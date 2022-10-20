 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Daycare workers who scared children receive adult time-out
10
    Day care, Childcare, Babysitting, Child care, child abuse, day care workers, Monroe County Sheriff's Office  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. When I was a kid they just molested random children. Adults these days are freaking sick(er)
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow.
Total overreaction.
Felony?
Jebus
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a mother, a childcare worker, and someone who has been terrified of masks since I was a preschooler, this is absolutely horrific. A felony? Idk about that... But she shouldn't ever be a child care worker again.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Wow.
Total overreaction.
Felony?
Jebus


Back in my day they scared the shiat out of us and we liked it, both ways.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope this is not taken as misogynistic, but after seeing the mug shots, I think the mask was a slight improvement
 
Boudyro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Wow.
Total overreaction.
Felony?
Jebus


Yeah . . . that seems like it should fall into the category of "stern talking to", maybe even some financial compensation for the kids who need therapy, not jail time.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Children are a treasure. and should be buried accordingly.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean maybe it'll discourage other jackals for doing this
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Could you imagine going through that and when you got home your parents had the same masks on?
 
