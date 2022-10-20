 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man claims he only gave $300 to a prostitute out of "kindness" and had no intention of having sex with her   (richmond-news.com) divider line
48
    More: Unlikely, Crime, Benjamin Shi Bai Liu, provincial court Judge Harbans Dhillon, Judge, Crown Prosecutor Sharon Preston, conditional sentence, Vancouver man, Jury  
699 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 1:52 PM



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are called 'brothel angels'.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have filmed it, and then the sex would have been considered acting.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that why Herschel Walker texted me at 8:30am, begging for money.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a john with a heart of gold.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An off-duty police officer was at the scene and said Liu was restraining the woman "with excess force.""

An expert witness when it comes to excessive use of force.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In lieu of having sex with Liu.

DRAMATIC REINACTMENT...

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size



I WOULDN'T HAVE SEX WITH LIU IF YOU WERE THE LAST JOHN ON EARTH!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incel fails at even getting a hooker.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "An off-duty police officer was at the scene and said Liu was restraining the woman "with excess force.""

An expert witness when it comes to excessive use of force.


Suddenly, I'm just picturing him joining the fray for an epic officer-john-hooker  bear hug....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was just following that old road-head saying:

"Be Kind. Recline."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How far we've come from sailors visiting Three-Dollar Dewey's.

/$1 lookey
//$2 feeley
///$3 dewey
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But if in gratitude for his "kindness" she'd sleep with him, well, I'm sure he wouldn't object.
 
Zero Exponent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sure, John.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Idiocracy World's Oldest Profession
Youtube 3c2KoWddKD4
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I didn't pay her to have sex. I paid her to leave afterwards."
 
rogue49
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, as long as it's a donation.
Anything else is consensual.

Isn't that how politicians do it???
NTTAWWT 😜
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Um, yeah...I've watched enough Investigation Discovery (ID) to know that she did the right thing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Whoa, what a coincidence.  That's happens to me all the time!

\another mystery is why I'm always short on cash
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
PSA: when soliciting prostitutes, ask them if they would be interested in coming back to your hotel to "take some pictures".  If they just say "yes" they are a cop.  If they give you an hourly rate as a "model", you've got plausible deniability even if they ARE a cop.

This message brought to you by the creepy old guy with whom I changed factory shifts for several years.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

schubie: Is that why Herschel Walker texted me at 8:30am, begging for money.


Tell him if he jumps that fence, his belly will get all cut up and then he'll find a bunch of homosexual bulls.

Now if he was asking for tree fiddy, it may have not been Walker.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "An off-duty police officer was at the scene and said Liu was restraining the woman "with excess force.""


Even in john-culture, I believe this is known as a "Dick Move"
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He paid $300 to get hosed down with bear spray... kinky.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "I didn't pay her to have sex. I paid her to leave afterwards."


"If you can Fly it, Float it, or Fark it... Rent it."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should be taking Venmo anyways.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "I didn't pay her to have sex. I paid her to leave afterwards."


Yeah, I know. Subby's mom gets a little clingy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just say you're going to videotape it.  Then, it's ok.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
$300 for a street walker? Seems rather expensive.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: PSA: when soliciting prostitutes, ask them if they would be interested in coming back to your hotel to "take some pictures".  If they just say "yes" they are a cop.  If they give you an hourly rate as a "model", you've got plausible deniability even if they ARE a cop.

This message brought to you by the creepy old guy with whom I changed factory shifts for several years.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reading that, my take-away is that prostitution is perfectly legal there.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool(?) Story Bro Time

I was going about my day once and had to drive between the two locations, one being an inner city hospital in Philadelphia that had a detox center. I go to my car and a young lady asked if I could give her a ride as the staff decided that since she wasn't vomiting or having diarrhea she wasn't ill enough to be admitted(according to her account)
Me You're not a mugger going to rob me or anything are you?
Her No, just the opposite really.
I did not ask her to elaborate.
I gave her a ride
I did not not get mugged or propositioned and neither did she
I hope she got the help she wanted/needed

Another time I was in Harrisburg on Third St, two blocks from the Governors mansion* and got flagged down by a girl and thought it might be someone I knew from community College, when she opened the door I realized my mistake and said oh I'm sorry I thought you were someone I know, she just smiled said no problem and hopped out(very pretty smile)


*At that point I did not know that area was an infamous 'stroll'
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honestly, what's a night for full service cost with a semi good looking lady?  $300 seems really high, I could pump drinks into a lady and charm her way before I hit $300 tab.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this guy ... an incel? If I understand the modern meaning, he fits the definition ... pathetic, violent toward women, pathological liar ... What did we used to call these guys?

I learned something today ... prostitutes in Vancouver carry bear spray. That's good intel. I go camping a lot ... never thought to bring a prostitute with me. That solves two of the crappiest things about camping - bears and no prostitutes.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "An off-duty police officer was at the scene and said Liu was restraining the woman "with excess force.""

An expert witness when it comes to excessive use of force.


