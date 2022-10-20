 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Inflation is out of control   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🧐
*blinks*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unit price $9,999.99.lb? Yeah, fark you and your fake BS tag.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sell by April 15th 2016?
It's an Iberico turkey now.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Sell by April 15th 2016?
It's an Iberico turkey now.


That's 2116, obviously.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That tryptophan better be laced at that price.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That turkey is literally a jive turkey
 
b0rg9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Twitter is ass cancer.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Unit price $9,999.99.lb? Yeah, fark you and your fake BS tag.


Somebody went facedown on the price tag keypad because the job is so boring.
 
EL EM
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some sort of very rare albatross.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a big breast!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raerae1980: 🧐
*blinks*


I know what someone's doing with her student loan check!
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Sell by April 15th 2016?
It's an Iberico turkey now.


So a six year old April fools day gag.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh.  Turkey sucks anyway.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who puts turkey on layaway?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was hoping it would be about boobs.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
my ps5 not going to pay for itself...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good gravy!
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Twitter is ass cancer.


If it wasn't for Twitter, where would Fark get its stories?
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cop math detected.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When inflation is out of control, you'll know it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Inflation is kicking the stuffing out of Thanksgiving.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: b0rg9: Twitter is ass cancer.

If it wasn't for Twitter, where would Fark get its stories?


From dick cancer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, if turkey is too expensive you can always eat the rich.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Sell by April 15th 2016?
It's an Iberico turkey now.


Man, I love iberico ham.  The entire city of Barcelona smells like it.  People eat it everywhere.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And Leon's getting larger!
Youtube -cJmpwkUx4s
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Sell by April 15th 2016?
It's an Iberico turkey now.


I cannot tell if this came from a meat market or Jeffrey Dahmer's closet.

nomadistribution.com.auView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's some big bird you got there

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Who puts turkey on layaway?


Armenia?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moose out front: NateAsbestos: Who puts turkey on layaway?

Armenia?


In Latvia potato on layaway is only dream.
 
