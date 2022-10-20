 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   At long last, chess drama involving both definitions of IANAL   (cnbc.com) divider line
49
    More: Asinine, Chess, Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann, Magnus Carlsen, Hans Niemann Report, world champion Magnus Carlsen, Chess prodigy, cheat detection, Hikaru Nakamura  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nuisance lawsuit hoping to get paid to piss off?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His main problem is going to be the actual malice standard.  He's got to prove any/all these people knew conclusively he did not cheat and said it anyway - or that they went out of their way to not know he did not cheat.  That's gonna be an uphill battle at best.  Unless any of these people were stupid enough to communicate with someone expressing their cackling hand-rubbing at intentionally tugging his jibblies, he's got basically no chance.  Did he almost certainly get done dirty?  Yes.  Is that defamation?  Not legally.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is actually a pretty fascinating question:  if I make a damaging allegation against someone based on statistics alone --- like if I accuse an athlete of cheating without evidence just because their performance is anomalously good --- am I liable?  Am I protected because I thought some statistics were on my side, or does that not help me?

On the one hand, arguably it's not malice if I sincerely believe my own statistical method---even if the statistical method is dubious, I still believe in it, and believe my allegation is true.  On the other hand, I either know or should know that some statistical measure isn't enough to accuse someone; I know or should know that I'm making the allegation without evidence.

Complicating matters is that we're talking about someone who by definition is a severe statistical outlier.  We can't accuse Usain Bolt of doping simply because he runs anomalously fast, even if he runs very very anomalously fast.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So yeah, I can't blame the dude.  They really seem salty that he's that much better than them, that they have to come up with a farking Rube-Goldberg machine about how he managed to beat the champion, when there's always gonna be someone better than you.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there weren't anal beads?
It was a cooler story with the beads.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a strategery where I buy Baltic and Mediterranean and the light blues.
Bc dont mind being a slum lord.

Wait, what game?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admitted cheater sues people for calling him a cheater. I don't think this is going to work out how you think it will, Hans

He has publicly admitted to cheating in multiple matches prior to these 2 but says that this time he is super serious that he wasn't cheating
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: This is actually a pretty fascinating question:  if I make a damaging allegation against someone based on statistics alone --- like if I accuse an athlete of cheating without evidence just because their performance is anomalously good --- am I liable?  Am I protected because I thought some statistics were on my side, or does that not help me?


Yeah, but that's not what happened here.

While the chess.com evidence did involve some statistical evidence, VERY important parts included:

1) Other factors like browser information - they apparently track what else is going on on the computer, and they found that Niemann's performance suddenly went waaaay up when he was moving between browser tabs.  The opposite happens with other players.

2) He admitted to cheating in writing

He's also suing Magnus for making private statements about cheating to his friends (Magnus has not actually said that much publicly).  And he's suing Hikaru for stating his opinion about whether or not Hans cheated when doing chess commentary.  Stating your opinion about a public figure is rather strongly protected by the first amendment.

All the early analysis of the lawsuit that I've seen from actual lawyers basically amounts to "LOL" when it comes to Hans chances in court.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: So yeah, I can't blame the dude.  They really seem salty that he's that much better than them, that they have to come up with a farking Rube-Goldberg machine about how he managed to beat the champion, when there's always gonna be someone better than you.


He admitted he cheated at least twice.
Chess.com says they have evidence he cheated during money events.
I think he is a cheater and nothing he claims can be trusted.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: So yeah, I can't blame the dude.  They really seem salty that he's that much better than them, that they have to come up with a farking Rube-Goldberg machine about how he managed to beat the champion, when there's always gonna be someone better than you.


It's not a Rube-Goldberg machine they are accusing him of using. Yes, the anal beads are salacious but these were online matches where he was accused of cheating. The vibrating buttplug is a distraction from what actually appended and I would not be surprised to find out that Hans himself spread that story (he volunteered to play naked to prove he wasn't cheating). Playing in an online match one could easily have a second window open to run the game through an AI chess game and AI is vastly superior to human players now. If you watch the last match where Magnuss quit after two moves, Hans didn't hesitate to make 2 moves that were extremely unconventional. Like they were immediate moves...almost like what an AI would do

All that said, Hans has admitted to cheating in multiple tournaments prior to this. He has said he was young and has learned from his mistakes.

There is no actionable lawsuit against calling someone who has admitted they cheat, a 'cheater'
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of his accusers has ever suggested a Faraday Cage Match.  Seems they'd rather talk smack than play chess.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who accuses me of Smarting my own posts is libelous.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has no chance against Chess dot com.
They brought all the receipts in that recent press release. Plus emails from Hans regarding his cheating past. They also specifically stated they had no proof he cheated in the game against Magnus. They're free and clear.