Gotta pay extra if you're gonna choke your prostitute
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: $300 seems really high, I could pump drinks into a lady


I think pros make you wear a condom nowadays.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Cool(?) Story Bro Time

I was going about my day once and had to drive between the two locations, one being an inner city hospital in Philadelphia that had a detox center. I go to my car and a young lady asked if I could give her a ride as the staff decided that since she wasn't vomiting or having diarrhea she wasn't ill enough to be admitted(according to her account)
Me You're not a mugger going to rob me or anything are you?
Her No, just the opposite really.
I did not ask her to elaborate.
I gave her a ride
I did not not get mugged or propositioned and neither did she
I hope she got the help she wanted/needed

Another time I was in Harrisburg on Third St, two blocks from the Governors mansion* and got flagged down by a girl and thought it might be someone I knew from community College, when she opened the door I realized my mistake and said oh I'm sorry I thought you were someone I know, she just smiled said no problem and hopped out(very pretty smile)


*At that point I did not know that area was an infamous 'stroll'


I grew up in the HBG area.  When the state government isn't in session, the whole downtown is nothing but hookers and crackheads.  When the the government is in session, they all blend in.
 
tzarro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man happens to pay the exact current rate for full-service GFE, and claims it's not for sex?  Uh-huh...

/Supposedly the going rate, I wouldn't know for sure...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hinged: Reading that, my take-away is that prostitution is perfectly legal there.


Because of some court decisions it's legal sell, but not legal to buy there.

It's also not legal to run a brothel or to have any protection like bouncers, you can only stand on the street by yourself and sell.

Some sex worker groups are trying to get laws changed so that they can do it more safely but it's pretty slow going.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is this guy ... an incel? If I understand the modern meaning, he fits the definition ... pathetic, violent toward women, pathological liar ... What did we used to call these guys?

I learned something today ... prostitutes in Vancouver carry bear spray. That's good intel. I go camping a lot ... never thought to bring a prostitute with me. That solves two of the crappiest things about camping - bears and no prostitutes.


And yet that's a far better legal defense than what this guy put up.

"No, your honor. I was not soliciting that prostitute for sex. You see, I was going camping and needed protection from bears..."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Boo_Guy: "An off-duty police officer was at the scene and said Liu was restraining the woman "with excess force.""

An expert witness when it comes to excessive use of force.

Gotta pay extra if you're gonna choke your prostitute


Chances are if you're choking her, you won't have to pay her anything at all.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Is this guy ... an incel? If I understand the modern meaning, he fits the definition ... pathetic, violent toward women, pathological liar ... What did we used to call these guys?

I learned something today ... prostitutes in Vancouver carry bear spray. That's good intel. I go camping a lot ... never thought to bring a prostitute with me. That solves two of the crappiest things about camping - bears and no prostitutes.

And yet that's a far better legal defense than what this guy put up.

"No, your honor. I was not soliciting that prostitute for sex. You see, I was going camping and needed protection from bears..."


He should have hired some twinks as sacrificial bait, gave himself time to flee to safety.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: scotchcrotch: Boo_Guy: "An off-duty police officer was at the scene and said Liu was restraining the woman "with excess force.""

An expert witness when it comes to excessive use of force.

Gotta pay extra if you're gonna choke your prostitute

Chances are if you're choking her, you won't have to pay her anything at all.


I have heard that choking your chicken is a far cheaper method.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know that when I pay a streetwalker $300 out of kindness, I also then chase them down and put them in a chokehold because I feel like I've been robbed.

Dude really needs to work on the internal consistency of his lies if he wants a judge to buy them.  Or maybe he could try not abducting streetwalkers and then attacking them for escaping.  That one might be even better.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Boo_Guy: "An off-duty police officer was at the scene and said Liu was restraining the woman "with excess force.""

An expert witness when it comes to excessive use of force.

Suddenly, I'm just picturing him joining the fray for an epic officer-john-hooker  bear hug....


Excessive forceception.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Honestly, what's a night for full service cost with a semi good looking lady?  $300 seems really high, I could pump drinks into a lady and charm her way before I hit $300 tab.


Canadian
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: How far we've come from sailors visiting Three-Dollar Dewey's.

/$1 lookey
//$2 feeley
///$3 dewey


Maybe we don'twe.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: PSA: when soliciting prostitutes, ask them if they would be interested in coming back to your hotel to "take some pictures".  If they just say "yes" they are a cop.  If they give you an hourly rate as a "model", you've got plausible deniability even if they ARE a cop.

This message brought to you by the creepy old guy with whom I changed factory shifts for several years.


Hey ... knowledge is power.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuhayes2010: Honestly, what's a night for full service cost with a semi good looking lady?  $300 seems really high, I could pump drinks into a lady and charm her way before I hit $300 tab.


For a streetwalker, that $300 covers one sex act.  BC must be expensive... I'm pretty sure in Ontario that would get you an 'escort' to your door for an hour and maybe more than one sex act during that time.

But you want the full night you're going to give up a mortgage payment.
 
