 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Looks like skeet surfing is finally a sport   (delaware-surf-fishing.com) divider line
7
    More: Weird, Ammunition, 12 mm caliber, Lewes, Delaware, Delaware, Bethany Beach, Delaware, Beach, Sand, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 5:30 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh sure, Nick Rivers immediately pops to mind but I can't remember important things from yesterday.  Something is wrong with my brain.
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bullets on the beach due to nearby firing range. There, saved you a click.
 
Pert
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I literally have this book on my desk right now, it arrived yesterday, so I'm getting a kick.....

/I wish they all could be double-barrelled guns...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On Virginia's beaches this phenomenon is known as 'Tuesday,' or 'Sunday,' if you like.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Finding ordnance on the beach is fun and games until it's the unexploded variety.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Skeet Surfin'!
Youtube af9N7UhTMA8
it is better with the song
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.