On the other hand, it's a little more complicated with Magnus.
Hans still doesn't have much of a case though.
IMHO: Once a cheat, always a cheat.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did some cheating at 16 that I wouldn't do today, thirty years later. Not three years.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: He has no chance against Chess dot com.
They brought all the receipts in that recent press release. Plus emails from Hans regarding his cheating past. They also specifically stated they had no proof he cheated in the game against Magnus. They're free and clear.

On the other hand, it's a little more complicated with Magnus.
Hans still doesn't have much of a case though.
IMHO: Once a cheat, always a cheat.


Chess.com is financially bound to Magnus to the order of $82 million as the new face of Chess.com. They are hardly unbiased observers.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: This is actually a pretty fascinating question:  if I make a damaging allegation against someone based on statistics alone --- like if I accuse an athlete of cheating without evidence just because their performance is anomalously good --- am I liable?  Am I protected because I thought some statistics were on my side, or does that not help me?


I don't need statistics to say you are a cheater - I can just say it.  It's my opinion.   The only time it would rise to defamation is if you suffered a material harm because of that - usually, but not exclusively related to a financial hit.  Being a dick to you is not defamation, even if I lie.  But I have to say a falsehood if there is to be defamation.  And I have to be aware it is a falsehood - or, go out of my way to not be aware of the truth.  If my statistical model says you cheated, I can say that.  And even if you lost out on a contract, you would have to prove my model was wrong - and I knew it was wrong before I made the statement.  Defamation is really farking hard to prove - and essentially an impossibility for a public figure (which he would be for participating in what are major events for his area of expertise).  It really doesn't matter if he was done dirty.  He's got to have been done dirty in an extremely narrow way.  And he would need some rather specific evidence to show that.  Which, unless these people were stone morons, never existed or they have long since destroyed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: This is actually a pretty fascinating question:  if I make a damaging allegation against someone based on statistics alone --- like if I accuse an athlete of cheating without evidence just because their performance is anomalously good --- am I liable?  Am I protected because I thought some statistics were on my side, or does that not help me?

On the one hand, arguably it's not malice if I sincerely believe my own statistical method---even if the statistical method is dubious, I still believe in it, and believe my allegation is true.  On the other hand, I either know or should know that some statistical measure isn't enough to accuse someone; I know or should know that I'm making the allegation without evidence.

Complicating matters is that we're talking about someone who by definition is a severe statistical outlier.  We can't accuse Usain Bolt of doping simply because he runs anomalously fast, even if he runs very very anomalously fast.


If your statistical method was dubious, you'd be screwed.  You can't pull out "I really really believed!" as a defense when obvious holes can be poked in your methodology.  If your statistical measurement is valid by common standards of usage, then yes it gets complicated

/if the first example was ok, no one would ever be successfully sued for defamation
//everyone would just say "I really really believed" and that would be the end of that
///doesn't work that way - you need to show that you had what the court would consider fair reason to believe what you said
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Niemann has admitted to cheating on two occasions ... but he denied that he cheated in an over-the-board match against Carlsen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"He's an honest cheat."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: The vibrating buttplug is a distraction from what actually appended


I thought being appended was the whole point of the vibrating buttplug.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: TorpedoOrca: The vibrating buttplug is a distraction from what actually appended

I thought being appended was the whole point of the vibrating buttplug.


Checkmate.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: TorpedoOrca: The vibrating buttplug is a distraction from what actually appended

I thought being appended was the whole point of the vibrating buttplug.


Goddamit <3
 
Dwedit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Nintenfreak: So yeah, I can't blame the dude.  They really seem salty that he's that much better than them, that they have to come up with a farking Rube-Goldberg machine about how he managed to beat the champion, when there's always gonna be someone better than you.

He admitted he cheated at least twice.
Chess.com says they have evidence he cheated during money events.
I think he is a cheater and nothing he claims can be trusted.


Do you believe people can be reformed?  Do you believe that we as adults should be banned for life for the crimes we commit as children?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DittoToo: I did some cheating at 16


Since you admited that you cheated in writing, it means I know what you cheated last summer
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At some level of amateur play, the cheat is more like a coach. It teaches you to play better. I think amateur might be kosher, but once money or rank is involved you violate the ideals of ranked play. But if you continue to need that coaching past the lowest amateur level, then you haven't learned enough.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: 1) Other factors like browser information - they apparently track what else is going on on the computer, and they found that Niemann's performance suddenly went waaaay up when he was moving between browser tabs.  The opposite happens with other players.


Honestly I'm just offended by how low-effort that alleged scheme is.
If you're going to all that trouble to cheat, use a second device to run the farking AI.

Also kind of disappointed in the chess nerds for not profiting off the controversy by setting up a series of Prof X vs Magneto cage matches with this guy. People are actually noticing y'all because of the inane catfighting, you might as well lean into it.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Somebody buy that kid a mitt and take him outside for a little catch.

