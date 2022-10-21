 Skip to content
(PsyPost) Weeners Pornography is not to blame for lack of boners, research finds   (psypost.org) divider line
    More: Weeners, Orgasm, Sexual intercourse, Erectile dysfunction, Penis, Sexual dysfunction, Premature ejaculation, Masturbation, pornography use  
580 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Oct 2022 at 8:30 AM



Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I dunno, I looked at porn once and got an erection that emptied my liquor cabinet and started slapping me around. I'd call that pretty dysfunctional.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And "step moms" everywhere let out a sigh of relief.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

Also, how'd they find the comparison group of men that didn't watch pornography?  Aren't those just liars?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Always gives me a boner, except for that pixelated crap where the women are nearly crying.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Marketing created erectile dysfunction.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
psypost.orgView Full Size

Oh yeah, def looking at pr0n...
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA: It also has been shown to have positive effects, such as providing sexual education and aiding in sexual dysfunction.

So, it does help cause dysfunction?  I don't know what to believe anymore...Forget this, I'll just turn on some porn..
 
The Brains
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Porn is sometimes a boner killer for me

So much of it is just gross. I actually like women and don't like incest themes - it takes a while to build up a "finish list". Usually I'd rather just knock one out remembering what natural stimuli I've seen.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Marketing created erectile dysfunction.


and conflicted and unresolved "identity" issues

and maybe some actual health issues sometimes.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just gods will your dick doesn't work, and you should take the hint and stop fighting the lords grand designs.

...no?

Didn't think so, limp dicks.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And "step moms" everywhere let out a sigh of relief.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I couldn't find the meme I was looking so this one will have to do.
 
bisi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?


You can't see becoming desensitized by it to the point where the effectiveness of "normal" stimuli is diminished? Why is that such a crazy idea?

Also, there's this from the study itself:  "heavy reliance on pornography use coupled with a high frequency of masturbation may nevertheless represent a risk factor for diminished sexual performance and/or poor relationship satisfaction in some men"
So, they're saying pornography isn't a factor in erectile dysfunction. Except when you consume it often and fap to it.
 
Creoena
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And "step moms" everywhere let out a sigh of relief.


Along with "step-sisters", "step-daughters", and "sisters-in-law".
 
wouldestous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: FTA: It also has been shown to have positive effects, such as providing sexual education...



hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!

/education?
//nonsense!
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [psypost.org image 750x375]
Oh yeah, def looking at pr0n...


Yes porn is certainly not preventing him from getting...oh wait...that's a foot...
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bisi: You can't see becoming desensitized by it to the point where the effectiveness of "normal" stimuli is diminished?


No, I cannot.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bisi: Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

You can't see becoming desensitized by it to the point where the effectiveness of "normal" stimuli is diminished? Why is that such a crazy idea?

Also, there's this from the study itself:  "heavy reliance on pornography use coupled with a high frequency of masturbation may nevertheless represent a risk factor for diminished sexual performance and/or poor relationship satisfaction in some men"
So, they're saying pornography isn't a factor in erectile dysfunction. Except when you consume it often and fap to it.


I think they are trying to show that these are two different things, as Erectile Dysfunction can exist even when porn and masturbation is not involved. But what do I know? I wake up every day, and my dick still gets hard.   Living the Dream, people.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creoena: Sorelian's Ghost: And "step moms" everywhere let out a sigh of relief.

Along with "step-sisters", "step-daughters", and "sisters-in-law".


And step-ships:
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

Also, how'd they find the comparison group of men that didn't watch pornography?  Aren't those just liars?


I can maybe see how it could indirectly cause ED as in after looking a super hot beautiful women farking on video and then, in person, have to look at one's fat unkempt wife with numerous fat rolls, that the contrast may make it difficult to get an erection and then have to maintain an erection for any given amount of time. Especially if the wife used to have a super beautiful body before getting married and has since let things go.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bisi: Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

You can't see becoming desensitized by it to the point where the effectiveness of "normal" stimuli is diminished? Why is that such a crazy idea?

Also, there's this from the study itself:  "heavy reliance on pornography use coupled with a high frequency of masturbation may nevertheless represent a risk factor for diminished sexual performance and/or poor relationship satisfaction in some men"
So, they're saying pornography isn't a factor in erectile dysfunction. Except when you consume it often and fap to it.


Except they didn't even say that.  They said it may lead to less satisfaction with your ugly cow of a wife who doesn't have the grip strength or stamina you do, and vice versa if you're just going through the motions to get it done she probably wont enjoy it either, not that you wouldn't be able to get it up.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bisi: Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

You can't see becoming desensitized by it to the point where the effectiveness of "normal" stimuli is diminished? Why is that such a crazy idea?

Also, there's this from the study itself:  "heavy reliance on pornography use coupled with a high frequency of masturbation may nevertheless represent a risk factor for diminished sexual performance and/or poor relationship satisfaction in some men"
So, they're saying pornography isn't a factor in erectile dysfunction. Except when you consume it often and fap to it.


ED and not wanting to have sex with your wife or being bad at it are different things.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"There's really nothing to do in West Virginia, expect to make porn"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

Also, how'd they find the comparison group of men that didn't watch pornography?  Aren't those just liars?


Well some of them might just be blind.
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

Also, how'd they find the comparison group of men that didn't watch pornography?  Aren't those just liars?


They didn't, and didn't need to. Haven't looked at the full paper, but assume ANOVA calculated confidence of contributions from various determiners of ED. Calculations probably found that factors other than being a connoisseur of culture mostly account for ED or no ED and/or that there wasn't significant confidence to link ED to the single variable of watching folks get stuck in the washing machine. They point out a few corner cases where other factors combine with viewing people on a biohazard of a black couch to increase risk of ED.

Seems like a strong study by the reporting.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see my comment came late

Which is a nice change from early, like usual.
 
bisi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: bisi: Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

You can't see becoming desensitized by it to the point where the effectiveness of "normal" stimuli is diminished? Why is that such a crazy idea?

Also, there's this from the study itself:  "heavy reliance on pornography use coupled with a high frequency of masturbation may nevertheless represent a risk factor for diminished sexual performance and/or poor relationship satisfaction in some men"
So, they're saying pornography isn't a factor in erectile dysfunction. Except when you consume it often and fap to it.

Except they didn't even say that.  They said it may lead to less satisfaction with your ugly cow of a wife who doesn't have the grip strength or stamina you do, and vice versa if you're just going through the motions to get it done she probably wont enjoy it either, not that you wouldn't be able to get it up.


That's the "relationship satisfaction" part.
Why you chose to ignore the "sexual performance" part I don't know.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And "step moms" everywhere let out a sigh of relief.


Found it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: bisi: Munden: Huh? People thought pornography caused ED?

You can't see becoming desensitized by it to the point where the effectiveness of "normal" stimuli is diminished? Why is that such a crazy idea?

Also, there's this from the study itself:  "heavy reliance on pornography use coupled with a high frequency of masturbation may nevertheless represent a risk factor for diminished sexual performance and/or poor relationship satisfaction in some men"
So, they're saying pornography isn't a factor in erectile dysfunction. Except when you consume it often and fap to it.

ED and not wanting to have sex with your wife or being bad at it are different things.


That's why they talk about two different things, "performance" and "satisfaction".
At least that's how I take it. I'm pretty sure "performance" in doctor speak is not "being wicked good at boning".
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And "step moms" everywhere let out a sigh of relief.


Don't get comfortable, Wendy.  I'll be by later.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When people bring up porn they say they hate, like incest and pain porn, it makes me think that they watch quite it frequently seeing how they're so familiar with it...
 
