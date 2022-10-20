 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Car in Australia receives parking ticket for: A) Not paying. B) Time expired. C) Displaying their ticket on the dash upside down   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If 'upside down' means 'face down' then the ticket can't be validated. It's not rocket surgery.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is my understanding that things should be upside down in Australia.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about 50/50 they did it on purpose so thrbmeter maid couldn't see how expired it is if they run over.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Rand-McNally, hamburgers eat people.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Depends on the kind of upside down they're talking about.  Is it this kind?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or this kind?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a private lot. They're untouchable.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Down under.  Up over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am going to go out on a limb here and guess that "ticket upside down" is supposed to be for tickets that flipped over (face side down) and that the person who issued the ticket is just a moran.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: Depends on the kind of upside down they're talking about.  Is it this kind?

[Fark user image 325x626]

Or this kind?

[Fark user image 194x259]


the first apparently
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.