Nobody ever cheats in baseball.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: His main problem is going to be the actual malice standard.  He's got to prove any/all these people knew conclusively he did not cheat and said it anyway - or that they went out of their way to not know he did not cheat.  That's gonna be an uphill battle at best.  Unless any of these people were stupid enough to communicate with someone expressing their cackling hand-rubbing at intentionally tugging his jibblies, he's got basically no chance.  Did he almost certainly get done dirty?  Yes.  Is that defamation?  Not legally.



Hmmm...seems like a movie plot.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Somebody buy that kid a mitt and take him outside for a little catch.

Nobody ever cheats in baseball.


In other news, the Houston Astros are 2-0 up on the Yankees.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 405x750]


That's keepin' it Brockmire
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't feel particularly bad for Hans because he provably cheated in the past and once you've done that and been caught doing it in any kind of professional setting, it's pretty difficult to win your reputation back.

If he's not cheating, I mildly feel sorry for him. But then his coach was also involved in cheating. It's very suspect.

And yeah, in professional sports, it can be pretty difficult to come back from. See: Pete Rose, Ben Johnson, Lance Armstrong
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: So there weren't anal beads?
It was a cooler story with the beads.


Can someone please chessplain the backstory on this for the 99.999999% of the population who don't follow competitive chess?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I had the impression that he wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do."

Translation: "I underestimated my opponent and lost."
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Also kind of disappointed in the chess nerds for not profiting off the controversy by setting up a series of Prof X vs Magneto cage matches with this guy. People are actually noticing y'all because of the inane catfighting, you might as well lean into it.


Hans has played since then in the US Championships.  It was under much stronger anti cheating measures, including a 15 minute delay in broadcasting the game.

Such anti cheating measures are relatively common, and one of the complaints about the Sinquefield Cup (where the Magnus v Hans match happened) was that they were abnormally lax about anti cheating measures, including no time delay.

Hans has notably not played as well since he's been subjected to harsher anti cheating measures, but its hard to interpret that.  He could just be playing a bit worse because he's distracted a bit by the controversy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 498x322] [View Full Size image _x_]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Redh8t: He has no chance against Chess dot com.
They brought all the receipts in that recent press release. Plus emails from Hans regarding his cheating past. They also specifically stated they had no proof he cheated in the game against Magnus. They're free and clear.

On the other hand, it's a little more complicated with Magnus.
Hans still doesn't have much of a case though.
IMHO: Once a cheat, always a cheat.


Someone admitting they cheated as a minor is not going to make it a slam dunk to throw out the case. I just watched the Astros win another playoff game but MLB can't kick them out of the playoffs or the team would sue.
He won face to face and Carlson's excuse was he didn't seem nervous enough or did too good a job. The actual quote is "I had the impression that he wasn't tense or even fully concentrating on the game in critical positions, while outplaying me as black in a way I think only a handful of players can do." Lawyerland is gonna have a field day with that one. You don't get to pick a chess loving judge or jury, from the outside looking in that just seems like a sore loser's response.
I get that he cheated before, but as a minor and they let him continue to play knowing this. If he can show damages (which won't be hard given the worldwide mainstream coverage of the story) and no evidence of cheating while beating the world's #1 player in person he has a chance. And that win let's his lawyer argue he is so good of course it looks like he's cheating to a computer (I'm not saying that's true, but it is a logical argument to make). Of course IANAL but it seems more like a case of sueing for whatever max amount his lawyer said to, and trying to win whatever amount he can depending on what arguments convince a judge. That and if he did spend his entire life playing a game and won fairly against the best in the world, I would imagine he is super, super pissed off.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Herr Flick's Revenge: Nintenfreak: So yeah, I can't blame the dude.  They really seem salty that he's that much better than them, that they have to come up with a farking Rube-Goldberg machine about how he managed to beat the champion, when there's always gonna be someone better than you.

He admitted he cheated at least twice.
Chess.com says they have evidence he cheated during money events.
I think he is a cheater and nothing he claims can be trusted.

Do you believe people can be reformed?  Do you believe that we as adults should be banned for life for the crimes we commit as children?


People do that already for certain thought crimes.  Besides we aren't talking decades here.  This was within the last 10 years.  How are we to believe he has reformed?
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Can someone please chessplain the backstory on this for the 99.999999% of the population who don't follow competitive chess?


The allegation is basically than Hans was receiving the best moves from a chess engine via some kind of signaling device.  This has happened before - players have been caught with buzzers in their shoe and whatnot.  Basically somebody watches the match, puts the moves into a chess engine, and then signals the best move to a player.

We have no idea where the buzzer was allegedly located, but somebody basically threw out that it could have been vibrating anal beads.  This seems extremely unlikely as there are many easier ways to do it, but its funny, so it stuck.

