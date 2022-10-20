 Skip to content
(CNN)   It turns out the state police captain who insisted he arrived a few minutes before the Uvalde gunman was killed was there 77 minutes earlier. Preventing his own strike team from entering   (cnn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
/They are quick to attack unarmed protestors (ESPECIALLY when those protestors are trying to reform police violence) but they absolutely are cowards when it comes to standing up to an armed psycho on a killing spree. They can and have sacrificed dozens of children to ensure they 'get to go home at night'.
 
Gonz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can we just shoot these cowards and be done with it?

ACAB. Let's reset.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'd REALLY think that people would not want to look like they belonged to the military of a banana republic.

Also....cops...lie. All the time.
 
lefty248
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Coward!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You'd REALLY think that people would not want to look like they belonged to the military of a banana republic.

Also....cops...lie. All the time.


That really can't be said enough. ALL THE TIME. Talk to any criminal defense attorney for 10 minutes.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious that this joke of a police officer wanted his share of the glory and wanted to capture/shoot the shooter himself, and it took him 77 minutes to go... 25 blocks?
Fire them all. Jail them all.
Next time have angry backwood shiatkickers for police go in there and light the kid up.

/the burro didn't start
//obviously he's Mexican
///it seemed funny to my brown ass
////get it?
 
