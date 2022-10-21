 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 240 of WW3: US says Iranian military personnel in Crimea to assist Russia in targeting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure with drones. EU and UK have announced new sanctions on Tehran. Drone War in 3...2... It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Crimea, Belarus, Russian language, Kiev, Boris Yeltsin  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The calm before the storm? I notice that drone counts are still up, though.

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee:

Your assessments are always appreciated. Thank you!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ZEPHOD IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user image


Here's hoping for a better thread today.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: ZEPHOD IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user image

Here's hoping for a better thread today.


Ruh oh. Was there The Bad yesterday? Shill invasion? Off topic massacre? A Moddening?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We'll tell you about it later. It's good to see you here, FJ. Cosmo has made it back also. What's for breakfast?


US accuses Iran of direct involvement in the war against Ukraine

Given the transfer of combat drones by Iran to Russia, as well as the presence in the temporarily occupied Crimea of Iranian personnel who help target these UAVs at peaceful cities in Ukraine, the United States believes that Tehran has directly joined the war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, " said John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House.

In this regard, the representative of the US administration stressed that Iran and Russia can lie to the whole world, but they will not hide the facts. "And the fact is that Iran is now directly involved on the ground, providing weapons that strike civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, and actually kill ordinary people and destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, " Kirby said.

"We will continue to impose and enforce tough sanctions on those who help Iran support Russia's war against Ukraine, " he added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official


Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack.

Undermining the dam will mean a large-scale disaster. With this terrorist attack, they can destroy, among other things, even the possibility of supplying water from the Dnieper to the Crimea. The North Crimean Canal will simply disappear if the Kakhovskaya HPP dam is destroyed.

And if Russia is preparing such a terrorist attack, if it is seriously considering such a scenario, it means that the terrorists are very clearly aware that they will not be able to hold not only Kherson, but the entire south of our country, including Crimea.

All of us-all the Europeans, all the leaders of the world, all the international organizations - have to make it clear to the terrorist state that such a terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will mean exactly the same thing as the use of weapons of mass destruction. The consequences for Russia should be appropriate.

The world must respond proactively. This is the key right now. The principle of preventive response to security threats should finally become one of the basic principles for international policy.


he main thing from the address of President Vladimir Zelensky:

We are doing everything possible to get more modern and effective air defense and missile defense systems for Ukraine. And there will be a day when we will report that the Ukrainian sky has become completely protected from Russian missiles, Iranian drones and any other carriers of evil.

Russia tried to blackmail Europe with gas and oil, organizes sabotage on underwater gas pipelines and critical cables in Europe, and has tried and is trying to freeze people... What happened? Russia has only lost its weight in the European energy market, which it has been developing since the days of Brezhnev, and is sure to be treated as the most frostbitten international criminal.

Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine's energy system and make our people suffer even more, but it only mobilizes the international community to help us even more and put even more pressure on the terrorist state. And all our expenses for the protection of our energy facilities and for the restoration of our infrastructure after Russian terrorist attacks will be reimbursed at the expense of Russian assets.

Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. Undermining the dam will mean a large-scale disaster. They can destroy, among other things, even the possibility of supplying water from the Dnieper to the Crimea. The North Crimean Canal will simply disappear if the Kakhovskaya HPP dam is destroyed. And if Russia is preparing such a terrorist attack, if it is seriously considering such a scenario, it means that the terrorists are very clearly aware that they will not be able to hold not only Kherson, but the entire south of our country, including Crimea.

We must now all work together-all Europeans, all world leaders, all international organizations-to make it clear to the terrorist state that such a terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will mean exactly the same thing as the use of weapons of mass destruction. The consequences for Russia should be appropriate. The world must respond proactively. This is the key right now. The principle of preventive response to security threats should finally become one of the basic principles for international policy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news for October 20:

Amnesty International recognized the Russian shelling as a war crime

▪ The USA accused Iran of direct participation in the war against Ukraine

▪ The occupiers mined the Kakhovskaya HPP dam

The threat of an attack from Belarus is growing - General Staff

Ukraine introduced sanctions against Russian oligarchs and companies

The Parliament of the Netherlands supported the creation of a special tribunal for Russia in The Hague
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
October 21


Today, temporary restrictions on energy consumption are again possible throughout Ukraine

This was reported to Ukrenergo.

