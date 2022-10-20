 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Your gas stove is trying to kill you. The toaster cackles maniacally   (ktla.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zyerne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Headline immediately brings Old World Blues to mind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Toaster better watch its ass
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rammstein - Benzin (Official Video)
Youtube z0wK6s-6cbo


Sorry Gavin, we can't afford to update our kitchen at the moment.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm fine. I cook with giant magnets.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it only the stoves in California that are out to get me or is it everything in California that is out to get me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is it only the stoves in California that are out to get me or is it everything in California that is out to get me?

[Fark user image image 850x700]


My microwave told me it causes cancer in California. Good thing it's not in California.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is it only the stoves in California that are out to get me or is it everything in California that is out to get me?

[Fark user image 850x700]


Everything. Even the sand in your kids' sandbox can kill and that's without eating it.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is it only the stoves in California that are out to get me or is it everything in California that is out to get me?

[Fark user image image 850x700]


Walt's frozen head needs to switch to another fuel source.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is it only the stoves in California that are out to get me or is it everything in California that is out to get me?

[Fark user image image 850x700]


I should get a Prop 65 tattoo, but I don't want red staters licking me.

Well, not all of them.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Monty Python - That must be the new gas cooker
Youtube 2wOUU6bdu60
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zyerne: Headline immediately brings Old World Blues to mind.[Fark user image image 832x468]


Toasters just want to set the world, on fire.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Priapetic: [i.redd.it image 668x708]

Toaster better watch its ass


You fool! It takes more than bullets to kill a Decepticon!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not surprising at all.  Whenever I had a rental with gas stoves and gas wall-mounted heaters, I had headaches whenever I ran them.  No matter what pro-gas people may say, they leak and they don't burn everything away efficiently.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The study was talking about leaks from outdoor pipes, but have helpful picture of a indoor appliance.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is it only the stoves in California that are out to get me or is it everything in California that is out to get me?

[Fark user image 850x700]


The honest answer is a shiatload of what everyone uses is indeed out to get you - California just warns you about it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: Not surprising at all.  Whenever I had a rental with gas stoves and gas wall-mounted heaters, I had headaches whenever I ran them.  No matter what pro-gas people may say, they leak and they don't burn everything away efficiently.


... you musta been in some damn bad places NM.  Been around gas stoves my whole life off and on, gas heaters for the earlier portion of it.  No such reactions, no fires, no leaks barring a few idiots that did not run the lines or terminate properly.  Whenever there was a problem it was quite obvious why it was occurring, and it was always due to either incompetence in installation, damage, or in one case simple age - a valve had not been replaced in like 30 years and started to develop a leak.  That was the owner's fault, not the tech's
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Once again, fossil fuels suck and are trying to kill us. Really a hard message to learn.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Johnny_Canuck: [Fark user image 425x318]


More like:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
