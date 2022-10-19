 Skip to content
(Dezeen)   Construction on the Arabian megacity kicks off with forced evictions and executions. I. AM. THE LAW   (dezeen.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought Eddie Dezeen passed away
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake the fuck up,Samurai! We have a city to burn.
Youtube OedtF92igxs


Cyberpunk wasn't an instruction manual, dammit
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, more than half those firms sound like subsidiaries of SPECTRE.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's entirely possible that this gets partly finished, the oil market finally takes a dump after EV's become more popular, and this useless turd of a city is looked at as one of mankind's most idiotic failures.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In The Line, every apartment is an iso cube.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know they can just buy Cities Skylines and save themselves the trouble of building this nightmare city. Build a single road spanning the entire map. Watch incredible traffic jams and laugh as emergency services struggle to respond to incidents because everything is too far away from everything else.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just no. The linear city puts facilities as far apart as possible.

The hexagon is the bestagon

Hexagons are the Bestagons
Youtube thOifuHs6eY
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bannanaslug: It's entirely possible that this gets partly finished, the oil market finally takes a dump after EV's become more popular, and this useless turd of a city is looked at as one of mankind's most idiotic failures.


I dunno, the Kowloon Walled City still existed. But competition always brings out the "best" in innovative ideas.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiritplumber: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OedtF92igxs]

Cyberpunk wasn't an instruction manual, dammit


I watched an ad for the Line a few months ago and I thought of another cyberpunk game when I saw it.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.  Specifically the Útulek Complex.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been touted as the world's premier glass prison paradise. A rights-free metropolis where all your material needs can be met provided you have no decency.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a folk music nerd raised by a folk music nerd, I learned about this phenomenon first from Spirit of the West, "Profiteers," about the 1986 World Fair in Toronto pushing locals out of housing:
Profiteers
Youtube 7R-obhrTe9k

I know the phenomenon predates the song, it's just my first association, and for me, it's a lasting one.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Line - transport options:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: It's entirely possible that this gets partly finished, the oil market finally takes a dump after EV's become more popular, and this useless turd of a city is looked at as one of mankind's most idiotic failures.


To be fair, it's also *possible* that they somehow manage to finish building it AND it's pretty much like what they say it'll be like, and *that* is why this useless turd of a city is looked at as one of mankind's most idiotic failures.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Bannanaslug: It's entirely possible that this gets partly finished, the oil market finally takes a dump after EV's become more popular, and this useless turd of a city is looked at as one of mankind's most idiotic failures.

To be fair, it's also *possible* that they somehow manage to finish building it AND it's pretty much like what they say it'll be like, and *that* is why this useless turd of a city is looked at as one of mankind's most idiotic failures.


You sir are a gentleman and a scholar.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bring the water to the desert...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I read the comments, Ray....and I agree with all of them.  Which publication is this again?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No Judge Dredd towers?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: [Fark user image image 283x120]
Bring the water to the desert...


I've been pondering if James Bond was a serial killer. They adopt a female love interest, and they never show in the next episode. So either they kill their love interests, or there's something like a village of MI6 chicks in hiding.

Although a story about hidden MI6 chicks might make a good story. Now that Amazon owns MGM, it's a possibility.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

untoldforce: You know they can just buy Cities Skylines and save themselves the trouble of building this nightmare city. Build a single road spanning the entire map. Watch incredible traffic jams and laugh as emergency services struggle to respond to incidents because everything is too far away from everything else.


IDK, it works for Canada.
Traveling the Only Road in Canada - SOUTH PARK
Youtube 9W1tWRMoiAI
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well they wouldn't have it any other way, I don't think.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

untoldforce: You know they can just buy Cities Skylines and save themselves the trouble of building this nightmare city. Build a single road spanning the entire map. Watch incredible traffic jams and laugh as emergency services struggle to respond to incidents because everything is too far away from everything else.


If you build an ugly mishmash of spidery walkways, you can alleviate any traffic problem.

Also, tourists ruin everything.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People do realize cyberpunk is dystopian for a reason, right?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
how long until someone proposes this for the border wall
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thievery Corporation - Facing East
Youtube jPmA44-eBhs
 