"In which regions - we will inform you later. Please keep your phones charged," the company said.The occupiers transferred about 2,000 mobilized personnel to the Kherson region and are taking their doctors and teachers out of the region - General Staff

2,000 mobilized soldiers were sent to the temporarily occupied territories. According to the information available in the General Staff, the occupying "power" also ordered the evacuation of the so-called "banking institutions".

In addition, lists of Russian medical workers and teachers brought to the region were prepared. Humanitarian facilities in Kherson also stop working.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shelling hit in Kharkiv One of the enterprises

Preliminary access to the administrative and industrial building located on the territory, reports the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

There is destruction. The State Emergency Service is working on the spot, information about the victims is being clarified. Explosions in Zaporizhzhia

The head of the region reported on the missile strike.

Now an air alert has been announced in Zaporizhzhia and the region. Do not leave shelters!
5 people were injured as a result of the morning strikes of the occupiers in Kharkiv, - the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov

There is destruction of industrial infrastructure. All specialized services work on the ground.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Volodymyr was a platoon inspector of the first company of the first tactical-operational response battalion of the patrol police department in the city of Kyiv of the Patrol Police Department.

Dedicated, responsible, fair, reliable. He was an orphan, so the patrol police became his family. With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Volodymyr Knyazev decided to volunteer to defend the Motherland.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of May, while performing a combat mission, Volodymyr came under mortar fire and died in the Mykolaiv region.

We will not forget any loss. Eternal memory and glory to the fallen defenders of Ukraine!
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Part of Zhytomyr remained without electricity due to overloading of one of the substations

The mayor of the city, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, announced this.

According to him, traffic lights are not working in Zhytomyr in some areas. The mayor urged drivers and pedestrians to obey traffic rules.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with S300 missiles: a residential building was hiat, there were wounded

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. There are three wounded.

As a result of the attack, the gas system was damaged in a residential high-rise building, there was a fire, and a wall was destroyed.

The occupier also targeted a school in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. The roof of the school was damaged and the windows were broken.

There were also hits on infrastructure facilities and open areas.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Temporary power outages have begun in Kyiv region

There is an increase in electricity consumption in the region. In connection with this, temporary shutdowns were forced to start in the region from 9:20!

It is necessary to turn off unnecessary electrical appliances. From kettles to electric heaters. From irons to washing machines. We do not turn on any energy-consuming device!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A repeated series of explosions in Kharkiv

Previously, there were no victims or victims, reported the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

An air alert has been announced in Kharkiv. Stay safe.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Temporary restrictions on electricity consumption are introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions

This will help reduce the load on power grids and give energy companies time to repair equipment damaged by terrorist attacks, Ukrenergo reported.

Specialists also remind that frugal energy consumption can help avoid forced shutdowns, remember this.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luke? Now there's a name, I've not heard in a long time.
Fark user image


The star of the movie "Star Wars" collected 500 drones for the Ukrainian army

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" saga, previously joined the UNITED 24 initiative and became an ambassador for the "Army of Drones" project, within which he and others managed to collect half a thousand drones. The actor himself told about this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"I am a pretend hero of the movies, and these heroes are real," Hamill said earlier about Ukrainians.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 people were wounded as a result of a repeated rocket attack on Kharkiv

The condition of the victims is medium and light, there is no threat to life, said the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Armed Forces hiat the Antonivsky Bridge: the Russians report civilian casualties, but this is not true

Ukrainian defenders really keep the bridge under fire control, but civilians could not be on it during the strike on the night of October 21.

Even the occupiers claim that civilians cannot be on the bridge at this time, because it is a curfew and very strict measures are taken against those who may violate it. There were no civilians there, " Humenyuk, spokeswoman of the OK "South" press center, said on the air of the telethon:

According to her, the Russians may be preparing a picture as if the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling the civilian population, although in reality this is another provocation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But really: Iran advised its citizens to leave Ukraine

In the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country dated October 21, it is said that Iranians who are in Ukraine are recommended to leave the country "to preserve their lives and safety."

We will remind that in recent weeks, Russia has been massively shelling cities throughout Ukraine, in particular, with Iranian kamikaze drones. At the same time, Tehran "resolutely rejects statements about the transfer of drones to Russia for use in the conflict in Ukraine."
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: I notice that drone counts are still up, though.


