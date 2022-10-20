 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sorry Texans, according to the state AG, Google has been illegally watching you with speaker voice prints and photo face recognition. No word on if users actually mastered their own domain   (cnn.com) divider line
8
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We aren't sheer how it werks. But Geezus dawn lack it."
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only the Texas AG could be tried for his crimes that he's been indicted for ... five years ago.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The complaint describes Google's Nest Hub Max, a smart home display with a built-in camera, as "a modern Eye of Sauron-constantly watching and waiting to identify a face it knows."

OK Sauron, what's the weather like?

IT'S DRY AND HOT AND STINKY BECAUSE IT'S A farkING VOLCANO UP IN HERE.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: The complaint describes Google's Nest Hub Max, a smart home display with a built-in camera, as "a modern Eye of Sauron-constantly watching and waiting to identify a face it knows."

OK Sauron, what's the weather like?

IT'S DRY AND HOT AND STINKY BECAUSE IT'S A farkING VOLCANO UP IN HERE.


I was going to make a joke about the X-Men and the Savage Land (which is in Antarctica, of course), but wow, TIL that they really did name the villain after Tolkien, deliberately. Not as a *wink wink* but straight up.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They clicked "Accept".
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I do not consort with the robot type
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Odds are this is a shakedown, or they've recorded Paxton being naughty. Or both. Or he's actually (hahahaha) taking a stand for privacy, but since these people only care when it's about them, I'm putting all the money on item's 1 and 2.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The government hates having competition.
 
