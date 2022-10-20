 Skip to content
(Mid Hudson News)   Get on your knees and pray. Sign outside the church was quite specific, too   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like quite a mouthful.
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So gargling is the church choir?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Many motorists took to social media to share pictures of the sign that some called "tasteless"...

Fark user image


This is, well, this is, it's........this is just beautiful.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This has to be fake, right?

A search of this pulls up signs from years ago with the same thing, but haven't seen real confirmation. Seems like a shop-job.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate when people fark up quotes.  "Forgiveness is to bottom when you want to top."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: This has to be fake, right?

A search of this pulls up signs from years ago with the same thing, but haven't seen real confirmation. Seems like a shop-job.


It's at least not new. It's been stepped on more than cheap cocaine. The header has been updated, and it shows two messages.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Groomers
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spit or swallow: How to tell if she (or he) likes you or loves you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...Many motorists took to social media to share pictures of the sign that some called "tasteless"...

[Fark user image 195x174]

This is, well, this is, it's........this is just beautiful.


Get on your knees and let the lord cum unto you...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Dreaming
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig...

South Park S07E09 Faith + 1 ad
Youtube rL7dJwo6vUk
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Fark user image 640x852]


But I hardly knew her faith!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: This has to be fake, right?

A search of this pulls up signs from years ago with the same thing, but haven't seen real confirmation. Seems like a shop-job.


Fark user image
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they won't be fooled again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Church sounds like too much. I'm going to the gym.

Fark user image
 
fsbilly
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: This has to be fake, right?

A search of this pulls up signs from years ago with the same thing, but haven't seen real confirmation. Seems like a shop-job.


How can you tell?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Had a girlfriend that forgave me 4 times one night. I should see what she's up to.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Elrik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 400x300]


Whiplash !!!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A sign I'd like to see more of.

Fark user image
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Be Aggressive
Youtube m3M6q4w7wO0
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 685x485]


Username checks out
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let Jesus fill you with Living Water.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Church sounds like too much. I'm going to the gym.

[Fark user image 425x375]


I'll see your gym and raise you by a library.

th.bing.com
 