When all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.  I wonder how long it will take for the Ukrainian air defense to adapt to Iranian pilots assuming they haven't already.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, how about 'No", and something about the horse you rode in on.Erdogan said that Putin "became more open to negotiations with Zelensky"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not lose hope of organizing a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

" After listening to both leaders, we will see how far they can take the telephone diplomacy that we will conduct in the coming days... We hope that we will continue the path to peace by bringing the two leaders together. Because both sides are suffering serious losses. I believe that with peace there will be no losers ," he told CNN Turk reporters.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: The calm before the storm? I notice that drone counts are still up, though.

Fark user image

Fark user image


Did you know

ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

ih1.redbubble.net
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Heh, how about 'No", and something about the horse you rode in on.Erdogan said that Putin "became more open to negotiations with Zelensky"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not lose hope of organizing a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

" After listening to both leaders, we will see how far they can take the telephone diplomacy that we will conduct in the coming days... We hope that we will continue the path to peace by bringing the two leaders together. Because both sides are suffering serious losses. I believe that with peace there will be no losers ," he told CNN Turk reporters.


Eat sh*t, Erdogan, you fascist-adjacent snuggler bastard son of a b*tch.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: The Armed Forces hiat the Antonivsky Bridge: the Russians report civilian casualties, but this is not true

Ukrainian defenders really keep the bridge under fire control, but civilians could not be on it during the strike on the night of October 21.

Even the occupiers claim that civilians cannot be on the bridge at this time, because it is a curfew and very strict measures are taken against those who may violate it. There were no civilians there, " Humenyuk, spokeswoman of the OK "South" press center, said on the air of the telethon:

According to her, the Russians may be preparing a picture as if the Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling the civilian population, although in reality this is another provocation.

Even if civilians were killed, the bridge is a legitimate target.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Luke? Now there's a name, I've not heard in a long time.
Fark user image

The star of the movie "Star Wars" collected 500 drones for the Ukrainian army

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" saga, previously joined the UNITED 24 initiative and became an ambassador for the "Army of Drones" project, within which he and others managed to collect half a thousand drones. The actor himself told about this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"I am a pretend hero of the movies, and these heroes are real," Hamill said earlier about Ukrainians.


Mark is good people.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Temporary power outages have begun in Kyiv region

There is an increase in electricity consumption in the region. In connection with this, temporary shutdowns were forced to start in the region from 9:20!

It is necessary to turn off unnecessary electrical appliances. From kettles to electric heaters. From irons to washing machines. We do not turn on any energy-consuming device!


I saw the graphic showing not to use things like irons and kettles.  Are they offering advice on other things like when kettles have to be used, only use the smallest about of water to save energy?  I would expect there are areas where boiling drinking and first aid water is now necessary and an electric kettle is the most resource efficient way to do that.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Volodymyr was a platoon inspector of the first company of the first tactical-operational response battalion of the patrol police department in the city of Kyiv of the Patrol Police Department.

Dedicated, responsible, fair, reliable. He was an orphan, so the patrol police became his family. With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Volodymyr Knyazev decided to volunteer to defend the Motherland.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of May, while performing a combat mission, Volodymyr came under mortar fire and died in the Mykolaiv region.

Fark user image


Rest in Power
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: We'll tell you about it later. It's good to see you here, FJ. Cosmo has made it back also. What's for breakfast?

*Drops the last of the trays onto the steam table.*

"OK we've got bacon, sausages, eggs, ham, a cold cut platter, white and brown bread, butter, margarine, two fruit platters and a cheese platter." *Looks at the budget for tomorrow* "...and then we're back to pallet donuts."

/morning all, good to see you back here FJ.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1583377370660057088

A defender of #Azovstal met her family after 5 months of war.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck Elon Muskovich.

pbs.twimg.com
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/Blue_Sauron/status/1583353630048280576

Trench warfare in Donetsk Oblast - Ukrainian servicemen of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, with the support of a quadcopter and artillery/mortar fire, foils Russian attempts to advance.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/UAarmy_animals/status/1583070799417597953

Boop.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: fasahd: We'll tell you about it later. It's good to see you here, FJ. Cosmo has made it back also. What's for breakfast?

*Drops the last of the trays onto the steam table.* "OK we've got bacon, sausages, eggs, ham, a cold cut platter, white and brown bread, butter, margarine, two fruit platters and a cheese platter." *Looks at the budget for tomorrow* "...and then we're back to pallet donuts."

