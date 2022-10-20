 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Straits Times)   Most teens do stupid stuff with their friends. This teen ripped off over $230,000 from his friends in investment scam, and is now headed to a reform institution "with a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling"   (straitstimes.com) divider line
9
    More: Stupid, Investment, similar charges, Rate of return, earlier proceedings, third victim, months of reformative training, investment scam, online game items  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 5:48 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another victim gave him $188,847

Teens in Singapore have that kind of money just laying around?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a teen I'd have been surprised if all my friends together could scrape up $100.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Foot drills seem like torture.  Right up there with hammered toes and shoulder blades.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was Barron, wasn't it?
/dnrtfa
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Another victim gave him $188,847

Teens in Singapore have that kind of money just laying around?


Apparently so.  Must be nice to live in a civilized nation.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the US, Republicans would start grooming him for office.
 
suid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Another victim gave him $188,847

Teens in Singapore have that kind of money just laying around?


Yes.   You haven't seen Crazy Rich Asians?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rich teen scams his rich teen friends out of more money than most adults make in 4-5 years.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Some of the best public healthcare in the world, too:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Healthcare_in_Singapore#:~:text=Healthcare%20in%20Singapore%20is%20under,a%20significant%20private%20healthcare%20sector.

They have a low tolerance for BS.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.