(NBC Bay Area)   When you live in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in America, you can apparently afford to do wacky shiat like burying a car four feet deep   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just paid my property taxes in THE ZIPCODE.  Can't afford to bury a bone at the moment, much less a car.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know why they assume it's criminal in nature, don't a lot of people bury their car in their backyard? Just like a time capsule where you bury some photos and a doll and a cassette tape in a box and 20 years later you dig up a pile of rust.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Just paid my property taxes in THE ZIPCODE.  Can't afford to bury a bone at the moment, much less a car.


Sometimes you can't afford NOT to bury a car.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you live in a rural area and own lots of land, you can probably bury plenty of cars.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CarFax fox is gonna shiat.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Story fails without make/model
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Used Cars Funeral Scene 1980
Youtube chMytvN-4HI
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wonder if they'll end up linking it to a hit and run...
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mr Dolan?
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: Story fails without make/model


Pretty sure it's a Cadillac
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Probably a homemade septic tank.
 
nucular_option
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some insurance money needs to be paid back.  That's a lot of license plates to make.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what would *really* happen in the classic "burying the car you don't like" sitcom plot...
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, our family owned some land in northern Wisconsin.  One day my dad was using a metal detector just to see what he could find - mostly found old cans, or other metallic trash, but that day he hit on something big.  Turned out to be the rusted out remains of a Model T Ford.  No skeleton inside, though, so that was good.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
shiat, the graboids are here.
 
kindms
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
neighbors Athena Agawa and Peter Sun, this story writes itself fark authors
 
max_pooper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Burying stolen cars was a plot point in Hell or High Water. It's a excellent "who's the good guy and who's the bad guy" heist movie.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm thinking... junk car combined with cheap farker old man logic.
He sold the engine and then was told it would cost him $100 at the junkyard to take what was left.

"Well F that! I'll just bury in my yard! Those 20 hours of digging are free!"
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains.

The police shouldn't set them to vibrate mode during an investigation.
 