/morning all, good to see you back here FJ.


God that sounds amazing right now.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: fasahd: We'll tell you about it later. It's good to see you here, FJ. Cosmo has made it back also. What's for breakfast?

*Drops the last of the trays onto the steam table.* "OK we've got bacon, sausages, eggs, ham, a cold cut platter, white and brown bread, butter, margarine, two fruit platters and a cheese platter." *Looks at the budget for tomorrow* "...and then we're back to pallet donuts."

/morning all, good to see you back here FJ.


I could murder a pallet of donuts. Grabbing waffles and a coffee though.
Very glad to see regulars alive and well.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1583377370660057088

A defender of #Azovstal met her family after 5 months of war.


T/Y, I can't lift them off Telegram.
Fark user image
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authoritarians love to stick together, at least as long as they have a common enemy (usually known as "the people").
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: fasahd: Temporary power outages have begun in Kyiv region

There is an increase in electricity consumption in the region. In connection with this, temporary shutdowns were forced to start in the region from 9:20!

It is necessary to turn off unnecessary electrical appliances. From kettles to electric heaters. From irons to washing machines. We do not turn on any energy-consuming device!

I saw the graphic showing not to use things like irons and kettles.  Are they offering advice on other things like when kettles have to be used, only use the smallest about of water to save energy?  I would expect there are areas where boiling drinking and first aid water is now necessary and an electric kettle is the most resource efficient way to do that.


I don't think those would fall under the "unnecessary" heading.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: ZEPHOD IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user image

Here's hoping for a better thread today.

Ruh oh. Was there The Bad yesterday? Shill invasion? Off topic massacre? A Moddening?


привет Father Jack

How foot?
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: ZEPHOD IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user image

Here's hoping for a better thread today.


(Approves)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was posted to yesterday's thread. It needs to be posted again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSaxduOxogU
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: This was posted to yesterday's thread. It needs to be posted again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSaxduOxogU


Damit.

Family secretly film life in Russian-occupied Ukraine - BBC News
Youtube QSaxduOxogU
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Train activity reduced, but still more than normal.
👀 on 🚂
Jet activity increased.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: fasahd: ZEPHOD IS STILL ALIVE!!!

[Fark user image image 360x360]

Here's hoping for a better thread today.

Ruh oh. Was there The Bad yesterday? Shill invasion? Off topic massacre? A Moddening?

привет Father Jack

How foot?


Still blyat.

More surgery on Tuesday. I'll be around more next week when I'm back in hospital.
 
Greil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fasahd: Luke? Now there's a name, I've not heard in a long time.
Fark user image

The star of the movie "Star Wars" collected 500 drones for the Ukrainian army

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" saga, previously joined the UNITED 24 initiative and became an ambassador for the "Army of Drones" project, within which he and others managed to collect half a thousand drones. The actor himself told about this in an interview with Bloomberg.

"I am a pretend hero of the movies, and these heroes are real," Hamill said earlier about Ukrainians.


IDK Mark, this is how pretend heroes can become real. Your publicity gives you a voice worth hundreds of thousands of others, and here you are using it to deliver aid.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
qorkfiend:I don't think those would fall under the "unnecessary" heading.

Different people read government request different ways.  The excessive rule followers wouldn't use a kettle if they aren't told to even after being told to boil drinking water if they are latter told not to waste power.  That is always a problem of dealing with people in emergency situations.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: Harlee: This was posted to yesterday's thread. It needs to be posted again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSaxduOxogU

Damit.

Harlee: Harlee: This was posted to yesterday's thread. It needs to be posted again.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSaxduOxogU

Damit.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QSaxduOxogU]


I downloaded it with a Firefox companion utility. Now it wants to take 70 some hours converting the MKV file. White people problems? I need a better method. My point is, it's not only worth watching, It's worth saving. Thanks for giving people a second shot!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Train activity reduced, but still more than normal.
👀 on 🚂
Jet activity increased.


Please use caution on tracks!
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: How foot?

Still blyat.

More surgery on Tuesday. I'll be around more next week when I'm back in hospital.


Tak
I see problem now.  If you use foot for sex, foot will get many infections, especially with certain mothers.
Do I want to know how foot is used?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Iran has some pretty dumb leadership if they think this gives them any kind of advantage.
 
