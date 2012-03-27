 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Insider says we may be late in thinking Mad Vlad is pondering setting off a nuke   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because when I look for detailed, classified intelligence data regarding high-level realpolitik and military matters, British Tabloids are always my first, most trusted source.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Came here to say this, but with more swearing.


Came here to say this, but with more swearing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA brought to you by the investigative reporting team Tosser and Wanker.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Worked for Tommy Lee Jones in MiB, though.


Worked for Tommy Lee Jones in MiB, though.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin ordered it and was blocked the ONE thing we know would not happen is he just decides to let it go.

He would order the execution of anyone who MIGHT have been the saboteur and then launched TWO to prove he was in control.

This is not just another Sun lie, it's a poorly constructed one.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And their editor-in-chief, Shiathead.


And their editor-in-chief, Shiathead.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's October, let's go hunting for Reds.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Well, you can at least give us the swearing.

Came here to say this, but with more swearing.


Well, you can at least give us the swearing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone needs to put a bullet in that dude, pronto.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

But this is mostly true!  The only incorrect part is that it WASN'T scrapped, and now a big chunk of Nevada is a desolate wasteland.  Hardly anybody noticed though.


But this is mostly true!  The only incorrect part is that it WASN'T scrapped, and now a big chunk of Nevada is a desolate wasteland.  Hardly anybody noticed though.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

media.tenor.comView Full Size
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
gailbwilliams.co.ukView Full Size

Came here to say this, but with more swearing.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
gailbwilliams.co.ukView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was wondering why

U.S. reveals ballistic missile submarine's presence in Persian Gulf

Christmas is starting to look glowing.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wank Tosser and PI Staker


Wank Tosser and PI Staker
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Came here to say this, but with more swearing.

Well, you can at least give us the swearing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Those were AMERICAN Tabloids.  English Tabloids focus more on occult anomalies.

Worked for Tommy Lee Jones in MiB, though.


Those were AMERICAN Tabloids.  English Tabloids focus more on occult anomalies.
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll wait for confirmation from the Daily Fail.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Putin is no master strategist, but no matter how many 'yes men' he has surrounded himself with, he has to know that he personally will not survive launching a nuclear weapon.

And that giving that order would likely result in a refusal to follow it, which would make him look weak and increase the odds of a rival deciding there could be no more delaying a coup.

Now, damaging a nuclear reactor for 'regrettable' radiation leakage?  That I can see happening.

I can also see him giving a launch order as a final 'fark you' if he figured death is near and certain, but again, I don't see that order being followed.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's October, let's go hunting for Reds.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

Pershunally, I give ush one chansh in three.
/ I vould haff layked to see Montana
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Actually, it hit Newark and did millions of dollars of improvements.

But this is mostly true!  The only incorrect part is that it WASN'T scrapped, and now a big chunk of Nevada is a desolate wasteland.  Hardly anybody noticed though.


Actually, it hit Newark and did millions of dollars of improvements.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Last minute sabotage" is code for "When we opened the missile and looked inside there was nothing except a bunch of old pinball machine parts."
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

media.interaksyon.comView Full Size


media.interaksyon.comView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Many Ukrainian people are wondering if Russia will use a dirty bomb instead of a tactical nuke in one of the occupied territories near the front line. Russia knows that Ukraine doesn't have the enriched uranium or plutonium necessary for a nuclear bomb, but they have access to quite a bit of nuclear material from their power plants. Thus it could be feasible for Russia to launch (yet another) false flag operation against the Ukrainians.

This would galvanize Putin's supporters in Russia for use of tactical nukes against Ukraine, which is pretty much the only option that they haven't used from their dwindling playbook yet.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's bullshiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Will somebody take this guy out already? Are there no nearby windows?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i.gifer.comView Full Size

Wank Tosser and PI Staker


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
mstang1988
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I thought these older plants operated with enriched material so I would think they have it.  I may be wrong though.

This would galvanize Putin's supporters in Russia for use of tactical nukes against Ukraine, which is pretty much the only option that they haven't used from their dwindling playbook yet.


I thought these older plants operated with enriched material so I would think they have it.  I may be wrong though.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Is this a Neil Stephenson reference?

But this is mostly true!  The only incorrect part is that it WASN'T scrapped, and now a big chunk of Nevada is a desolate wasteland.  Hardly anybody noticed though.


Is this a Neil Stephenson reference?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The mounting concerns prompted Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to cancel his plans and jet to Washington for crisis talks this week.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I mean, he certainly was a defensive stalwart in the League for a good chunk of his career, but does that really qualify him for Secretary of Defense?
 
jmr61
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Seriously people.

Just farking stop it. He's not going to nuke land that he wants to annex. That would mean nothing to Russia.

STOP IT.

Came here to say this, but with more swearing.


Seriously people.

Just farking stop it. He's not going to nuke land that he wants to annex. That would mean nothing to Russia.

STOP IT.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is the scary tag there because we are scared that subby believes the Sun?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfool: I was wondering why

U.S. reveals ballistic missile submarine's presence in Persian Gulf

Christmas is starting to look glowing.


At least we get a song: https://youtu.be/t039p6xqutU
(Embedding disabled, click link)
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

And their editor-in-chief, Shiathead.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's trouble on the street tonight, I can feel it in my bones.
I had a premonition that we would not glow alone
Vlad knew the gun was loaded, but we didn't think he'd kill
Everything exploded and Zaporizhzhia began to spill

/with respects to D Henley
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It didn't happen until I see it in Daily Mail
 
mstang1988
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Looks like I am wrong.
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2012/03/27/fact-sheet-ukraine-highly-enriched-uranium-removal

This would galvanize Putin's supporters in Russia for use of tactical nukes against Ukraine, which is pretty much the only option that they haven't used from their dwindling playbook yet.

I thought these older plants operated with enriched material so I would think they have it.  I may be wrong though.

Looks like I am wrong.
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2012/03/27/fact-sheet-ukraine-highly-enriched-uranium-removal
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I now doubt the existence of nuclear weapons and Putin.
 
jaytkay [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Sun headline: "insider"

The Sun article: "Varlery Solovey, former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

THAT'S where I Remember it from!
vijayvarman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Wank Tosser and PI Staker

[i.gifer.com image 500x201] [View Full Size image _x_]


THAT'S where I Remember it from!
vijayvarman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
