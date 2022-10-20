 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Russian kindergarteners are taught how to use AK-47s in an attempt to catch up to American kindergarteners who are already shooting at a 4rth grade level   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 4:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I flunked 4rth grade so many times they sent me straight to 9fth grade just because.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't do any worse than their current crop of soldiers.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We arm American kids for battle, but Putin is actually going to send them into battle, a subtle difference.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colin 4rth taught my kids to shoot.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby really thinks it's 4rth? Or was that fat-fingered with the r next to the t. I need to know, subby.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4rth?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: I flunked 4rth grade so many times they sent me straight to 9fth grade just because.


4th grade is a weed out level. It's really tough.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: 4rth?


It's leet.

Narrator: it's not, though.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start training the kids now so they will be ready when Russia goes all Khmer Rouge Killing Fields after its current government collapses.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4rth?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For my friend's bachelor party we did paintball. We got our asses handed to us by a team of 9-10 year olds... those kids are such small targets!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no possible reason for them to do this that isn't infinitely depressing and unforgivable.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think the Japanese might have us both beat.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair American kids pretty much know point and shoot from Playstation.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must be getting ready for a new Children's Crusade.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: 4rth?


comes after 3ird
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd be better if the public school allowed 'pray and spray'
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: There is no possible reason for them to do this that isn't infinitely depressing and unforgivable.


In their minds is shock and awe that's supposed to intimidate the rest of the world. They want to show how strong they are.

But at least here in America where school shootings resulting in the deaths of children are commonplace enough that we're not shocked by them, we're really indifferent it all.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can't do any worse than their current crop of soldiers.


That's probably part of Putin's plan. Conscript child soldiers, let them get killed by the Ukrainian Army, and then accuse the UA of targeting children (but please pay no attention to Russian artillery aimed at Ukrainian schools and orphanages).
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Colin 4rth taught my kids to shoot.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's going on in this thread?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: EdgeRunner: There is no possible reason for them to do this that isn't infinitely depressing and unforgivable.

In their minds is shock and awe that's supposed to intimidate the rest of the world. They want to show how strong they are.

But at least here in America where school shootings resulting in the deaths of children are commonplace enough that we're not shocked by them, we're really indifferent it all.


Appalled. Not indifferent. Watching Putin's accelerated degradation of Russia is like living next door to an extremely abusive home that the authorities refuse to get involved with.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: For my friend's bachelor party we did paintball. We got our asses handed to us by a team of 9-10 year olds... those kids are such small targets!


CSB:  I was working at SIMNET, the large-scale tank simulator at Ft. Knox in the mid-1990s, when a group from an inner-city JROTC unit came in to play.  Mix of races and sexes, with a few of the white guys boasting how they were gonna kick ass.  Everyone got into their respective sims, with 4 young Black women into one, and the "battle" commenced.

The operators could watch the action on the "God view", a large-screen TV that showed all the vehicles involved, tank speed, how their turrets were pointed, etc.  Like flying over the battlefield in a helicopter.  We could also listen in to crew chatter, etc.

Those young women massacred everyone.  Wasn't even close.  A few of the sim operators, former tank crewmen, were rather impressed with their performance.

Those white boys didn't say a thing after the exercise was over.
/CSB

As for kindergarteners being shown guns, I would hope they learned to never touch one and to find the nearest adult so that the adult could take possession of it.  I doubt if that rooskie was having them do mag swaps with live ammo.

The US Army brought a towed 155mm artillery piece to my HS one day, trying to hook future recruits.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: We arm American kids for battle, but Putin is actually going to send them into battle, a subtle difference.


It's indoctrination, as most nations do.   We are the good guys and those are the bad guys.  We must secure the homeland.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: 4rth?


I drank a ffth on the Frth of 4rth.

/och
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Next:

" how to launch a nuke for dummies" book will be necessary reading
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's where NoHo Hank ended up.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russians rape and kill babies, four year olds are old for them.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

optikeye: To be fair American kids pretty much know point and shoot from Playstation.


From Quest 2. You're not pointing and shooting with old-fashioned gaming on your TV.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Malenfant: optikeye: To be fair American kids pretty much know point and shoot from Playstation.

From Quest 2. You're not pointing and shooting with old-fashioned gaming on your TV.


Bullshait.
Plenty of point and shoot old fashioned games.

And if video games influenced kids as adults. Kids that grew up playing PAC MAC in the 80's would have
spent the 90's dancing around in neon lit rooms, listening to techno music and munching on magic pills.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: Malenfant: optikeye: To be fair American kids pretty much know point and shoot from Playstation.

From Quest 2. You're not pointing and shooting with old-fashioned gaming on your TV.

Bullshait.
Plenty of point and shoot old fashioned games.

And if video games influenced kids as adults. Kids that grew up playing PAC MAC in the 80's would have
spent the 90's dancing around in neon lit rooms, listening to techno music and munching on magic pills.


What Pac Mac may look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Like I always say, children get to play with military rifled or speak n spell in oppressor language.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FOUR-year-olds are shown how to use AK-47s

They aren't allowed to go full automatic until they're six.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.