of Phony Stark?

Stay tuned...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It'll be nice if this starts to ramp up once the Jan6 stuff starts to conclude so that there's always something interesting in the news.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Elon Musk, War Profiteering? W-T-F!
Youtube 3qGg6wiXoSc
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmm...

"While discussions are still at an early stage, one possibility the US government and intelligence community have for reviewing Musk's business ventures is through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a secretive government panel that reviews mergers that could result in a foreign company controlling an American business. A CFIUS review is often enough to quash a deal."

So, Musk is being friendly to the Russians both because he's an authoritarian asshole and he's trying to get a CIFUS review to kill his incredibly stupid purchase of Twitter so he doesn't go broke paying $52 a share for it.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, he could lose all of his nat sec & space x contracts, too.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: and his uncompensated support of Starlink in the region

He's being paid for Starlink by the Ukrainians. They pay him for each dish, and pay him monthly for the service.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So, Musk is being friendly to the Russians both because he's an authoritarian asshole and he's trying to get a CIFUS review to kill his incredibly stupid purchase of Twitter so he doesn't go broke paying $52 a share for it.


They could approve the twitter deal and end the SpaceX deals.  It could end the ability for other US companies to buy green credits from Tesla.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So, Musk is being friendly to the Russians both because he's an authoritarian asshole and he's trying to get a CIFUS review to kill his incredibly stupid purchase of Twitter so he doesn't go broke paying $52 a share for it.

They could approve the twitter deal and end the SpaceX deals.  It could end the ability for other US companies to buy green credits from Tesla.


AKA he ends up out of leadership because otherwise SpaceX and Tesla are dead.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
fark this asshole.

He owes Twitters board millions and millions, and now need to be exposed as the filthy farking Putinista prophylactic he is. He wore his skin like a condom and has him farking exposed as a foreign agent that evil pile of shiat.

I hope space X crashes and burns now.
I hope Tesla goes bankrupt.
I hope skylink backfires and exposes you to liability.

This farkhead needs to top riding the shoulders of his intellectual superiors.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Particularly concerning are his plans to buy Twitter with a group of foreign investors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Musk had any damn sense he would just shut up or stick to something innocuous like lima bean casserole recipes. Money and power corrupts and absolute money and power corrupts absolutely. He's at end stage megalomania now
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: and his uncompensated support of Starlink in the region

He's being paid for Starlink by the Ukrainians. They pay him for each dish, and pay him monthly for the service.


He's been charging them waaaaay more than normal rates too.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do it before Elon runs for president.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: It'll be nice if this starts to ramp up once the Jan6 stuff starts to conclude so that there's always something interesting in the news.


Not that we'll get to see it, mind you.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: and his uncompensated support of Starlink in the region

He's being paid for Starlink by the Ukrainians. They pay him for each dish, and pay him monthly for the service.


And we're paying the Ukranians. It's the circle of life.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Charge him as an unregistered foreign agent.  Nationalize SpaceX.  Forfeit Twitter.  Problems solved.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What's the concern, that he's going to allow a bunch of Russian trolls on to Twitter?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Particularly concerning are his plans to buy Twitter with a group of foreign investors.


[Fark user image image 717x529]


Fantastic post.

Also
Farkers/UsGov when Elon supports Ukraine with Internet: Oh wow, what a hero

Farkers/UsGov when Elon says supporting Ukraine with Internet is too expensive and they should try to end the war: Oh wow, he's literally worse than Hitler. Let's regulate his ass.

Elon when you ask him to stop Tweeting about geopolitical conflicts:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TyrantII
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It be ironic If the government bails him out of that shiatty deal.

Difficulty: not farking over spaceX.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TyrantII: It be ironic If the government bails him out of that shiatty deal.

Difficulty: not farking over spaceX.


Yes because once the Gov starts regulating you for "national security", they also start subsidizing you for lost revenue for following thier directions.

It's definitely not a win-win because you'll also have to hire secret government liaisons/spies/underbosses to direct your company. No company wants that.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.