(Some Guy)   Firefighter loses home in blaze of irony   (wdhn.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
musta been on Bon Jovi's obscure acoustic album
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was their debt situation and how long ago did they up their fire insurance? Lots of firefighters I've known are philanderers and pyros.
 
karl2025
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Glad everyone's okay.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Not false.
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ironic Blaze is the name of my yacht rock collaboration with Gene Simmons.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, for anyone who didn't Rtfa, there is a go fund me and I encourage you all to donate.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are you sure it wasn't

Jon Bon Jovi - Blaze Of Glory (Official Music Video)
Youtube MfmYCM4CS8o


A Blaze of Glory subby
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DID HE SAVE THE PIT VIPERS THOUGH
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ironic Blaze is the name of the local health department's STD clinic too
 
