(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   NJ Weedman legally changes his name to his website address. But Mr. .Com's friends still call him "Ed"   (inquirer.com) divider line
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick, someone register the .org and .net and njweebman for those with dyslexia and anime addictions
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 years? So about the same time as his last shower? Dude makes Bannon look nearly hygienic.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found a pic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta smoke a lot of weed to think that was a good idea.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ed doesn't get enough credit for his fight to legalize cannabis for recreational use in NJ. I'm acquainted with the chef as his restaurant, Weedman's Joint. He's a great guy.

The name change isn't entirely orthodox, but there is a method behind the madness.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whereas we all greatly appreciate this guy's dedication to making the devil's lettuce finally become legal in this state, his antics are a bit over the top.  Or maybe not.  Maybe that's why he's so well known even outside of NJ.

I've been to his shop.  It's pretty cool.  Didn't try the wings.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Speaking of people who own shops...  I'm thinking it might be a good idea to put a store locator on this site here.  Yeah.  I think I will do that.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The state of Georgia still won't let me change my name to Weedlord Bonerhitler.  Farking fascist state I tell ya.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Pic in the article looks like a Marley-Lebowski love child.
 
