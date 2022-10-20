 Skip to content
Elon Musk wants to reduce Twitter staff from 280 to 70 characters
27
27 Comments
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well it's not like they're going to need a content moderation team.  Not that they would have 5000 people in that role.  But hey, gotta save money somewhere.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Elon Musk wants to reduce Twitter staff from 280 to 70 characters


Oh no. Don't do that. Stop. You can't do that. Stop. Stop.

Anyway...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Curious on what is going to replace Twitter after musky makes it a complete and blazing dumpster fire.


/Netscape, myspace, Facebook ....
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
we need to start asking the hard questions.. What is Fark going to do once twitter dies.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

khitsicker: we need to start asking the hard questions.. What is Fark going to do once twitter dies.


your mom
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lady J: khitsicker: we need to start asking the hard questions.. What is Fark going to do once twitter dies.

your mom


Too late.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: Curious on what is going to replace Twitter after musky makes it a complete and blazing dumpster fire.
/Netscape, myspace, Facebook ....



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No moderation. No new features. No user security (if they even have that). Less servers for slower access and more downtime.

Just enough people to keep the servers mostly running, and to sell ads
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Truss lettuce might outlive Twitter too.
/Photo Shoppers please report to the Keith Richards gif room.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All those bots can be run by 70 people?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure the remaining employees will be super motivated when you quadruple their work load.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is Elon a pedo?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm starting to root for the guy.  End Twitter.  Anyone can see that it's been a net negative.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, he's going to tank the deal by twirling his invisible ebbil mustache? Because that's what it sounds like. He can't back out, but he can make it sound so crazy that the investors will demand that he NOT complete the deal.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know this SOUNDS bad, but it's a necessary step to make twitter an unusable cesspit that no one will fund.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Is Elon a pedo?


I mean he absolutely is, let's not beat around the bush.
 
LionHound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A full-resolution sample of the new logo has been leaked.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is yet another ploy to weasel out of ponying up the purchase price he promised to pay. It's not a very good one, or even a slightly interesting one, more like a run-out-the-clock garden variety one, but a Baldrick-grade cunning plan none the less, IMHO.
 
Fereals
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

khitsicker: we need to start asking the hard questions.. What is Fark going to do once twitter dies.


"The World Reacts to the End of Twitter"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Curious on what is going to replace Twitter after musky makes it a complete and blazing dumpster fire.


/Netscape, myspace, Facebook ....


Doesn't matter.  He's buying it for the influence it has on American politicians.  They'll be the last to leave.

And yes, you can bet the content will be moderated to amplify far right views and squash dissenting opinions.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Jake Havechek: Is Elon a pedo?

I mean he absolutely is, let's not beat around the bush.


Oh come now, he impregnated Grimes.  Surely she's a grown wo...

Nevermind.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: eurotrader: Curious on what is going to replace Twitter after musky makes it a complete and blazing dumpster fire.


/Netscape, myspace, Facebook ....

Doesn't matter.  He's buying it for the influence it has on American politicians.  They'll be the last to leave.

And yes, you can bet the content will be moderated to amplify far right views and squash dissenting opinions.


With how he's babbling, moderated by who, exactly?  I'm not saying he wouldn't want to do that, but without a staff of trollbots it ain't happening
 
jmr61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Between him and twitter it's difficult to determine which should fail sooner.

Why not both?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's the kind of blue-sky thinking that makes him a Business Genius.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All I can do at this point is make bad beat poetry from anagrams of his name.

Slum Keno

Sunk Mole
On Sum Elk
Me No Sulk
Ms Lo Nuke
 
