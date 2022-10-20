 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Flathead Beacon)   How not to save shopping malls: Putting the library in there   (flatheadbeacon.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Board of directors, Flathead County, Montana, Trustee, Fiduciary, Kalispell library branch, ImagineIF Library board of trustees, Management, Corporate governance  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The librarians could get their Cinnabon faster, just sayin'.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Buy an old mall and rent secure space with grow cabinets for recreational herb so people have their six personal plants without stanking up their homes.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But dude, teenagers love hanging out OUTSIDE the library, and at the mall, it's win win!  It puts all the Teenagers in one easy place for eradication.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My city put a library in a strip mall.  I mean it's a really nice set of strip malls with Target and Lowes as the major draws, but it's still a strip mall.

I don't go to the library often but I haven't been to the mall in years.  I think I saw as many people in the library than in the mall on my most recent visit to each.  Also, the library appeared to have a better class of people. At least they were quieter.  I don't even remember seeing a bookstore in the mall the last time I was there.  There's no Radio Shack anymore either.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: But dude, teenagers love hanging out OUTSIDE the library, and at the mall, it's win win!  It puts all the Teenagers in one easy place for eradication.


You can't eradicate teenagers.  They're virtually indestructible, not like you and I who break something getting out of bed.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We go to the library every Sunday. The only way to make it better would be to have food trucks.
 
pjc51
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The library has been in a mall here for decades - they even rebuilt the mall a few years back and kept the library in the same place:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Terrible idea.  When I go to the mall, I don't want to have deal with all that goddamn library traffic.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.