I don't think that people in the know really think it was anal beads - its just a meme.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: The Smails Kid: Can someone please chessplain the backstory on this for the 99.999999% of the population who don't follow competitive chess?

The allegation is basically than Hans was receiving the best moves from a chess engine via some kind of signaling device.  This has happened before - players have been caught with buzzers in their shoe and whatnot.  Basically somebody watches the match, puts the moves into a chess engine, and then signals the best move to a player.

We have no idea where the buzzer was allegedly located, but somebody basically threw out that it could have been vibrating anal beads.  This seems extremely unlikely as there are many easier ways to do it, but its funny, so it stuck.

I don't think that people in the know really think it was anal beads - its just a meme.


Thanks. I did kinda get that from context, but I do appreciate the more thorough chessplanation.

So his colon knows Morse code?
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: Lawyerland is gonna have a field day with that one.


No they aren't.

Notice that Magnus clearly phrased things so that they were VERY VERY clearly opinions.  "I had the impression that...".  "...in a way I think only a handful of players can...".

Its exceptionally difficult to successfully sue somebody for stating an opinion that they honestly hold about a public figure.

If Magnus made statements of fact, they might be able to get him.  But he was very careful not to.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: Nintenfreak: Herr Flick's Revenge: Nintenfreak: So yeah, I can't blame the dude.  They really seem salty that he's that much better than them, that they have to come up with a farking Rube-Goldberg machine about how he managed to beat the champion, when there's always gonna be someone better than you.

He admitted he cheated at least twice.
Chess.com says they have evidence he cheated during money events.
I think he is a cheater and nothing he claims can be trusted.

Do you believe people can be reformed?  Do you believe that we as adults should be banned for life for the crimes we commit as children?

People do that already for certain thought crimes.  Besides we aren't talking decades here.  This was within the last 10 years.  How are we to believe he has reformed?


Well, he's 19 now and the admitted times were when he was 12 and 16. Makes it a little tough to put "within 10 years" as a line in the sand. Either way it's a lawsuit now so that kind of time frame is gonna depend on the laws as their written, not necessarily what seems right to us speculating in a forum.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Nintenfreak: So yeah, I can't blame the dude.  They really seem salty that he's that much better than them, that they have to come up with a farking Rube-Goldberg machine about how he managed to beat the champion, when there's always gonna be someone better than you.

He admitted he cheated at least twice.
Chess.com says they have evidence he cheated during money events.
I think he is a cheater and nothing he claims can be trusted.


Chess.com stated they were going to quietly refuse him entry into tournament, but this dude blew it up on social media. It will be hard to sue others for defamation when you were the one broadcasting it.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: People do that already for certain thought crimes. Besides we aren't talking decades here. This was within the last 10 years. How are we to believe he has reformed?


How are we to believe he's not?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Redh8t: He has no chance against Chess dot com.
They brought all the receipts in that recent press release. Plus emails from Hans regarding his cheating past. They also specifically stated they had no proof he cheated in the game against Magnus. They're free and clear.

On the other hand, it's a little more complicated with Magnus.
Hans still doesn't have much of a case though.
IMHO: Once a cheat, always a cheat.

Chess.com is financially bound to Magnus to the order of $82 million as the new face of Chess.com. They are hardly unbiased observers.


Fair point.
However, they did make an effort to stay out of the debacle. It wasn't until Hans claimed he only cheated a few times a couple years ago, that they properly jumped into the fray. They were quite clear about their position on keeping cheater disciplinary action private. (Which is now being reassessed)

This whole sh*tshow sucks.
-Hans is suspect for life.
-Magnus comes across as a petulant sore loser, even though he's never acted that way with previous losses.
-And Chess.com* admitted they've caught several grand masters cheating in money games. Which is unf*cking acceptable!

*For some reason I thought we couldn't enter website addresses, must be email addresses.
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Im with Magnus here though. Top level chess requires serious concentration. If Hans didn't even really pay attention to the board while outplaying Magnus....
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Bannanaslug: Lawyerland is gonna have a field day with that one.

No they aren't.

Notice that Magnus clearly phrased things so that they were VERY VERY clearly opinions.  "I had the impression that...".  "...in a way I think only a handful of players can...".

Its exceptionally difficult to successfully sue somebody for stating an opinion that they honestly hold about a public figure.

If Magnus made statements of fact, they might be able to get him.  But he was very careful not to.


He's not being sued just for saying that, it is just one of the things that lawyers use in a case like this. Like how you are trained not to say sorry to someone in a slip and fall situation. Your knee jerk response might be to say that, but regardless of intent it is an admission of guilt in a courtroom.
Also it does not matter that they we VERY VERY clearly opinions. Of course they we his opinions, that's kinda the point. His opinion was he cheated, and he's getting sued for saying it. Weather or not he will owe damages for it is up to lawyers and judges now.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.