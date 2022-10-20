 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   A tranquil autumn day spent napping under a blanket in the park gives you time to ponder some of life's mysteries, such as "Why is that fire truck coming right at me?"   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Margaret Miller was reportedly underneath blankets among other debris when she was run over by a CSFD brush truck that was attempting to turn west in a dirt parking lot near Dorchester Park.

If the debris pile was large enough to conceal a human, it seems like they would have driven around it.  YMMV
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've all heard the stories about cops quitting to become firefighters...
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Some adult humans are quite small, you know. Little Big Man.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I find this stories to be rather crushing. They leave me feeling tired and rather flat.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

something something today is a good day to die something.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I imagine "under blankets and debris" is code for "homeless squat" and "napping" is code for "passed out from all of the krokodil."

That said, many firefighters are just as much as dickheads as cops; they love their power trip and getting to do whatever the fark they want vis a vis civilians. Driving through a homeless encampment would be right on brand, though one would hope they assumed it was empty at the time.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AFFAB?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pretty good assessment here.

Debris probably translates to "the stuff this homeless person has gathered there" as opposed to whatever the wind blew there.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

All true, but I don't think driving a fire truck through is an established or humane way to clean up an encampment.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unless it's driving the truck to the grocery store, firefighters run code EVERYWHERE.

We have a single vehicle crash, driver is complaining of leg pain and would like to be checked by rescue.
FARK YES WE ARE ON THE WAY!!!!! woo woo woo woo.....

Did you need to bring the ladder truck?
It was what I was sitting in at the time...
 
