(Twitter)   Climate Crisis protestors in Germany glue themselves to Volkswagen floor and it goes to CRAP... literally   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid farkers
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better a floor than a painting.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cry more, douchebags.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much these people would care for the environment if they had no access to media.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay guys, let's DO something about the climate...but what???

GLUE OURSELVES TO CARS!!!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they glued themselves to the floor, and they now complain of lack of bathroom access?  Ok, then.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I always bring a couple empty two-liter bottles when I glue myself to the floor.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbasses
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the glue sustainable and ethically sourced?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's be reasonable and address their needs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This crisis needs people to make dramatic statements. I applaud them.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The dildo of consequences rarely arrives lubed"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the same protesters who demanded the nuclear power plants shut down, wind power become rapid halt if birds are detected? Volkswagen is making efforts, gluing yourself to the floor only ensures they won't hire you to help them, even if just pushing a broom in the factory. You can't power a viable transportation sector of screams and feces.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have worn their brown shirts
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they never seen German porn?  I don't think feces is much of a concern.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTAF...???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes I know what I said.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them bottles of water but filling those bottles with distilled water?
Who wants chocolate laxatives?

Are they in trouble?  Depends.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I support their cause fully

Unless vw gives me one of those porsches they are glued to

Then fark em
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should've got a sponsor for their little protest.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...some of us on hunger strike until our demands to decarbonise the German transport sector are met...

Even if there was unanimous agreement to do this, the development of carbon-free transportation and the reengineering of all the plants would obviously take much longer than any human being can survive without food. They call themselves scientists?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Toerag wanted them to stick around for a while.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-24896784

They learned how to handle it from the guy who nailed his ballsack to the Red Square.

Just ignore them, and they'll quickly regret it.
 
anticontent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Is the glue sustainable and ethically sourced?


No, because nothing under capitalism is.

I do hope the Gen Z+ crowd literally hates everyone that refused to do anything about the issues that are going to fark their world up and laughed as they tried to get the idiots to care.
 
wage0048
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only obligation VW has is to make at least some effort not to deglove your hands as they drag your asses off of their property.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
French police remove " Climate Activists "who have "glued" themselves to the road in Paris 🇫🇷
Youtube nLo7-VZzaKE

Here's how they deal with them in France.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The protesters are demanding that the people they're protesting provide them with food and comfort? I don't think that's how it works.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Volkswagen is the company who went to extraordinary lengths to program their cars' computers to secretly cheat on emissions tests.  They don't give a fark about the environment, you little protesters.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time for VW to give all their employees a couple of weeks off and lock up the buildings.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: "The dildo of consequences rarely arrives lubed"


Thought I heard that before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
drop a box of spiders and a box of rats on the floor and then shut the door.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOL

I needed that.
 
pd2001
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So... 9 Guys, No Cup?

Pretty crappy viral ad campaign for the new German schiesse porn site.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nice planning, idiots.
Not a single one of you braindead chucklefarks gave any thought to anything beyond glue?
 
pd2001
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Or, how about:

"Fahrfrumpoopin"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

munko: drop a box of spiders and a box of rats on the floor and then shut the door.


Er, those animals don't act like Skyrim enemies. It's gonna be a few days before the rats start gnawing on them.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Volkswagen is the company who went to extraordinary lengths to program their cars' computers to secretly cheat on emissions tests.  They don't give a fark about the environment, you little protesters.


Isn't the new management going into EVs in a big way. They have really been pushing the EVs, and as part of the whole DieselGate scandal settlement they have been paying to roll out the Electrify America fast charging network which has added a LOT of fast chargers to the US interstates.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well a big improvement over blocking traffic and throwing soup at paintings.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Place a paper cup just out of reach, and you can have a new video called x number of dumbasses one cup.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love this thread
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Mad Scientist: Volkswagen is the company who went to extraordinary lengths to program their cars' computers to secretly cheat on emissions tests.  They don't give a fark about the environment, you little protesters.

Isn't the new management going into EVs in a big way. They have really been pushing the EVs, and as part of the whole DieselGate scandal settlement they have been paying to roll out the Electrify America fast charging network which has added a LOT of fast chargers to the US interstates.


These people subscribe to /r/farkcars

They hate all automobiles regardless of propulsion.

These people are idiots.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you are planning an action of this sort, right or wrong, you are threatening someone and you have to be prepared for them to react poorly. What you do is, at the very least, you bring water, energy bars, and AT LEAST a black garbage bag in your pocket lest you be sitting there in your own waste. I think these guys have a good point and I salute them. But you can't expect the other party to be interested in your needs and comfort under the circumstances.
 
