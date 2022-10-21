 Skip to content
(Daily Voice) Hero Workers stuck on cell tower call 911. Can you hear me now?   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
7
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do you prove someone had something up their butt days after the fact?
/DNRTFA
//This may be a story different than the other one I read here a couple days ago.
///King me
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: How do you prove someone had something up their butt days after the fact?
/DNRTFA
//This may be a story different than the other one I read here a couple days ago.
///King me


I think if someone had a cell phone tower up their butt it would be noticable even after a few days...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn, sucks that he probably lost his job.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He probaby couldn't get down because of a ladder failure. I know a guy in college who hurt his back when he fell off a huge ass tower in the desert and his harness saved him from serious injury but damn I couldn't do that job of climbing up there and changing a bulb.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: C18H27NO3: How do you prove someone had something up their butt days after the fact?
/DNRTFA
//This may be a story different than the other one I read here a couple days ago.
///King me

I think if someone had a cell phone tower up their butt it would be noticable even after a few days...


Depends on who

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Recoil Therapy: C18H27NO3: How do you prove someone had something up their butt days after the fact?
/DNRTFA
//This may be a story different than the other one I read here a couple days ago.
///King me

I think if someone had a cell phone tower up their butt it would be noticable even after a few days...

Depends on who

[Fark user image image 140x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
